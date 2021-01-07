GolfPass is counting down the Golfers' Choice Top 50 U.S. golf courses according to our reviews community. To start from the beginning and view how we determined the list based on over 260,000 reviews from the previous year, click here for the Top 50.

10. Prairie Landing Golf Club

West Chicago, Ill.

Green fees: $56-75

What they're saying: "First time playing here, and I understand why it's on the short list of best Chicago public courses. Lots of risk/reward holes, with a tough layout, but all par 3s were accessible. Greens rolled great and bunkers were pristine." - cecilburrito

9. Talamore Golf Club

Southern Pines, N.C.

Green fees: $69-119

What they're saying: "I cannot wait to go back and play this course again. Amazing resort quality conditions at a fair price. " - Wgandy1

8. Quail Lodge Golf Resort

Carmel, Calif.

Green fees: $120-170

What they're saying: "The beautiful Carmel Valley hillside surrounds you with its majestic moss covered tree line and mountains create an amphitheater for golf." - Billyd11

7. Wolf Course at Las Vegas Paiute

Las Vegas

Green fees: $179-209

What they're saying: "This is the fifth time playing the Wolf course. The conditions and pace of play was awesome. I also made a hole in home on the 4th hole so I might be biased." - Drpower69

6. Jones Course at Pinehills Golf Club

Plymouth, Mass.

Green fees: $110-135

What they're saying: "Awesome layout and likely the best-conditioned course I’ve played this year. Plenty of challenge from the white tees." - thomaslamb

5. Snow Mountain Course at Las Vegas Paiute

Las Vegas

Green fees: $159-189

What they're saying: "This is likely the most enjoyable of the three courses at Paiute and I would play it again in a heartbeat. The Golfapalooza package is a tremendous deal which gets you 36 holes of golf and lunch for a very reasonable price." - mlgalezio

4. Nicklaus Course at Pinehills Golf Club

Plymouth, Mass.

Green fees: $110-135

What they're saying: "Course in great condition, but challenging. Staff very friendly." - onlyASK

3. Wilderness Golf Course

Lake Jackson, Texas

Green fees: $51-71

What they're saying: "The Wilderness is a bold layout with ample fairways, solid bunkering and wild greens. This course is a must play if you're in the Houston area." - GolferJake78

2. Erin Hills

Erin, Wisc.

Green fees: $190-295

What they're saying: "I've been fortunate enough to play other top 100 courses both public and private in the US. Erin Hills tops them all." - Iamdiesel18. Illinois Local Golf Advisor

1. Yocha Dehe at Cache Creek Casino Resort

Brooks, Calif. | View resort details

Green fees: $109-155

What they're saying: "I heard how amazing this golf course was and finally got to play it! Course was in great shape and enjoyed the round. Great layout with wide fairways but plenty of trouble." - Jkat1959