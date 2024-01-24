Ranking the 9 premier public golf courses that finished No. 1 in the first decade of Golfers' Choice

It's a tough climb to the top of the Golfers' Choice rankings, but these 9 courses have accomplished the feat over the past decade.

In some years, they've conquered more famous courses like Pebble Beach Golf Links or Pasatiempo. That's the beauty of the Golfers' Choice rankings: Virtually every course has a shot at the top. The secret formula is to make sure every aspect of the golf course operation is clicking - the service, the pace of play, the amenities, the course conditions. Golfers need to walk away feeling like their got their money's worth. Golfers' Choice is not a ranking of the best golf courses architecturally as it is an examination of what golf clubs are doing everything right by their customers.

Golfers' Choice, which launched in 2014, now has a decade under its belt. To celebrate the best of the best, we're ranking the 9 courses that ended each year No. 1 in order to claim a true champion: