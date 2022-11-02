7 strategy and mental tips to help you shave strokes quickly

The truth is there’s a better golfer inside all of us that could come out without having to make more putts, hit better iron shots or launch longer drives. Everyone could save a few shots through better course management and a stronger mental game. To help you do so, we have compiled seven of our favorite mental and strategy tips found on GolfPass.

How to practice 8-foot putts

Scott Fawcett and DECADE golf must be mentioned in an article about golf strategy and mental tips! In this specific tip, Fawcett explains how to practice an 8-foot putt, a distance even Tour players make less than 50 percent of putts. Watch his full episode of Swing Expedition with Chris Como to get a better understand of how to play from tee to green from an analytical perspective.

Playing Your Shot Shape

You may have heard this tip from Martin Chuck before, but I know I frequently forget to implement it on the course. Be honest with yourself about your shot shape and you can quickly start hitting more fairways. Teeing it on the side where the trouble is located is always smart too!

Think, Play and Memory Box

Goodbye negative thoughts and lack of concentration. With this 3-step process from Pia Nilsson and Lynn Marriott you can step into shots with confidence and properly analyze the result so that you can improve the next time. For more on the mental side of the game, watch Pia and Lynn’s series Coaches Playbook: Be A Player on GolfPass.

Bill Harmon on Visualization

My key takeaway from this tip is when Harmon talks about choosing the shot your going to play for a given circumstance. It’s a combination of the most sensible shot and what you feel comfortable with that day. Say you have a chip shot that sets up perfectly for a bump-and-run that chases back to the hole, but your touch on that shot has been terrible recently and you’ve been pitching it well. Perhaps a good choice would be to play a pitch shot, but target coming up 4 feet short of the hole so that you take a miss over the green out of play. Combine the status of your game with the proper shot selection.

Use the 4 P's

Most of us laser the yardage and hit shots without thinking about much. While some people are content with that process, if you want to play better golf, then the 4 P’s will help you do that. Use this segment from Breaking 80 to build a good pre-shot routine and evaluation process. Swinging aggressive at conservative targets is one of my favorite strategy tips.

Ryder Cup – Drive Under Pressure

If you’re like me, a little pressure can drastically impact the mental side of the game. In this tip, Devan Bonebrake covers how to approach a difficult tee shot under pressure with advice for your thought process and shot selection.

Necessary Knowledge

This extended Martin Hall tip from Breaking Bad Habits: Full Swing examines practice strategies and swing fault diagnosis. I like this episode because it goes back to the first aspect of playing better golf and that’s understanding the errors in your swing and what you can do to work on improving them. If you don’t know how to practice effectively on the range, this is a great video for you!