Top 50 U.S. Public Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024

After nearly 300,000 golfer-submitted golf course reviews throughout 2023, these 50 facilities rose above the rest.
Tim Gavrich
,
Watch out for the water on the fourth hole of the Gold Course at Tiburon Golf Club.

Golf is on fire right now.

And so is GolfPass, thanks to golfers like you.

From the millions of golfers reading our articles, destinations guides and lists like this to the nearly 300,000 golfer-submitted course reviews that came into our site in 2023, it takes a community to build a place like GolfPass, where players gather to enrich their golf knowledge and experience.

One way we try to repay your attention is by compiling those hundreds of thousands of reviews - which pushed past the 2 million mark last year - into our annual Golfers' Choice lists, which offer a lens into which golf courses made their customers happiest over the past year.

While golf magazines leverage small panels to focus mainly on certain aspects of golf courses like design and conditioning - which tends to skew their lists towards the more expensive and exclusive courses out there - GolfPass' Golfers' Choice lists are a bit more holistic in scope. We consider the perspectives of everyday golfers - more than 800,000 of them so far - to determine the golf experiences that resonate most.

Yes, course design is crucial to a given golf experience. So is conditioning. But we ask golfers to consider other factors, from value to off-course amenities to service, when they submit a review. As a result, our lists look quite different from the ones you can buy at newsstands. They come from a different point of view, and we are thrilled that they tend to highlight dozens of accessible, affordable local courses that other media outlets simply overlook.

There are 17,000 golf courses in the United States. We are thrilled to note that in 2023, 5,049 of them received at least one review on GolfPass, making them eligible for our various state and regional lists. Of those, 3,303 received at least 10 reviews, making them eligible for our flagship Golfers' Choice list: The Top 50 U.S. Golf Courses.

As you'll see, this list spans not only the breadth of American geography, but a wide range of green fees as well. Yes, this year's top-ranked course is one of Florida's more expensive resort layouts, but more than half of the Top 50's green fees top out at or below $100. Now more than ever, golfers know a good value when they see one, and we are excited that this list may introduce you to several excellent, affordable golf experiences that you had not heard of before.

New this year are photos of every course and the chance to book a tee time at a course that catches your eye. Simply hover your browser over the bottom of each photo. If the functionality is available, a "view tee time" button will emerge that you can click.

If you participated in the process by leaving a golf course review in 2023, please know that we are very grateful for your time and thoughtful consideration. If you have yet to review a course but would like to get involved, please click here to leave your first of what we hope will be many reviews in 2024.

How GolfPass determines the Golfers' Choice Top 50 U.S. public golf courses

Merely setting out for a round of golf is enjoyable, but great golf courses, like The Club at Lac La Belle (#25) can make it a truly inspiring experience.

As mentioned before, in order to be eligible for this list, a golf course must a) be accessible (i.e.municipal, daily-fee, resort and semi-private courses) and b) receive at least 10 reviews in the previous year.

In determining the final rankings for the year, we weigh several factors, each of which correspond to the way our reviews are structured:

- Overall Rating
- Value
- Conditions
- Layout
- Pace of Play
- Staff Friendliness
- Off-Course Amenities

You'll notice that we provide green fee information with these course rankings, too. As you peruse the list, it should provide some context as to the way golfers view individual courses. Lower green fees tend to denote a more value-oriented course that consistently exceeds golfers' expectations, while the top-dollar courses on this list are resort or high-end public layouts that deliver on the promise of a premium experience.

While we wouldn't presume to call this list an iron-clad objective measure of America's actual best golf courses, we absolutely stand behind it as an expression of the perspectives of a large number of golfers like you. May you Play More and Play Better in 2024.

ALSO: Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 50 U.S. Golf Courses

  1. Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course
    Tiburon GC - Gold: #9
    Tiburón Golf Club - The Gold Course
    Naples, Florida
    Resort
    4.8873411765
    74
    Write Review

    Green fee: $400
    What they're saying: "This course is one of Florida's best. I know the reason why there are three tour events here (PGA, PGA Champions, and LPGA), because this place is absolutely perfect. All the holes are pretty and unique. The course is challenging but fair. Shot placement is rewarded here." - tiburonazo

  2. Bolingbrook Golf Club
    Bolingbrook GC
    View Tee Times
    Bolingbrook Golf Club
    Bolingbrook, Illinois
    Semi-Private
    4.8203058824
    192
    Write Review

    Green fee: $85
    What they're saying: "One of the best courses I’ve played in Illinois. Awesome practice areas, locker rooms, course layout and course condition. A+" - GolfPass reviewer

  3. TPC Louisiana
    TPC Louisiana: #14
    View Tee Times
    TPC Louisiana
    Avondale, Louisiana
    Public
    4.6917941176
    189
    Write Review

    Green fee: $250
    What they're saying: "TPC Louisiana is a golfer's paradise. From the moment you step foot on the pristine fairways to the final putt on the challenging greens, this course offers an unforgettable experience. The layout is thoughtfully designed, incorporating natural water features and strategically placed bunkers that add both beauty and difficulty to each hole." - John7657371

  4. Sultan’s Run Golf Club
    Sultan's Run GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Sultan's Run Golf Course
    Jasper, Indiana
    Public
    4.8532764706
    112
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80
    What they're saying: "I have always loved this course. The staff is so friendly, the course is in great shape and is really scenic. No residential areas to mar the scenery. Holes 15-17 are really nice and the par 3's have real character. Don't miss this diamond in Southern Indiana." - Boone43atc

  5. Journey at Pechanga
    Journey at Pechanga
    View Tee Times
    Journey at Pechanga
    Temecula, California
    Public/Resort
    4.7307470588
    261
    Write Review

    Green fee: $200
    What they're saying: "Fantastic and fun course layout in perfect condition. No shortage of hills, elevation changes, mounds and spectacular views. Amazing driving range and practice area as well." - BrewmasterGolf

  6. Worthington Manor Golf Club
    Worthington Manor GC: #6
    View Tee Times
    Worthington Manor Golf Club
    Urbana, Maryland
    Public
    4.7991166667
    98
    Write Review

    Green fee: $79
    What they're saying: "First time I played there but will be back asap! Course was in very good shape except one tee box on a par 3. Greens are unforgiving. Putt & chip right or it’s coming back to sender. I played with a member who was able to give me tips on the course. He was a great help & an even better golfer. I didn’t play exceptionally well but had a great time. Then had a burger at the grill, which was 10/10. I’m looking to get back out there this week. If you appreciate a great course, play it. Don’t hesitate." - Jstephens77

  7. The Fortress Golf Club
    The Fortress
    View Tee Times
    The Fortress Golf Course
    Frankenmuth, Michigan
    Public
    4.8827529412
    184
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75
    What they're saying: "Not enough superlatives to describe The Fortress. What it may lack in off-course amenities, it offers in terms of the city of Frankenmuth in walking distance. Shoppes, hotels, restaurants." - GolfPass reviewer

  8. Annbriar Golf Course
    Annbriar GC
    View Tee Times
    Annbriar Golf Course
    Waterloo, Illinois
    Public
    4.7938411765
    768
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75
    What they're saying: "Annbriar is a top notch golf course. An excellent course to play your fall/winter golf. The course is beautiful with dormant fairway zoysia grass contrasting with the lush green grass of the rough. The greens are in outstanding shape. There was nothing to complain about at this course. One of the best in the St. Louis Metro area." - lcbgolf

  9. Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
    Edgewood Tahoe GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
    Stateline, Nevada
    Public
    4.7033823529
    113
    Write Review

    Green fee: $350
    What they're saying: "The green fees may seem high, but after you’ve played your round you will have no complaints. The pace of play is great. The layout and views are spectacular. Can’t wait to play another round." - GolfPass reviewer

  10. Sugarbush Golf Club
    Sugarbush GC
    View Tee Times
    Sugarbush Golf Club
    Davison, Michigan
    Public
    4.8088941176
    179
    Write Review

    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "It has been a few years since I have played at Sugarbush and I was pleasantly surprised with all of the updates to the course and clubhouse. I would give them 10 stars if possible." - Michael5531396

  11. Heritage Landing Golf & Country Club
    Heritage Landing GCC
    View Tee Times
    Heritage Landing Golf & Country Club
    Punta Gorda, Florida
    Residential Development
    4.7792705882
    1231
    Write Review

    Green fee: $69
    What they're saying: "Simply put, it’s the best in SW Fla. … people need to treat themselves before it goes completely private … everyone that is associated with Heritage Landing are fantastic … Kudos to all of you!" - philmichael9

  12. Sandy Pines Golf Course
    Sandy Pines GC
    View Tee Times
    Sandy Pines Golf Club
    DeMotte, Indiana
    Public
    4.7821235294
    132
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55
    What they're saying: "We stopped here as part of a golf road trip recently and we were blown away by the quality of the course. It is very well maintained and the staff were all exceptional." - LUCAS2012

  13. Meadowlark Hills Golf Course
    Meadowlark Hills GC
    View Tee Times
    Meadowlark Hills Golf Course
    Kearney, Nebraska
    Public/Municipal
    4.7759176471
    97
    Write Review

    Green fee: $47
    What they're saying: "A little [slice] of heaven in Kearney, NE. This course is in amazing condition. Lush and green. Greens ran true. Layout was sweet. No delays. Played in 3.5 hours.
    I highly recommend this track." - GolfPass reviewer

  14. Cantigny Golf
    Cantigny Golf
    View Tee Times
    Cantigny Golf - Woodside/Lakeside
    Wheaton, Illinois
    Public
    4.7401823529
    370
    Write Review

    Green fee: $130
    What they're saying: "After booking the time, I had heard it wasn’t in the best shape but those rumors were not true. We played Woodside/Lakeside and it was in pristine shape as you would expect for the price. The diabolical 2nd hole got the best of us but we enjoyed all of it." - GolfPass reviewer

  15. Gladstone Golf Course
    Gladstone GC: #4
    View Tee Times
    Gladstone Golf Course
    Gladstone, Michigan
    Public
    4.8997352941
    143
    Write Review

    Green fee: $42
    What they're saying: "We are from Wi(sconsin), but come up here to golf many times a year. Love the 2 coveted bridges. Great holes and nice rolling hills. In the pines, it smells wonderful too." - abrahamdawn

  16. Meadowlands Golf Club
    Meadowlands GC
    View Tee Times
    Meadowlands Golf Course
    Calabash, North Carolina
    Public
    4.6373705882
    640
    Write Review

    Green fee: $74
    What they're saying: "The superintendent deserves some praise. The greens, fairways and tee boxes were in impeccable shape. The staff is super friendly and accommodating. There are a few very challenging holes to test your abilities. The greens are on the fast side and you need stay focused on reading your putts." - Adelkopf

  17. Warren Golf Course At Notre Dame
    Warren GC At Notre Dame
    View Tee Times
    Warren Golf Course At Notre Dame
    Notre Dame, Indiana
    Public/University
    4.7794823529
    95
    Write Review

    Green fee: $115
    What they're saying: "Warren is always in excellent shape. You can tell the staff cares about the customer's experience. Won’t pass up the opportunity to come back." - elaK

  18. Cateechee Golf Club
    Cateechee
    View Tee Times
    Cateechee
    Hartwell, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    4.7760941176
    218
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75
    What they're saying: "Greens, fairways were in great shape. We played in just under 3 hours and we let 2 singles play through. Course is very fair. We will go back when we can catch a really good special on GolfNow. Give it a chance!" - RESJR1

  19. St. Croix National Golf Club
    St. Croix National GC
    View Tee Times
    St. Croix National Golf Club
    Somerset, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.6482235294
    262
    Write Review

    Green fee: $69
    What they're saying: "The course layout was spectacular, many holes are just breathtaking from the tee boxes. Felt like I was in the North Woods. With the dramatic elevation changes, almost felt like an AZ mountain course. Greens were in superb condition. " - gmarvy

  20. Wildhorse Golf Club of Robson Ranch
    Wildhorse GC of Robson Ranch
    View Tee Times
    Wildhorse Golf Club of Robson Ranch - West/North Course
    Denton, Texas
    Public
    4.6742529412
    704
    Write Review

    Green fee: $125
    What they're saying: "Wildhorse at Robson Ranch has 27 holes that are best described as very enjoyable resort style golf. The course is in excellent condition especially given the heat this past summer. They obviously have an ample maintenance budget. The range is large and has quality turf with good range balls. Tees and fairways are excellent quality Bermuda grass and the greens are one of the newer variety of fine leaf Bermuda and put very well. This was superior value for the price as it’s a good private club quality course with some very interesting holes." - GolfPass reviewer

  21. Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Snow Mountain Course
    Snow Mountain at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
    View Tee Times
    Snow Mountain at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Resort
    4.7240823529
    711
    Write Review

    Green fee: $289
    What they're saying: "First time at Paiute. Fun and challenging. Fairways and Greens are in great shape. You can’t regret playing Snow mountain." - kappapower

  22. Gull Lake View Golf Club and Resort - Stonehedge South Course
    Gull Lake View GC and Resort - Stonehedge South: #18
    View Tee Times
    Stonehedge South Course at Gull Lake View Golf Club and Resort
    Augusta, Michigan
    Resort
    4.7911352941
    184
    Write Review

    Green fee: $64
    What they're saying: "The layout was challenging, providing an opportunity to try different shots and clubs (other than driver from par 4 tee). The starter provided great playing tips. Will return again, especially with a great price from GolfNow." - s9d3765

  23. Thistle Golf Club
    Thistle GC
    View Tee Times
    Thistle Golf Club - Stewart Course
    Sunset Beach, North Carolina
    Public
    4.7711235294
    580
    Write Review

    Green fee: $154
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course. Lots of water. Great condition. Well ran starts. Good pace. Luxurious carts. Accommodating for both good and bad golfers which describes my game from one hole to the next. I highly recommend." - GolfPass reviewer

  24. Reunion Resort - Nicklaus Course
    Reunion Resort
    Reunion Resort - Nicklaus Course
    Reunion, Florida
    Private/Resort
    4.5275588235
    108
    Write Review

    Green fee: $180
    What they're saying: "Overall, very nice course. Great conditions and a difficult layout. Well-placed hazards and small greens made for a difficult but fun round." - jperkins90

  25. The Club at Lac La Belle
    The Club at Lac La Belle
    View Tee Times
    The Club at Lac La Belle
    Oconomowoc, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.8226294118
    38
    Write Review

    Green fee: $175
    What they're saying: "This is the only review you need to read because it’s honest. We’re from Georgia and we felt right at home at this course. The course is gorgeous. It’s in fantastic shape and you can tell how much effort they put into it. We’ve all been to a gorgeous course but had a bad experience with the staff that offsets your experience. That’s not the case here. The woman in the pro shop was as kind as could be. The head pro Clint Higgins is one that this course needs to make sure stays around. Incredible experience from top to bottom, would highly recommend playing here. Thank you guys!!" - gc408551773

  26. Forest Glen Golf & Country Club
    Forest Glen GCC: #18
    Forest Glen Golf & Country Club
    Naples, Florida
    Private
    4.7619529412
    871
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75 (select GolfNow tee times)
    What they're saying: "Pristine SWF golf. A treat for year-round residents to play late in November. Thanks FG." - TragicallyHip

  27. Viroqua Hills Golf Course
    Viroqua Hills GC
    View Tee Times
    Viroqua Hills Golf Course
    Viroqua, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.8425117647
    119
    Write Review

    Green fee: $37-$42
    What they're saying: "I always enjoy playing Viroqua Hills. It is an interesting, very pretty course. It is always in great condition. The food is inexpensive in the clubhouse." - tomt7

  28. Quail Lodge Resort & Golf Club
    Quail Lodge Resort & GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Quail Lodge Resort & Golf Club
    Carmel, California
    Resort
    4.7418411765
    276
    Write Review

    Green fee: $145-$350
    What they're saying: "Had a great round! Starter sent 3 players out about 10 minutes early before I arrived. The 3 players were just teeing off when I arrived at the tee box. We teed off at scheduled time-2:20 pm, & finished about 6:00 pm (still a bit of light left). Sunny most of the round until the fog started rolling in with 4-5 holes remaining to play. Still, the round was very enjoyable." - COBGolfer

  29. Heritage Ranch Golf & Country Club
    Heritage Ranch GCC: Clubhouse
    View Tee Times
    Heritage Ranch Golf and Country Club
    Fairview, Texas
    Public/Resort
    4.6447882353
    628
    Write Review

    Green fee: $69-$113
    What they're saying: "The course is great and the atmosphere was very relaxing. The staff in the pro shop was very professional and the friendliest I’ve interacted with in a while. I put it on the top of my places to play in the area. Thanks again!" - Doc5587

  30. Skytop Lodge Golf Course
    Skytop Lodge - Poconos GC
    View Tee Times
    Skytop Lodge - Poconos Golf Course
    Skytop, Pennsylvania
    Resort
    4.5613235294
    195
    Write Review

    Green fee: $50-$100
    What they're saying: "(Saw) 4 deer on 17 and 7 turkeys on 18, 3 of which sat on a fence. What a great day for golf and a beautiful course. Stay out of the rough." - pgolferr1

  31. Pinehills Golf Club - Jones Course
    Pinehills GC
    View Tee Times
    Pinehills Golf Club - Jones Course
    Plymouth, Massachusetts
    Semi-Private
    4.8036352941
    228
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75-$125
    What they're saying: "This was the absolutely nicest course I've ever played. You can drive up to the curb and staff will unload your bags, set you up on carts, and park them at the unlimited range. Excellent practice area of two putting greens and a chipping green with bunkers situated near the first hole of the Jones course. The course was in immaculate shape and the facility was top-notch with cleanliness. Highly recommend splurging here if you're considering playing." - mself21

  32. Chippewa Golf Club
    Chippewa GC: #16
    View Tee Times
    Chippewa Golf Club
    Doylestown, Ohio
    Public
    4.7378117647
    422
    Write Review

    Green fee: $25-$52
    What they're saying: "The course was a drive from my home but well worth it. From the nice and inviting clubhouse and porch to the friendly employees (it) was a nice first impression. They had nice carts with GPS built in and (a) nice selection of holes. A couple of holes had power lines but was a non issue for me. The Bermuda Triangle was real and fun. (I) got 2 strokes added to my score. The course had just been aerated and sanded which everyone is doing this time of year (so it) was not that big a deal either. I will definitely play here again." - bsgolf55

  33. Ravines Golf Club
    The Ravines GC: #9
    View Tee Times
    The Ravines Golf Club
    Saugatuck, Michigan
    Public
    4.7904882353
    346
    Write Review

    Green fee: $59-$84
    What they're saying: "The Ravines has a northern Michigan feel with many holes surrounded by hardwoods forest. It is very playable with generous fairways and some forced carries. There are a number of tee options that can provide a challenge for every level of player. Afternoon and senior rates make this course a bargain for a course of this quality." - hlwayner

  34. Grand Bear
    The Grand Bear GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    The Grand Bear Golf Course
    Saucier, Mississippi
    Resort
    4.8502352941
    477
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55-$100
    What they're saying: "Very nice! I’ll be back. Worth the drive in the country" - Mikeforbess

  35. Pine Mountain Lake Country Club
    Pine Mountain Lake CC
    View Tee Times
    Pine Mountain Lake Golf Course
    Groveland, California
    Semi-Private
    4.8447647059
    109
    Write Review

    Green fee: $41-$66
    What they're saying: "We are always treated like royalty. Course was great. Surrounding homes are just lovely. Groundskeeping crew is courteous. Range is well taken care of. One of my favorite courses in the foothills. I actually think it is my favorite." - Wilburino

  36. Founders Club of Pawleys Island
    View Tee Times
    Founders Club of Pawleys Island
    Pawleys Island, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.4999833333
    54
    Write Review

    Green fee: $52+
    What they're saying: "Nice facility and helpful, friendly staff. Course conditions were good. Will play again in future." - dbridge41A

  37. Wyncote Golf Club
    Wyncote GC
    View Tee Times
    Wyncote Golf Club
    Oxford, Pennsylvania
    Semi-Private
    4.7138764706
    639
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55-$110
    What they're saying: "This is by far one of the best public golf courses in the area and is definitely worth the drive if you do not live near the course. The course is always well maintained and in excellent condition and I’ve never had an issue with pace of play. Course layout is challenging but fair with a good balance of long and short holes. This is definitely one of my favorite places to play. The only downside is that it does tend to run on the steeper side in terms of price and the few times I’ve been it has not been extremely crowded. I am not sure if that is just coincidence or a result of the pricing, but in either case I would absolutely recommend this course to anyone who asked." - samiam6611

  38. The Walker Golf Course At Clemson University
    Walker GC At Clemson University: #17
    View Tee Times
    The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
    Clemson, South Carolina
    Public
    4.6806529412
    362
    Write Review

    Green fee: $33+
    What they're saying: "Played the course multiple times and it’s always been in great condition. The tee boxes are well maintained. The greens were in great condition. The 18th hole was just opened after a minor redesign, raising the green and adding ‘tiger paw’ bunkers. The range is limited to 220 yds at present due to construction of a new club house and visitor center." - Mike1u3z

  39. Gateway National Golf Links
    Gateway National GL
    View Tee Times
    Gateway National Golf Links
    Madison, Illinois
    Public
    4.5627823529
    455
    Write Review

    Green fee: $38-$63
    What they're saying: "Love this course. The fairways are unbelievable! The pace of play was a little on the slow side but tolerable." - lowround69

  40. Stonelick Hills Golf Course
    Stonelick Hills Golf Course - hole 9
    View Tee Times
    Stonelick Hills Golf Course
    Batavia, Ohio
    Public
    4.7468941176
    291
    Write Review

    Green fee: $72-$100
    What they're saying: "Great track. Really enjoyed the course. Nice layout. Liked the risk vs. reward holes. Would play again tomorrow." - Jwomackod247

  41. Swan Lake Resort - Silver Course
    Swan Lake Resort - Silver: #17
    View Tee Times
    Swan Lake Resort - Silver Course
    Plymouth, Indiana
    Resort
    4.7723647059
    52
    Write Review

    Green fee: $37-$67
    What they're saying: "Course was again in great condition. Greens were fantastic. Staff and pro shop people are friendly and helpful. This is a MUST play, in my opinion." - Dsr1966

  42. FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
    FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
    View Tee Times
    FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
    Sylacauga, Alabama
    Public/Resort
    4.8527
    261
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "From the time we passed through the gates, we were already building expectations of what lies ahead. The winding roads, manicured intersections, and beautifully arranged flowers made us feel special. Everything was well put together and made you feel at home. The staff was warm and very engaging. As for the links, simply put, a blast! I don’t recall seeing a car drive by the entire front nine. There are at least three “Kodak Moments” holes. You have to have your camera ready to remember moments like these. The greens were rolling slower this day, but I can see them speeding up quite nicely any given day. They rolled true and were consistent. One of the funnest courses I’ve played and definitely plenty of room for forgiveness off the tee box. Play it, you won’t regret it." - James5630822

  43. Walden Ponds Golf Club
    Walden Ponds GC
    Walden Ponds Golf Club
    Hamilton, Ohio
    Public
    4.5346
    336
    Write Review

    Green fee: $42+
    What they're saying: "This local course close to home is always in good condition! 4some played in 4 hours. Second tee time at 6:36am so pace of play was great!!!" - Captkirk67

  44. Deer Island Country Club
    Deer Island CC: #7
    View Tee Times
    Deer Island Country Club
    Tavares, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.6412588235
    2104
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65-$75
    What they're saying: "Played Deer Island numerous times and it's always in great condition. We drive an hour from Orlando to go here because it's always in better shape than virtually any other central Florida course." - stanpelz

  45. The Ranch Golf Club
    Ranch GC
    View Tee Times
    The Ranch Golf Club
    Southwick, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.7097352941
    440
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80-$110
    What they're saying: "The Ranch is one of my favorite courses in New England. Pristine and challenging, it has many of the amenities of a top-end resort course but without the pretentiousness. Much of the course's challenges lie with the elevation changes, which also provide stellar views. Good shots are rewarded, off-course shots are punished, and the course is scoreable without being repetitive. I'll make this course an annual trek and look forward to that tee time every fall." - CParish860

  46. Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
    Lanier Islands Legacy GC: Aerial view
    View Tee Times
    Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
    Buford, Georgia
    Resort
    4.6753
    544
    Write Review

    Green fee: $95-$120
    What they're saying: "Easily one of the best course in GA. Truly beautiful with so (many) holes along the lake. But also expertly maintained and (an) awesome layout. Despite the rain lately, fairways were generally dry enough for a good lie and greens were super smooth. Usually they are lightning fast but still ran (well) even though we had all the rain. Will come back asap." - mozzer

  47. Classic Club
    Classic Club in Palm Desert - No. 7
    View Tee Times
    The Classic Club
    Palm Desert, California
    Public
    4.7199764706
    915
    Write Review

    Green fee: $110-$225
    What they're saying: "The entire staff and Classic Club was friendly, attentive and obviously proud of their magnificent facility. The course played great and as described by the starter. Heed the advice of playing away from the water as the fairways slope more than normal to the water hazards. Enjoy what will surely be a great day/round at Classic Club!" - tyken

  48. Prairieview Golf Club
    PrairieView GC
    View Tee Times
    PrairieView Golf Club
    Byron, Illinois
    Public
    4.6874352941
    210
    Write Review

    Green fee: $26-$49
    What they're saying: "The course has great features. I have played Prairieview several times and I think it’s a great course and layout. Great bar and restaurant." - Lrhughes

  49. Hastings Golf Club & Events
    Dakota Pines GC
    View Tee Times
    Hastings Golf Club & Events
    Hastings, Minnesota
    Semi-Private
    4.6413294118
    109
    Write Review

    Green fee: $46-$72
    What they're saying: "Old School Country Club layout. Traps in excellent shape. Greens very puttable (with) medium speed." - mstadtler

  50. Merrill Golf Club
    Merrill GC: Clubhouse
    View Tee Times
    Merrill Golf Club
    Merrill, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.5307058824
    53
    Write Review

    Green fee: $24-$29
    What they're saying: "Fun course. Course in good condition. Lots of hills add to the charm and challenge. A great off-the-beaten-path venue." - Lphanson

Golfers' Choice 2024
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2023
View all the Golfers' Choice 2023 lists, including all 50 states.
The Cedar River at Shanty Creek: #13
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Courses for Pace of Play
5 Min Read
Heritage Hill - views
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Kentucky
1 Min Read
Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort - The Falls
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Iowa
1 Min Read
La Purisima GC
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 Courses for Value
6 Min Read
Laughlin Ranch GC
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Arizona
1 Min Read
The Links at Perry Cabin - staff friendliness
Golfers' Choice
Golfers' Choice 2023: Top 25 friendliest golf courses in the United States
5 Min Read

More from the author

navy-destroyer-6.jpg
Golfers' Choice
Top 10 U.S. Military Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024
2 Min Read
lac-la-belle-gc-24-pace.JPG
Golfers' Choice
Top 25 Public Courses for Pace of Play - Golfers' Choice 2024
4 Min Read
Annbriar Golf Course
Articles
Why Golfers' Choice rankings on GolfPass matter now more than ever
3 Min Read
Sandals St. Lucia GCC at Cap Estate
Articles
Why Sandals is the king of all-inclusive golf
4 Min Read
Nike Inc., World's Largest Sporting Goods Provider, Reports Earnings
Articles
Tiger Woods x Nike was, for more than 27 years, a Cool Golf Thing
2 Min Read
medinah-renovations-2024.JPG
Articles
18 notable golf course renovations in 2024
6 Min Read

Popular

General Views Pebble Beach Golf Links
Articles
Top 10 most-read articles on GolfPass in 2023
1 Min Read
General view of the Pinehurst Resort
Articles
Why 2024 could be Pinehurst's biggest year ever
5 Min Read
tpc-sawgrass-jan24-secrets-lead.JPG
Articles
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: January, 2024
3 Min Read
La Iguana Golf Course - sunset
Articles
Jason Scott Deegan's 2023 golf travel awards
5 Min Read
Read More
Now Reading
Top 50 U.S. Public Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024
Search Near Me