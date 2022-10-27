October 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Puakea Golf Course - hole 4
0 of 25
Puakea Golf Course - hole 4
Sitting at the base of Mount Haupu, Puakea Golf Course treats golfers to island beauty and natural water hazards. Courtesy of 'Imyers4371'
Ventana Canyon Golf Club - rainbow
1 of 25
Ventana Canyon Golf Club - rainbow
A double rainbow casts over Ventana Canyon Golf Club, a 600-acre luxury golf course offering some of the most spectacular views in the American Southwest. Courtesy of 'u000004321456'
Sugar Mountain Golf Course - hills
2 of 25
Sugar Mountain Golf Course - hills
Sugar Mountain Golf Club is a bang for your mountain buck in Banner Elk, N.C., that challenges your iron play. Courtesy of 'carlos1976golf'
Superior National at Lutsen - trees
3 of 25
Superior National at Lutsen - trees
Challenge yourself with elevation changes and sloping fairways at Superior National at Lutsen, the most visually stunning course in Minnesota. Courtesy of 'u314163261212'
Kiskiack Golf Club - pond
4 of 25
Kiskiack Golf Club - pond
Kiskiack Golf Club was designed by John LaFoy, who said, "after playing, 18 golfers may each have a different favorite hole." Courtesy of 'jlthomas109'
Sky Mountain Golf Course - mountains
5 of 25
Sky Mountain Golf Course - mountains
Sky Mountain is a public 18-hole course in Hurricane, Utah, surrounded by Zion National Park and the Pine Valley Mountain Range. Courtesy of 'Jryanjason'
Northern Meadows Golf Club - green
6 of 25
Northern Meadows Golf Club - green
With the new addition of rental cottages and an RV Park, Northern Meadows is a stay-and-play beauty in the boreal forests of Saskatchewan. Courtesy of 'David168485'
Wild Dunes Resort - Links Course - sand
7 of 25
Wild Dunes Resort - Links Course - sand
The Links Course at Wild Dunes Resort is a Tom Fazio favorite whose 18th hole overlooks the Atlantic Ocean. Courtesy of 'Moose63'
Celebration Golf Club - putting
8 of 25
Celebration Golf Club - putting
Host to numerous prestigious events, Celebration Golf Club truly 'celebrates' golf at every level in a serene park-like environment. Courtesy of 'u000004817257'
Gatley Golf Club - plane
9 of 25
Gatley Golf Club - plane
Expect a plane or two to soar overhead as you play at Gatley Golf Club, situated just three miles from Manchester airport. Courtesy of 'u904147637'
PGA West Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course - mountain
10 of 25
PGA West Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course - mountains
PGA West's Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course offers a backdrop of Coral Mountain. Courtesy of 'u2138341'
Hazeltine National Golf Club - lake
11 of 25
Hazeltine National Golf Club - lake
Hazeltine National is one of two clubs in the country to have hosted every premier championship offered by the USGA and PGA of America. Courtesy of 'BrandonWebb'
Canyon Mesa Country Club - canyon
12 of 25
Canyon Mesa Country Club - canyon
Canyon Mesa is a short course with narrow and difficult greens, complemented by the Red Rocks of Sedona. Courtesy of 'i01852'
Gateway National Golf Links - city view
13 of 25
Gateway National Golf Links - city view
Play in view of the Gateway Arch at Gateway National, the only links-style course in the St. Louis area. Courtesy of 'mu4scott197345'
Patriot Hills Golf Club - elevation
14 of 25
Patriot Hills Golf Club - elevation
You'll be sure to pull every club out of your bag during a picturesque round at Patriot Hills Golf Club. Courtesy of 'BSantiago27'
Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club - hill
15 of 25
Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club - hill
The 14th century Dunstanburgh Castle sits atop its golf club, which wraps around Embleton Bay in the United Kingdom. Courtesy of 'Tedbeargolf'
Wolf Creek at Paradise Canyon - valley
16 of 25
Wolf Creek at Paradise Canyon - valley
Golfers from all over the world travel to see the elevation drops, wandering canyons, and white sand bunkers of Wolf Creek Golf Club in Mesquite, Nevada. Courtesy of 'GolferJake78'
Green Lakes Golf Course - trees
17 of 25
Green Lakes Golf Course - trees
Green Lakes Golf Course is a must-play Robert Trent Jones track in central New York that offers an excellent value. Courtesy of 'CDHICKEY21'
Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Links Course - clifftop
18 of 25
Arizona Biltmore Golf Club - Links Course - clifftop
The Links Course is the newer of two at Arizona Biltmore Golf Club that requires incredible patience and has garnered high esteem from local and visiting golfers alike. Courtesy of 'Lindaaz1'
Wild Rock Golf Club - tee boxes
19 of 25
Wild Rock Golf Club - tee boxes
Wild Rock Golf Club is one of the few quarry courses in America and features Declaration bent grass that survives the difficult Wisconsin winters. Courtesy of 'u314163518586'
Glen Abbey Golf Club - foliage
20 of 25
Glen Abbey Golf Club - foliage
Glen Abbey Golf Club in Ontario, Canada, has become a pillar of tournament golf history since its opening, hosting the Canadian Open more than 30 times. Courtesy of 'u000001789921'
The Quarry Golf Course - driving
21 of 25
The Quarry Golf Course - driving
The Quarry Golf Course is a unique track by architect Keith Foster that was formerly the abandoned Alamo Cement Plant. Courtesy of 'Sunti88'
Hiddenbrooke Golf Club - houses
22 of 25
Hiddenbrooke Golf Club - houses
Golfers play among dramatic elevation changes at Hiddenbrooke Golf Club, an Arnold Palmer Signature design in northern California's Bay Area. Courtesy of 'u684060981'
City Park Golf Course - city view
23 of 25
City Park Golf Course - city view
City Park is a municipal course in Denver that offers views of the city skyline as you play. Courtesy of 'u120742220'
Furness Golf Club - coast
24 of 25
Furness Golf Club - coast
Furness Golf Club is the 3rd oldest links course in England, offering stunning views across the Irish Sea. Courtesy of 'u000008076234'
25 Images

October 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Fall foliage and crisp air are blowing our golfers away this October.
Katie Gallagher - head shot

Share

There's nothing spooky about an October round of golf when there's warm tones, brisk air, and an opportunity to wear your favorite quarter-zip.

The 'dead' of fall has brought some incredible shots at quite a few bucket-list courses in North America, like Hazeltine National, PGA West, Wolf Creek Golf Club, and Glen Abbey. Many of you sought after true, on-par fall golf in the American Northeast as well, at Patriot Hills, Kiskiack Golf Club, Green Lakes, and Sugar Mountain.

Something about wet, soggy grounds, balls getting lost in the leaves, and foggy mornings in your favorite golf fashion makes October golf uniquely special. So if you still haven't gotten out for a round, dust the cobwebs off those clubs and check out your nearest local favorite.

Keep those photos and reviews coming!

Roundups
Katie Gallagher - head shot
Katie Gallagher
Katie Gallagher is a Content and Publishing DTC Coordinator for GolfPass. A recent graduate of Florida State University, she studied film and media production. Katie is a New Jersey native who spent her summers working at a public golf course, learning the ins and outs of the game. While she loves sports, minigolf is more her speed than a full 18 holes.
Latest Popular Content
Broadmoor - golf in 1919
Articles
9 Min Read
The history of golf resorts in America
September 1, 2022
U.S. resort golf has come a long way since the first resort course opened in the 1890s.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Rory McIlroy - GolfNow Compete
Articles
6 Min Read
A brand-new golf app could change how you play the game
August 9, 2022
GolfNow Compete, developed with input from Rory McIlroy, offers GPS yardages, hole maps, multiple games to play and a place to fire up your friendly, competitive juices.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Scotty Cameron Select Jet Set Putters
Articles
3 Min Read
GolfPass Gear News and Reviews: August, 2022
August 29, 2022
A new putter, pair of shoes, driver and more highlight the golf news in this month's equipment column.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Old Course St. Andrews
Articles
2 Min Read
This popular way to book a tee time at The Old Course at St. Andrews is back for upcoming golf trips to Scotland
August 24, 2022
The St. Andrews Links Trust's Private Advanced Tee Time ballot is open through September 7.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
RSR
Featured
Red Sky Ranch
Nestled in the heart of the Colorado Rockies, Red Sky Golf Club’s Tom Fazio and Greg Norman courses are consistently ranked at the top of their class. Both courses feature dramatic mountain views from greens surrounded by aspen forests, wildflower meadows and sage covered hills. Guests at Beaver Creek and Vail Resort’s lodging properties enjoy coveted access to the courses of Red Sky Golf Club.
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 8
Articles
5 Min Read
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: August, 2022
August 1, 2022
Tips to enjoying special golf trips to Scotland, Ireland and Pinehurst highlight this month's Secrets column.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
2022 U.S. Senior Women's Amateur
Articles
5 Min Read
All the right moves in 2022 for the United States Golf Association
September 25, 2022
The USGA knocked it out of the park with a new event, unique championship venues in 2022.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
October 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month
Search Near Me