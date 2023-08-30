Why American Dunes is America's most inspirational golf course

Nearly every day, General Manager Doug Bell has a new inspiring story to tell about American Dunes, the military-themed golf course in Grand Haven, Mich., where 100 percent of the profits support Folds of Honor.

Because of its mission, American Dunes attracts veterans and their families to stop by, even if they aren't playing golf. What they see and experience can often be overwhelming emotionally - the walk through memorial walls with the boot prints of fallen soldiers on the ground, the merch in the pro shop, the plaques on each tee box sharing more stories of fallen soldiers, the playing of Reveille (morning flag raising), Retreat (evening flag lowering) and Taps (every afternoon at 1 p.m. when golfers are asked to stop playing and pay their respects).

In June, an F-16 Pilot stationed with the Ohio National Guard in Toledo stopped by to look around the golf shop. A native of nearby Muskegon, he was so moved that he told Bell he would like to do a flyby in his fighter jet someday. Sure enough, the pilot with the call sign 'Sanka' made a couple of passes Aug. 11 above the American Flag in front of the clubhouse.

A pilot with the call sign 'Sanka' was so impressed with American Dunes that he flew his F-16 over the course in August. Courtesy photo

The flyby was an magic moment in a long line of them that Bell has witnessed since American Dunes opened in 2021. It's not hyperbole to call American Dunes 'America's most inspirational golf course'.

The patriotic story and cause behind American Dunes is ready for its national TV debut. The 7,213-yard course is prepping for its signature event - the second annual Folds of Honor Collegiate Golf Tournament, which will be televised on Golf Channel Sept. 4-6 for the first time. Eighteen Division 1 and Division 2 men's golf teams, including Michigan State, Florida State, South Carolina, Arizona; the three service academies (Army, Navy, Air Force) and others will compete for the championship. All three rounds will be televised live from 4-7 p.m. EDT.

Every dollar spent at American Dunes supports Folds of Honor, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. It expanded its mission to include first responders in 2022. Both the course and the charitable mission are the vision of Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, whose family owned the former Grand Haven Golf Club on which American Dunes now sits.

Nicklaus, who waived his design fee, made the redesigned course playable for all golfers. With so much scraped, exposed sand, it appears visually intimidating.

In 2022, the University of Illinois shot a total score of 10-under par during unseasonably cold fall weather, good for a 15-shot victory over Arizona and FSU. A new earlier date to kick off the fall collegiate season should allow for warmer weather. Several new tees and some course modifications for the tournament should make the challenge even tougher this year. Bell said the Folds of Honor Collegiate could expand to include women's teams next year.

"Visually, it looks hard. It looks awesome, but you have to hit it crooked to find the sand," he added.

Tickets to attend are available to print for free here. However, donations are always welcome to support one of golf's most inspiring causes.

