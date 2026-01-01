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Royal Portrush Golf Club - Skerries

Dunluce Road, Portrush, Northern Ireland, BT56 8JQ
+44 (0) 28 7082 3335, +44 (0) 28 7082 2311
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About

Holes 18
Par N/A
Length N/A
Rating N/A
Slope N/A
Type Private
Style Pitch&Putt
Course Layout
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Course scorecard and layout

Course Details

Rentals & Services

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Pitching & Chipping Area
Indoor Practice
Putting Green

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Credit Cards Accepted Visa, MasterCard and Amex Credit Cards
Walking Allowed
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

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Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse
Locker Rooms
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Annual
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Golf Packages
Castlerock Golf Club

Royal Portrush Golf Package

FROM $337 (USD)
NORTHERN IRELAND | Enjoy up to 7 nights accommodations at Portrush Atlantic Hotel or Bushmills Inn Hotel and up to 5 rounds at Royal Portrush - Valley Course, Royal Portrush - Dunluce Course, Castlerock Golf Club, Ballycastle Golf Course, The Riverside Course, and Portstewart - Strand Course.
Castlerock Golf Course

Notable Northern Ireland Golf Tour

FROM $627 (USD)
NORTHERN IRELAND | Enjoy 7 nights accommodations with breakfast included (4 nights in Bushmills and 3 nights in Newcastle) and 5 rounds of golf at Royal Portrush – Dunluce Course, Portstewart – Strand Course, Castlerock, Ardglass, and Royal County Down – Championship Course.
Glashedy Links at Ballyliffin Golf Club

Ballyliffin & Rosapenna Golf Package

FROM $407 (USD)
NORTHWEST IRELAND | Experience first-class links layouts at Ballyliffin Golf Club, playing 2 championship courses, this trip sure won’t be short of quality golf. Alongside a round on St Patricks Links and Old Tom Morris Links at Rosapenna, you’ll be thrilled coming home to the wonderful spa at Ballyliffin Lodge Hotel. Spend your days out playing and your evenings relaxing with this package in North West Ireland.
Championship Links at Royal Country Down Golf Club - 9th hole

Royal County Down Golf Package

FROM $577 (USD)
NORTHERN IRELAND | Enjoy 7 nights bed & breakfast at the Slieve Donard Resort and 5 rounds of golf at Annesley Links at Royal County Down Golf Club, Ardglass Golf Club, Championship Links at Royal Country Down Golf Club (x2 rounds), and Royal Belfast Golf Club.
Ailsa Golf Course at Trump Turnberry, a Luxury Collection Resort

West Coast Scotland Open Championship Golf Package

FROM $697 (USD)
SOUTHWEST SCOTLAND | Enjoy 7 nights' accommodations at the Marine Hotel in Troon and 5 rounds of golf at Old Course at Royal Troon Golf Club, Prestwick Golf Club, Ailsa Golf Course at Trump Turnberry, a Luxury Collection Resort, Dundonald Links, and Western Gailes Golf Club.
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