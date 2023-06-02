5 rules every beginning golfer should know

We surveyed several First Tee executives to figure out which rules are most important for beginners.
A young golfer prepares to putt on a green at The First Tee - Hampton Roads.

Being a beginning golfer is one of the most terrifying experiences in sports.

The game should be as simple as hitting a ball with a stick, but we all know golf is so much more than that. There are so many rules and so much unspoken etiquette that many people new to the game feel intimidated and overwhelmed. We get it. We were there once, too.

Learning the ins and outs of the game isn't easy, but it also isn't insurmountable. There are potentially years of enjoyment ahead, so if you're willing to handle the steep learning curve at the beginning, then you will be richly rewarded down the line.

We reached out to two executives with First Tee - a non-profit organization that every year teaches thousands of children the game's fundamentals, as well as life skills - to get their perspective on the five rules every beginning golfer should know.

Interestingly, their advice varied widely, proving that golf means different things to different people. You can play for competition, for fun, for exercise, for social reasons. You can follow the rules as loosely or as strict as you wish. It's all fair game whether you're learning or a lifelong veteran. Nobody in the golf industry cares what you shoot. We just want you to have enough fun that you come again soon.

When we asked about the five rules every beginner should know, Julie Steinbauer Leventhal, the program director at First Tee – Central Florida in Orlando, took a step-by-step approach to get beginners started. She offered this advice:

Rule 1: Tee markers are on the tee box where you start the hole. Choose a tee box to play from the entire round. Typically, they are different colors, and you can choose a closer or farther set of tees from the hole for your round. Most beginners start closer to the hole. You must tee up your ball between and behind the markers.

Rule 2: Play your ball as it lies, meaning wherever your shot ends up, you must hit from there! Unless…

Rule 3: You end up out of bounds or in a penalty area. Out of bounds is shown through white stakes or lines, and red and yellow stakes or lines show penalty areas. Out of bounds or lost balls must be replayed from your last spot with a penalty shot. Red and yellow penalty areas each have their own rules for dropping near the water (or hazard) with a penalty stroke.

Rule 4: Whoever is further away from the hole goes first (and it’s a good idea to give them space and stand behind or to the side of them.)

Rule 5: Once you get to the green, you can mark your ball by placing the mark behind the ball and picking it up. This helps keep it out of the way of others, and you can clean your ball, and line it up towards your target.

Bonus Rule: At the end of the round shake hands and say 'nice playing with you'. It’s not an official rule, but it is expected!
Mike Firpo, the director of programs at First Tee – Greater Sacramento, took the approach of offering tips based on a beginner playing with friends or people with whom they are comfortable. "It is not a good idea to just show up and play your first round with strangers," he noted. His tips skew more toward philosophies, but I actually like that more than worrying about specific rules.

Rule 1: Ignore your score. It is good to understand that for your first round(s) of golf you should not be concerned about scores for each hole.

Rule 2: Keep up and pick up. (It's important to) understand pace of play and limit the number of strokes taken getting from tee to green so you don’t slow down the group or the rest of the golfers around you. Do the same on the green. If you pick up in the fairway, place your ball near a playing partner and watch their putt, then try to do the same or better. After two putts, pick up.

Rule 3: Know your abilities. Play mainly higher lofted clubs from the fairway if needed. Higher lofted clubs such as a 7 or 8 iron are easier to get in the air and hit more solidly. A short shot that is hit well, feels better than topping a long iron or metal wood.

Rule 4: Stay out of the way. Ask playing partners to assist you with where to stand, order of play, where to walk on the greens, etc. Playing partners will appreciate your interest in learning and be more likely to offer guidance if you ask.

Rule 5: Smile! Enjoy the experience, shake hands with everyone and thank them for their patience and understanding. Golf is supposed to be fun.

What do you feel are some of the basic rules or concepts every beginner must learn? Let us know in the comments below.

