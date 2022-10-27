October 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month

There's nothing spooky about an October round of golf when there's warm tones, brisk air, and an opportunity to wear your favorite quarter-zip.

The 'dead' of fall has brought some incredible shots at quite a few bucket-list courses in North America, like Hazeltine National, PGA West, Wolf Creek Golf Club, and Glen Abbey. Many of you sought after true, on-par fall golf in the American Northeast as well, at Patriot Hills, Kiskiack Golf Club, Green Lakes, and Sugar Mountain.

Something about wet, soggy grounds, balls getting lost in the leaves, and foggy mornings in your favorite golf fashion makes October golf uniquely special. So if you still haven't gotten out for a round, dust the cobwebs off those clubs and check out your nearest local favorite.