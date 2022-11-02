7 strategy and mental tips to help you shave strokes quickly

Want to shoot lower scores without needing to practice? Turn your mental game into a strength with these tips
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot

The truth is there’s a better golfer inside all of us that could come out without having to make more putts, hit better iron shots or launch longer drives. Everyone could save a few shots through better course management and a stronger mental game. To help you do so, we have compiled seven of our favorite mental and strategy tips found on GolfPass.

How to practice 8-foot putts

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Swing X-tension: How to practice 8-foot putts

Scott Fawcett and DECADE golf must be mentioned in an article about golf strategy and mental tips! In this specific tip, Fawcett explains how to practice an 8-foot putt, a distance even Tour players make less than 50 percent of putts. Watch his full episode of Swing Expedition with Chris Como to get a better understand of how to play from tee to green from an analytical perspective.

Playing Your Shot Shape

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Playing Your Shot Shape

You may have heard this tip from Martin Chuck before, but I know I frequently forget to implement it on the course. Be honest with yourself about your shot shape and you can quickly start hitting more fairways. Teeing it on the side where the trouble is located is always smart too!

Think, Play and Memory Box

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Tip 54 - Pia Nilsson and Lynn Marriott - Think, Play and Memory Box

Goodbye negative thoughts and lack of concentration. With this 3-step process from Pia Nilsson and Lynn Marriott you can step into shots with confidence and properly analyze the result so that you can improve the next time. For more on the mental side of the game, watch Pia and Lynn’s series Coaches Playbook: Be A Player on GolfPass.

Bill Harmon on Visualization

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Bill Harmon on Visualization

My key takeaway from this tip is when Harmon talks about choosing the shot your going to play for a given circumstance. It’s a combination of the most sensible shot and what you feel comfortable with that day. Say you have a chip shot that sets up perfectly for a bump-and-run that chases back to the hole, but your touch on that shot has been terrible recently and you’ve been pitching it well. Perhaps a good choice would be to play a pitch shot, but target coming up 4 feet short of the hole so that you take a miss over the green out of play. Combine the status of your game with the proper shot selection.

Use the 4 P's

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Use the 4 P's

Most of us laser the yardage and hit shots without thinking about much. While some people are content with that process, if you want to play better golf, then the 4 P’s will help you do that. Use this segment from Breaking 80 to build a good pre-shot routine and evaluation process. Swinging aggressive at conservative targets is one of my favorite strategy tips.

Ryder Cup – Drive Under Pressure

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Ryder Cup – Drive Under Pressure

If you’re like me, a little pressure can drastically impact the mental side of the game. In this tip, Devan Bonebrake covers how to approach a difficult tee shot under pressure with advice for your thought process and shot selection.

Necessary Knowledge

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Necessary Knowledge

This extended Martin Hall tip from Breaking Bad Habits: Full Swing examines practice strategies and swing fault diagnosis. I like this episode because it goes back to the first aspect of playing better golf and that’s understanding the errors in your swing and what you can do to work on improving them. If you don’t know how to practice effectively on the range, this is a great video for you!

The Best of GolfPass Instruction Tips
iron-tips.jpg
Articles
6 golf tips to improve your ball-striking and overall iron play
We've dug through the GolfPass archives and put together some of the best iron tips for all golfers.
1 Min Read
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
driving-article-lede.jpg
Articles
5 golf tips that could turn your driver into a strength
We've dug through the GolfPass archives to compile the best driver tips for any golfer.
1 Min Read
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
PGA TOUR Archive
Articles
5 golf instruction tips from PGA Championship winners
These major champions got it done under the most intense pressure. They can help you do the same.
1 Min Read
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Arnold Palmer Pensive
Articles
Arnold Palmer's 4 best golf instruction tips
The King's swing may have looked wild, but there is a great deal that any golfer could learn from it.
2 Min Read
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

Instruction
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway
0 Comments
More from the author
scottie-Golfforever-2.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
How the GOLFFOREVER Swing Trainer can help you play golf better, and for longer
October 24, 2022
This new training aid offers a full membership program with videos and more to help you groove your game.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
titleist-tsr-hero.JPG
Articles
5 Min Read
Reviewed: Brand-new Titleist TSR drivers and fairway woods
October 11, 2022
Traditional looks collide with a new way for golfers to think about their fairway woods.
Tim Gavrich
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Tim Gavrich, Drake Dunaway
putting-tips-image.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
5 putting tips to help make more putts
October 2, 2022
Whether it's 3-putt avoidance or holing more knee-knockers, we've compiled a list of GolfPass putting tips to help you improve your putting.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
bunker-tips-lede.jpg
Articles
2 Min Read
6 bunker tips to help you save shots from the sand
September 14, 2022
Become a better bunker player with the help of our best tips from the GolfPass archives.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
chipping-and-pitching-tips.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
8 chipping and pitching tips that will turn your short game into a strength
August 24, 2022
From the bump-and-run to the high flop, we've gone through the GolfPass archives and found the best short-game tips for all golfers.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
NCR Country Club - South Course
Articles
5 Min Read
Inside the gates at NCR Country Club, host of the 2022 U.S. Senior Women's Open
August 22, 2022
Major championship golf returns to southwest Ohio with legends like Annika Sorenstam teeing it up.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Popular
Best rangefinders of 2022
Articles
4 Min Read
The best new golf rangefinders of 2022
October 6, 2022
From simple, straight-up distance lasers to new bells and whistles, more rangefinder companies than ever are competing for a coveted spot in your golf bag.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
Castle Stuart - hole 9
Articles
5 Min Read
Ben Cowan-Dewar, Tom Doak bring their magic golf touch to Cabot Highlands in Scotland
October 27, 2022
The newly branded golf resort in the Scottish Highlands is building a new course and resort accommodations to complement Castle Stuart.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Rory McIlroy
Articles
5 Min Read
How to 'hack' your golf game like Rory McIlroy did in his 2022 FedExCup-winning season
October 17, 2022
As GolfPass' newest 'Pop-up Clinic' series reveals, it's not what you might expect.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Cinnamon Hill - Donnie Dawson on hole 4
Articles
3 Min Read
A hauntingly good golf ghost story from Jamaica
October 27, 2022
Would you dare play a "haunted" golf course?
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
7 strategy and mental tips to help you shave strokes quickly
Search Near Me