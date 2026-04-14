Coral Mountain Desert Club: The next great golf and surf destination

The new David McLay Kidd course will be part of a private-club community with the largest pneumatic manmade wave basin in the United States.
jasondeeganga.jpg
Coral Mountain Desert Club - surfing
Is it tee time or a time to surf at the emerging Coral Mountain Desert Club? You decide.

When I think of the world's best golf and surf destinations, my memories take me back to Hawaii.

The Oahu's North Shore is where my family got our first - and only - taste of riding the waves. A surfing lesson was THE highlight of our stay at Turtle Bay Resort. Pictures of my two kids younger than 10 surfing still hang on our walls at home.

Turtle Bay Resort - Arnold Palmer golf course - 17th
Articles
Ten reasons to explore Oahu's North Shore at the refreshed and renovated Turtle Bay Resort

Maybe our next surfing lesson will be in the California desert. Say what?

Golf's next great surfing destination is currently being built in La Quinta, Calif., the eventual home to a 400-acre private club community called the Coral Mountain Desert Club. This won't be your father's country club.

Architect David McLay Kidd will design its first course to complement the largest pneumatic manmade wave basin in the United States. A groundbreaking partnership with Thermal Beach Club will deliver a 48-chamber surf lagoon with customizable settings that can create optimal surf conditions for every skill level. The just-released course routing shows a 7,137-yard desert-style links with water on only two holes. The 440-yard seventh shares a pond hazard with the 140-yard eighth.

Coral Mountain golf course routing

Coral Mountain will also feature tennis, padel and pickleball courts; fitness and recovery facilities; a recreational lake; pools and an expansive trail network connecting the club to more than 20,000 acres of adjacent public land.

“Coral Mountain Desert Club represents something entirely new for the region and a bold evolution of desert living,” said Noah Hahn, managing partner at Meriwether Companies, which is a U.S. private resort real estate development firm. “We are excited to offer a modern club where active families can connect through fitness, wellness and adventure, with direct access to one of the most inspiring landscapes in the West.”

Are you a golfer who surfs or a surfer who golfs? Let us know about which sport you love better in the comments below.

GolfPass News
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

Comments (0)

Default User Avatar
Tee up your thoughts here...

More from the author

Rory McIlroy celebrates the 2026 Masters victory
3 Min Read
Riding the Rory-coaster at Augusta: McIlroy goes back to back at the 2026 Masters
Articles
Presidio - parking signs
3 Min Read
Golf's big-city parking problems
Articles
Pasatiempo - restored 13th hole
7 Min Read
A hole-by-hole guide to Pasatiempo, Dr. Alister MacKenzie's public masterpiece
Articles
Rory McIlroy - 2025 Masters - reaction
3 Min Read
Rory's road to the career grand slam
Articles
mastersapparel.jpeg
2 Min Read
The best Masters-themed golf apparel, shoes and fashions
Articles
Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven
3 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2026 introduces new regional rankings to help traveling golfers
Articles

Popular

Augusta's 18th hole
8 Min Read
The 10 greatest Masters victories in history
Articles
GOLF-US-MASTERS-SCOTT
5 Min Read
Are these the 5 best Masters final rounds ever?
Articles
2021 Masters Tournament - Final Round
13 Min Read
Augusta National Golf Club: A hole-by-hole guide
Articles
The Masters - Preview Day Three
5 Min Read
'Failure's not an option': Augusta National Chairman affirms club's support for golf ball rollback
Read More
Now Reading
Coral Mountain Desert Club: The next great golf and surf destination

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me