Royal Portrush Golf Club - Skerries
About
Holes 18
Par N/A
Length N/A
Rating N/A
Slope N/A
Type Private
Style Pitch&Putt
Course Details
Rentals & Services
GPS
Golf Clubs
Practice & Instruction
Driving Range
Teaching Pro
Pitching & Chipping Area
Indoor Practice
Putting Green
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, MasterCard and Amex Credit Cards
Walking Allowed
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & Beverage
Restaurant
Available Facilities
Clubhouse
Locker Rooms
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Annual
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Golf Packages
Royal Portrush Golf Package
FROM $337 (USD)
NORTHERN IRELAND | Enjoy up to 7 nights accommodations at Portrush Atlantic Hotel or Bushmills Inn Hotel and up to 5 rounds at Royal Portrush - Valley Course, Royal Portrush - Dunluce Course, Castlerock Golf Club, Ballycastle Golf Course, The Riverside Course, and Portstewart - Strand Course.
Notable Northern Ireland Golf Tour
FROM $627 (USD)
NORTHERN IRELAND | Enjoy 7 nights accommodations with breakfast included (4 nights in Bushmills and 3 nights in Newcastle) and 5 rounds of golf at Royal Portrush – Dunluce Course, Portstewart – Strand Course, Castlerock, Ardglass, and Royal County Down – Championship Course.
Ballyliffin & Rosapenna Golf Package
FROM $407 (USD)
NORTHWEST IRELAND | Experience first-class links layouts at Ballyliffin Golf Club, playing 2 championship courses, this trip sure won’t be short of quality golf. Alongside a round on St Patricks Links and Old Tom Morris Links at Rosapenna, you’ll be thrilled coming home to the wonderful spa at Ballyliffin Lodge Hotel. Spend your days out playing and your evenings relaxing with this package in North West Ireland.
Royal County Down Golf Package
FROM $577 (USD)
NORTHERN IRELAND | Enjoy 7 nights bed & breakfast at the Slieve Donard Resort and 5 rounds of golf at Annesley Links at Royal County Down Golf Club, Ardglass Golf Club, Championship Links at Royal Country Down Golf Club (x2 rounds), and Royal Belfast Golf Club.
West Coast Scotland Open Championship Golf Package
FROM $697 (USD)
SOUTHWEST SCOTLAND | Enjoy 7 nights' accommodations at the Marine Hotel in Troon and 5 rounds of golf at Old Course at Royal Troon Golf Club, Prestwick Golf Club, Ailsa Golf Course at Trump Turnberry, a Luxury Collection Resort, Dundonald Links, and Western Gailes Golf Club.
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