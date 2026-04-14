Coral Mountain Desert Club: The next great golf and surf destination

When I think of the world's best golf and surf destinations, my memories take me back to Hawaii.

The Oahu's North Shore is where my family got our first - and only - taste of riding the waves. A surfing lesson was THE highlight of our stay at Turtle Bay Resort. Pictures of my two kids younger than 10 surfing still hang on our walls at home.

Maybe our next surfing lesson will be in the California desert. Say what?

Golf's next great surfing destination is currently being built in La Quinta, Calif., the eventual home to a 400-acre private club community called the Coral Mountain Desert Club. This won't be your father's country club.

Architect David McLay Kidd will design its first course to complement the largest pneumatic manmade wave basin in the United States. A groundbreaking partnership with Thermal Beach Club will deliver a 48-chamber surf lagoon with customizable settings that can create optimal surf conditions for every skill level. The just-released course routing shows a 7,137-yard desert-style links with water on only two holes. The 440-yard seventh shares a pond hazard with the 140-yard eighth.

Coral Mountain will also feature tennis, padel and pickleball courts; fitness and recovery facilities; a recreational lake; pools and an expansive trail network connecting the club to more than 20,000 acres of adjacent public land.

“Coral Mountain Desert Club represents something entirely new for the region and a bold evolution of desert living,” said Noah Hahn, managing partner at Meriwether Companies, which is a U.S. private resort real estate development firm. “We are excited to offer a modern club where active families can connect through fitness, wellness and adventure, with direct access to one of the most inspiring landscapes in the West.”

Are you a golfer who surfs or a surfer who golfs? Let us know about which sport you love better in the comments below.