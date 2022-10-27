October 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month
There's nothing spooky about an October round of golf when there's warm tones, brisk air, and an opportunity to wear your favorite quarter-zip.
The 'dead' of fall has brought some incredible shots at quite a few bucket-list courses in North America, like Hazeltine National, PGA West, Wolf Creek Golf Club, and Glen Abbey. Many of you sought after true, on-par fall golf in the American Northeast as well, at Patriot Hills, Kiskiack Golf Club, Green Lakes, and Sugar Mountain.
Something about wet, soggy grounds, balls getting lost in the leaves, and foggy mornings in your favorite golf fashion makes October golf uniquely special. So if you still haven't gotten out for a round, dust the cobwebs off those clubs and check out your nearest local favorite.
Sitting at the base of Mount Haupu, Puakea Golf Course treats golfers to island beauty and natural water hazards. Courtesy of 'Imyers4371'
A double rainbow casts over Ventana Canyon Golf Club, a 600-acre luxury golf course offering some of the most spectacular views in the American Southwest. Courtesy of 'u000004321456'
Sugar Mountain Golf Club is a bang for your mountain buck in Banner Elk, N.C., that challenges your iron play. Courtesy of 'carlos1976golf'
Challenge yourself with elevation changes and sloping fairways at Superior National at Lutsen, the most visually stunning course in Minnesota. Courtesy of 'u314163261212'
Kiskiack Golf Club was designed by John LaFoy, who said, "after playing, 18 golfers may each have a different favorite hole." Courtesy of 'jlthomas109'
Sky Mountain is a public 18-hole course in Hurricane, Utah, surrounded by Zion National Park and the Pine Valley Mountain Range. Courtesy of 'Jryanjason'
With the new addition of rental cottages and an RV Park, Northern Meadows is a stay-and-play beauty in the boreal forests of Saskatchewan. Courtesy of 'David168485'
The Links Course at Wild Dunes Resort is a Tom Fazio favorite whose 18th hole overlooks the Atlantic Ocean. Courtesy of 'Moose63'
Host to numerous prestigious events, Celebration Golf Club truly 'celebrates' golf at every level in a serene park-like environment. Courtesy of 'u000004817257'
Expect a plane or two to soar overhead as you play at Gatley Golf Club, situated just three miles from Manchester airport. Courtesy of 'u904147637'
PGA West's Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course offers a backdrop of Coral Mountain. Courtesy of 'u2138341'
Hazeltine National is one of two clubs in the country to have hosted every premier championship offered by the USGA and PGA of America. Courtesy of 'BrandonWebb'
Canyon Mesa is a short course with narrow and difficult greens, complemented by the Red Rocks of Sedona. Courtesy of 'i01852'
Play in view of the Gateway Arch at Gateway National, the only links-style course in the St. Louis area. Courtesy of 'mu4scott197345'
You'll be sure to pull every club out of your bag during a picturesque round at Patriot Hills Golf Club. Courtesy of 'BSantiago27'
The 14th century Dunstanburgh Castle sits atop its golf club, which wraps around Embleton Bay in the United Kingdom. Courtesy of 'Tedbeargolf'
Golfers from all over the world travel to see the elevation drops, wandering canyons, and white sand bunkers of Wolf Creek Golf Club in Mesquite, Nevada. Courtesy of 'GolferJake78'
Green Lakes Golf Course is a must-play Robert Trent Jones track in central New York that offers an excellent value. Courtesy of 'CDHICKEY21'
The Links Course is the newer of two at Arizona Biltmore Golf Club that requires incredible patience and has garnered high esteem from local and visiting golfers alike. Courtesy of 'Lindaaz1'
Wild Rock Golf Club is one of the few quarry courses in America and features Declaration bent grass that survives the difficult Wisconsin winters. Courtesy of 'u314163518586'
Glen Abbey Golf Club in Ontario, Canada, has become a pillar of tournament golf history since its opening, hosting the Canadian Open more than 30 times. Courtesy of 'u000001789921'
The Quarry Golf Course is a unique track by architect Keith Foster that was formerly the abandoned Alamo Cement Plant. Courtesy of 'Sunti88'
Golfers play among dramatic elevation changes at Hiddenbrooke Golf Club, an Arnold Palmer Signature design in northern California's Bay Area. Courtesy of 'u684060981'
City Park is a municipal course in Denver that offers views of the city skyline as you play. Courtesy of 'u120742220'
Furness Golf Club is the 3rd oldest links course in England, offering stunning views across the Irish Sea. Courtesy of 'u000008076234'