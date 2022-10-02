5 putting tips to help make more putts

There are plenty of ways to get the ball in the hole and some of the best putters in the world have different grips, setups and overall approaches to putting. Finding the perfect setup and feel for you can be tough and is a moving target for most. To help find the putting formula for you, we’ve compiled a list of 5 of the best putting tips on GolfPass.

3 Drills for Short Putts

If you’ve been struggling with missing some shorter putts, Devan Bonebrake shows 3 tips from pros that can help you out. Yes, the last one is somewhat silly, but anything to take your mind off of missing the putt will help free you up.

Five Putting Thoughts from Golf Legends

This is one of my favorite tips/videos on GolfPass. Putting is so much about feel and one great thought can lead to a heater on the greens in no time. In this segment from Build A Better Game: Putting Martin Hall and his wife Lisa share "5 traits from the greats" about their approach to putting. Want to putt better? Use one (or more) of these tips from Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Nick Faldo, Tiger Woods or Annika Sorenstam to help you putt better.

Rory’s Putting Tips

In this lightning round from Ask Rory, McIlroy covers a bunch of topics that could help, including grip pressure, his favorite grip for different length putts, how to play on slower greens and a great game to play to improve your lag putting. He covers a bunch of stuff in a short period of time and maybe it will lead to an 'aha' moment for you with the flat stick.

Putting Angle of Attack Drill

This is an interesting tip/drill that I honestly was not aware of before watching it. If you struggle with putts wobbling or bouncing, this drill will help you hit putts that stay close to the ground and roll end-over-end.

Brad Faxon ‑ How to Improve Your Putting Stroke

This minute-long tip from Brad Faxon will help you keep the putter accelerating through impact. I don’t claim to be a putting expert, but one theme I see in bad putters is a long, wandering follow-through with the putter that looks out of sync. This drill will help someone eliminate that, leading to more confident strokes.