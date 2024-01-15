Top 50 U.S. Public Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2024

Golf is on fire right now.
And so is GolfPass, thanks to golfers like you.
From the millions of golfers reading our articles, destinations guides and lists like this to the nearly 300,000 golfer-submitted course reviews that came into our site in 2023, it takes a community to build a place like GolfPass, where players gather to enrich their golf knowledge and experience.
One way we try to repay your attention is by compiling those hundreds of thousands of reviews - which pushed past the 2 million mark last year - into our annual Golfers' Choice lists, which offer a lens into which golf courses made their customers happiest over the past year.
While golf magazines leverage small panels to focus mainly on certain aspects of golf courses like design and conditioning - which tends to skew their lists towards the more expensive and exclusive courses out there - GolfPass' Golfers' Choice lists are a bit more holistic in scope. We consider the perspectives of everyday golfers - more than 800,000 of them so far - to determine the golf experiences that resonate most.
Yes, course design is crucial to a given golf experience. So is conditioning. But we ask golfers to consider other factors, from value to off-course amenities to service, when they submit a review. As a result, our lists look quite different from the ones you can buy at newsstands. They come from a different point of view, and we are thrilled that they tend to highlight dozens of accessible, affordable local courses that other media outlets simply overlook.
There are 17,000 golf courses in the United States. We are thrilled to note that in 2023, 5,049 of them received at least one review on GolfPass, making them eligible for our various state and regional lists. Of those, 3,303 received at least 10 reviews, making them eligible for our flagship Golfers' Choice list: The Top 50 U.S. Golf Courses.
As you'll see, this list spans not only the breadth of American geography, but a wide range of green fees as well. Yes, this year's top-ranked course is one of Florida's more expensive resort layouts, but more than half of the Top 50's green fees top out at or below $100. Now more than ever, golfers know a good value when they see one, and we are excited that this list may introduce you to several excellent, affordable golf experiences that you had not heard of before.
New this year are photos of every course and the chance to book a tee time at a course that catches your eye. Simply hover your browser over the bottom of each photo. If the functionality is available, a "view tee time" button will emerge that you can click.
If you participated in the process by leaving a golf course review in 2023, please know that we are very grateful for your time and thoughtful consideration. If you have yet to review a course but would like to get involved, please click here to leave your first of what we hope will be many reviews in 2024.
How GolfPass determines the Golfers' Choice Top 50 U.S. public golf courses
As mentioned before, in order to be eligible for this list, a golf course must a) be accessible (i.e.municipal, daily-fee, resort and semi-private courses) and b) receive at least 10 reviews in the previous year.
In determining the final rankings for the year, we weigh several factors, each of which correspond to the way our reviews are structured:
- Overall Rating
- Value
- Conditions
- Layout
- Pace of Play
- Staff Friendliness
- Off-Course Amenities
You'll notice that we provide green fee information with these course rankings, too. As you peruse the list, it should provide some context as to the way golfers view individual courses. Lower green fees tend to denote a more value-oriented course that consistently exceeds golfers' expectations, while the top-dollar courses on this list are resort or high-end public layouts that deliver on the promise of a premium experience.
While we wouldn't presume to call this list an iron-clad objective measure of America's actual best golf courses, we absolutely stand behind it as an expression of the perspectives of a large number of golfers like you. May you Play More and Play Better in 2024.
-
Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course
Green fee: $400
What they're saying: "This course is one of Florida's best. I know the reason why there are three tour events here (PGA, PGA Champions, and LPGA), because this place is absolutely perfect. All the holes are pretty and unique. The course is challenging but fair. Shot placement is rewarded here." - tiburonazo
-
Bolingbrook Golf ClubBolingbrook, IllinoisSemi-Private4.8203058824192
Green fee: $85
What they're saying: "One of the best courses I’ve played in Illinois. Awesome practice areas, locker rooms, course layout and course condition. A+" - GolfPass reviewer
-
TPC Louisiana
Green fee: $250
What they're saying: "TPC Louisiana is a golfer's paradise. From the moment you step foot on the pristine fairways to the final putt on the challenging greens, this course offers an unforgettable experience. The layout is thoughtfully designed, incorporating natural water features and strategically placed bunkers that add both beauty and difficulty to each hole." - John7657371
-
Sultan’s Run Golf Club
Green fee: $80
What they're saying: "I have always loved this course. The staff is so friendly, the course is in great shape and is really scenic. No residential areas to mar the scenery. Holes 15-17 are really nice and the par 3's have real character. Don't miss this diamond in Southern Indiana." - Boone43atc
-
Journey at Pechanga
Green fee: $200
What they're saying: "Fantastic and fun course layout in perfect condition. No shortage of hills, elevation changes, mounds and spectacular views. Amazing driving range and practice area as well." - BrewmasterGolf
-
Worthington Manor Golf Club
Green fee: $79
What they're saying: "First time I played there but will be back asap! Course was in very good shape except one tee box on a par 3. Greens are unforgiving. Putt & chip right or it’s coming back to sender. I played with a member who was able to give me tips on the course. He was a great help & an even better golfer. I didn’t play exceptionally well but had a great time. Then had a burger at the grill, which was 10/10. I’m looking to get back out there this week. If you appreciate a great course, play it. Don’t hesitate." - Jstephens77
-
The Fortress Golf Club
Green fee: $75
What they're saying: "Not enough superlatives to describe The Fortress. What it may lack in off-course amenities, it offers in terms of the city of Frankenmuth in walking distance. Shoppes, hotels, restaurants." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Annbriar Golf Course
Green fee: $75
What they're saying: "Annbriar is a top notch golf course. An excellent course to play your fall/winter golf. The course is beautiful with dormant fairway zoysia grass contrasting with the lush green grass of the rough. The greens are in outstanding shape. There was nothing to complain about at this course. One of the best in the St. Louis Metro area." - lcbgolf
-
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Green fee: $350
What they're saying: "The green fees may seem high, but after you’ve played your round you will have no complaints. The pace of play is great. The layout and views are spectacular. Can’t wait to play another round." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Sugarbush Golf Club
Green fee: $50
What they're saying: "It has been a few years since I have played at Sugarbush and I was pleasantly surprised with all of the updates to the course and clubhouse. I would give them 10 stars if possible." - Michael5531396
-
Heritage Landing Golf & Country ClubPunta Gorda, FloridaResidential Development4.77927058821231
Green fee: $69
What they're saying: "Simply put, it’s the best in SW Fla. … people need to treat themselves before it goes completely private … everyone that is associated with Heritage Landing are fantastic … Kudos to all of you!" - philmichael9
-
Sandy Pines Golf Course
Green fee: $55
What they're saying: "We stopped here as part of a golf road trip recently and we were blown away by the quality of the course. It is very well maintained and the staff were all exceptional." - LUCAS2012
-
Meadowlark Hills Golf CourseKearney, NebraskaPublic/Municipal4.775917647197
Green fee: $47
What they're saying: "A little [slice] of heaven in Kearney, NE. This course is in amazing condition. Lush and green. Greens ran true. Layout was sweet. No delays. Played in 3.5 hours.
I highly recommend this track." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Cantigny GolfWheaton, IllinoisPublic4.7401823529370
Green fee: $130
What they're saying: "After booking the time, I had heard it wasn’t in the best shape but those rumors were not true. We played Woodside/Lakeside and it was in pristine shape as you would expect for the price. The diabolical 2nd hole got the best of us but we enjoyed all of it." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Gladstone Golf Course
Green fee: $42
What they're saying: "We are from Wi(sconsin), but come up here to golf many times a year. Love the 2 coveted bridges. Great holes and nice rolling hills. In the pines, it smells wonderful too." - abrahamdawn
-
Meadowlands Golf ClubCalabash, North CarolinaPublic4.6373705882640
Green fee: $74
What they're saying: "The superintendent deserves some praise. The greens, fairways and tee boxes were in impeccable shape. The staff is super friendly and accommodating. There are a few very challenging holes to test your abilities. The greens are on the fast side and you need stay focused on reading your putts." - Adelkopf
-
Warren Golf Course At Notre DameNotre Dame, IndianaPublic/University4.779482352995
Green fee: $115
What they're saying: "Warren is always in excellent shape. You can tell the staff cares about the customer's experience. Won’t pass up the opportunity to come back." - elaK
-
Cateechee Golf Club
Green fee: $75
What they're saying: "Greens, fairways were in great shape. We played in just under 3 hours and we let 2 singles play through. Course is very fair. We will go back when we can catch a really good special on GolfNow. Give it a chance!" - RESJR1
-
St. Croix National Golf ClubSomerset, WisconsinPublic4.6482235294262
Green fee: $69
What they're saying: "The course layout was spectacular, many holes are just breathtaking from the tee boxes. Felt like I was in the North Woods. With the dramatic elevation changes, almost felt like an AZ mountain course. Greens were in superb condition. " - gmarvy
-
Wildhorse Golf Club of Robson RanchDenton, TexasPublic4.6742529412704
Green fee: $125
What they're saying: "Wildhorse at Robson Ranch has 27 holes that are best described as very enjoyable resort style golf. The course is in excellent condition especially given the heat this past summer. They obviously have an ample maintenance budget. The range is large and has quality turf with good range balls. Tees and fairways are excellent quality Bermuda grass and the greens are one of the newer variety of fine leaf Bermuda and put very well. This was superior value for the price as it’s a good private club quality course with some very interesting holes." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Snow Mountain CourseLas Vegas, NevadaResort4.7240823529711
Green fee: $289
What they're saying: "First time at Paiute. Fun and challenging. Fairways and Greens are in great shape. You can’t regret playing Snow mountain." - kappapower
-
Gull Lake View Golf Club and Resort - Stonehedge South CourseAugusta, MichiganResort4.7911352941184
Green fee: $64
What they're saying: "The layout was challenging, providing an opportunity to try different shots and clubs (other than driver from par 4 tee). The starter provided great playing tips. Will return again, especially with a great price from GolfNow." - s9d3765
-
Thistle Golf ClubSunset Beach, North CarolinaPublic4.7711235294580
Green fee: $154
What they're saying: "Beautiful course. Lots of water. Great condition. Well ran starts. Good pace. Luxurious carts. Accommodating for both good and bad golfers which describes my game from one hole to the next. I highly recommend." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Reunion Resort - Nicklaus Course
Green fee: $180
What they're saying: "Overall, very nice course. Great conditions and a difficult layout. Well-placed hazards and small greens made for a difficult but fun round." - jperkins90
-
The Club at Lac La Belle
Green fee: $175
What they're saying: "This is the only review you need to read because it’s honest. We’re from Georgia and we felt right at home at this course. The course is gorgeous. It’s in fantastic shape and you can tell how much effort they put into it. We’ve all been to a gorgeous course but had a bad experience with the staff that offsets your experience. That’s not the case here. The woman in the pro shop was as kind as could be. The head pro Clint Higgins is one that this course needs to make sure stays around. Incredible experience from top to bottom, would highly recommend playing here. Thank you guys!!" - gc408551773
-
Forest Glen Golf & Country Club
Green fee: $75 (select GolfNow tee times)
What they're saying: "Pristine SWF golf. A treat for year-round residents to play late in November. Thanks FG." - TragicallyHip
-
Viroqua Hills Golf CourseViroqua, WisconsinSemi-Private4.8425117647119
Green fee: $37-$42
What they're saying: "I always enjoy playing Viroqua Hills. It is an interesting, very pretty course. It is always in great condition. The food is inexpensive in the clubhouse." - tomt7
-
Quail Lodge Resort & Golf ClubCarmel, CaliforniaResort4.7418411765276
Green fee: $145-$350
What they're saying: "Had a great round! Starter sent 3 players out about 10 minutes early before I arrived. The 3 players were just teeing off when I arrived at the tee box. We teed off at scheduled time-2:20 pm, & finished about 6:00 pm (still a bit of light left). Sunny most of the round until the fog started rolling in with 4-5 holes remaining to play. Still, the round was very enjoyable." - COBGolfer
-
Heritage Ranch Golf & Country ClubFairview, TexasPublic/Resort4.6447882353628
Green fee: $69-$113
What they're saying: "The course is great and the atmosphere was very relaxing. The staff in the pro shop was very professional and the friendliest I’ve interacted with in a while. I put it on the top of my places to play in the area. Thanks again!" - Doc5587
-
Skytop Lodge Golf CourseSkytop, PennsylvaniaResort4.5613235294195
Green fee: $50-$100
What they're saying: "(Saw) 4 deer on 17 and 7 turkeys on 18, 3 of which sat on a fence. What a great day for golf and a beautiful course. Stay out of the rough." - pgolferr1
-
Pinehills Golf Club - Jones CoursePlymouth, MassachusettsSemi-Private4.8036352941228
Green fee: $75-$125
What they're saying: "This was the absolutely nicest course I've ever played. You can drive up to the curb and staff will unload your bags, set you up on carts, and park them at the unlimited range. Excellent practice area of two putting greens and a chipping green with bunkers situated near the first hole of the Jones course. The course was in immaculate shape and the facility was top-notch with cleanliness. Highly recommend splurging here if you're considering playing." - mself21
-
Chippewa Golf Club
Green fee: $25-$52
What they're saying: "The course was a drive from my home but well worth it. From the nice and inviting clubhouse and porch to the friendly employees (it) was a nice first impression. They had nice carts with GPS built in and (a) nice selection of holes. A couple of holes had power lines but was a non issue for me. The Bermuda Triangle was real and fun. (I) got 2 strokes added to my score. The course had just been aerated and sanded which everyone is doing this time of year (so it) was not that big a deal either. I will definitely play here again." - bsgolf55
-
Ravines Golf Club
Green fee: $59-$84
What they're saying: "The Ravines has a northern Michigan feel with many holes surrounded by hardwoods forest. It is very playable with generous fairways and some forced carries. There are a number of tee options that can provide a challenge for every level of player. Afternoon and senior rates make this course a bargain for a course of this quality." - hlwayner
-
Grand Bear
Green fee: $55-$100
What they're saying: "Very nice! I’ll be back. Worth the drive in the country" - Mikeforbess
-
Pine Mountain Lake Country ClubGroveland, CaliforniaSemi-Private4.8447647059109
Green fee: $41-$66
What they're saying: "We are always treated like royalty. Course was great. Surrounding homes are just lovely. Groundskeeping crew is courteous. Range is well taken care of. One of my favorite courses in the foothills. I actually think it is my favorite." - Wilburino
-
Founders Club of Pawleys IslandPawleys Island, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.499983333354
Green fee: $52+
What they're saying: "Nice facility and helpful, friendly staff. Course conditions were good. Will play again in future." - dbridge41A
-
Wyncote Golf Club
Green fee: $55-$110
What they're saying: "This is by far one of the best public golf courses in the area and is definitely worth the drive if you do not live near the course. The course is always well maintained and in excellent condition and I’ve never had an issue with pace of play. Course layout is challenging but fair with a good balance of long and short holes. This is definitely one of my favorite places to play. The only downside is that it does tend to run on the steeper side in terms of price and the few times I’ve been it has not been extremely crowded. I am not sure if that is just coincidence or a result of the pricing, but in either case I would absolutely recommend this course to anyone who asked." - samiam6611
-
The Walker Golf Course At Clemson UniversityClemson, South CarolinaPublic4.6806529412362
Green fee: $33+
What they're saying: "Played the course multiple times and it’s always been in great condition. The tee boxes are well maintained. The greens were in great condition. The 18th hole was just opened after a minor redesign, raising the green and adding ‘tiger paw’ bunkers. The range is limited to 220 yds at present due to construction of a new club house and visitor center." - Mike1u3z
-
Gateway National Golf Links
Green fee: $38-$63
What they're saying: "Love this course. The fairways are unbelievable! The pace of play was a little on the slow side but tolerable." - lowround69
-
Stonelick Hills Golf Course
Green fee: $72-$100
What they're saying: "Great track. Really enjoyed the course. Nice layout. Liked the risk vs. reward holes. Would play again tomorrow." - Jwomackod247
-
Swan Lake Resort - Silver CoursePlymouth, IndianaResort4.772364705952
Green fee: $37-$67
What they're saying: "Course was again in great condition. Greens were fantastic. Staff and pro shop people are friendly and helpful. This is a MUST play, in my opinion." - Dsr1966
-
FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
What they're saying: "From the time we passed through the gates, we were already building expectations of what lies ahead. The winding roads, manicured intersections, and beautifully arranged flowers made us feel special. Everything was well put together and made you feel at home. The staff was warm and very engaging. As for the links, simply put, a blast! I don’t recall seeing a car drive by the entire front nine. There are at least three “Kodak Moments” holes. You have to have your camera ready to remember moments like these. The greens were rolling slower this day, but I can see them speeding up quite nicely any given day. They rolled true and were consistent. One of the funnest courses I’ve played and definitely plenty of room for forgiveness off the tee box. Play it, you won’t regret it." - James5630822
-
Walden Ponds Golf Club
Green fee: $42+
What they're saying: "This local course close to home is always in good condition! 4some played in 4 hours. Second tee time at 6:36am so pace of play was great!!!" - Captkirk67
-
Deer Island Country ClubTavares, FloridaSemi-Private4.64125882352104
Green fee: $65-$75
What they're saying: "Played Deer Island numerous times and it's always in great condition. We drive an hour from Orlando to go here because it's always in better shape than virtually any other central Florida course." - stanpelz
-
The Ranch Golf Club
Green fee: $80-$110
What they're saying: "The Ranch is one of my favorite courses in New England. Pristine and challenging, it has many of the amenities of a top-end resort course but without the pretentiousness. Much of the course's challenges lie with the elevation changes, which also provide stellar views. Good shots are rewarded, off-course shots are punished, and the course is scoreable without being repetitive. I'll make this course an annual trek and look forward to that tee time every fall." - CParish860
-
Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course
Green fee: $95-$120
What they're saying: "Easily one of the best course in GA. Truly beautiful with so (many) holes along the lake. But also expertly maintained and (an) awesome layout. Despite the rain lately, fairways were generally dry enough for a good lie and greens were super smooth. Usually they are lightning fast but still ran (well) even though we had all the rain. Will come back asap." - mozzer
-
Classic Club
Green fee: $110-$225
What they're saying: "The entire staff and Classic Club was friendly, attentive and obviously proud of their magnificent facility. The course played great and as described by the starter. Heed the advice of playing away from the water as the fairways slope more than normal to the water hazards. Enjoy what will surely be a great day/round at Classic Club!" - tyken
-
Prairieview Golf Club
Green fee: $26-$49
What they're saying: "The course has great features. I have played Prairieview several times and I think it’s a great course and layout. Great bar and restaurant." - Lrhughes
-
Hastings Golf Club & EventsHastings, MinnesotaSemi-Private4.6413294118109
Green fee: $46-$72
What they're saying: "Old School Country Club layout. Traps in excellent shape. Greens very puttable (with) medium speed." - mstadtler
-
Merrill Golf Club
Green fee: $24-$29
What they're saying: "Fun course. Course in good condition. Lots of hills add to the charm and challenge. A great off-the-beaten-path venue." - Lphanson