5 fitness tips to help improve your golf game this offseason

We've compiled the best fitness tips on GolfPass to help you become more flexible and hit the ball farther.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot

Sadly it’s that time of the year where snow is on the ground and the clubs are starting to collect dust in the corner of the garage. We’ve stuffed ourselves with turkey and lazily sat around watching hours of football.

For those who are feeling guilty, or are golf obsessed and want to improve your game in the winter months, we’ve put together a list of tips with tons of exercises to help you build strength, improve mobility, and just feel healthier. Give a few a try and start preparing for the 2023 golf season to be your best yet!

Year End Special – Offseason Training
We all want more power and speed. Here Devan Bonebrake demonstrates 3 straightforward dumbbell strength exercises that are great to do in the offseason. Plus, he shows a full body mobility stretch. A lot of bang for your buck in this short tip and hopefully it will give you some direction during your next gym session.

Last-Minute First Tee Warm-Up
Oh man did the title of this tip sure speak to me. I’m not proud of it, but around 95% of my rounds these days include me rushing to the first tee and ripping a drive (or two) without hitting a single range ball. If that sounds like you, give this last minute stretch a try on the first tee and you may not need the breakfast ball.

Anti-Rotation Core Workout
I had to fit in a core-focused exercise move since it’s such an important part of building a consistent golf swing. After the year he's had, it made sense to bring in GolfPass Co-Founder Rory McIlroy. He’s not the biggest guy in the world, but that hasn’t stopped him from being one of the longest drivers on the PGA Tour. So perhaps you should give his anti-rotation core exercise a try!

Bad Balance
Both simple and incredibly frustrating, these exercises train your balance. If you have bad balance, you can improve it over time if by working on it. The other positive is these moves aren’t overly strenuous, yet they are still so valuable to playing better golf.

Real Time Flexibility - Part 1
Adding this first segment from Don Saladino’s Real Time Flexibility is just more full endorsement of this short 3-part series. The series is 3 segments that are 15 to 20 minutes long and is one that you watch and do in real time. Flexibility is so important in golf and in life. I think every avid golfer should give this series a try at least once.

What GolfPass fitness video do you love? What's your favorite exercise for improving your golf game? Let us know in the comments below.

Instruction
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway
0 Comments
