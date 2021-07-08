Williamsburg, Virginia provides a mix of history and golf unlike any other destination. It's this combination that helped Williamsburg land among our World Top 100 Golf Destinations.

GolfPass member Jeff reached out wondering where to play on a golf trip to the area next May. He's planning to stay at Kingsmill, which allows his group access to its River and Plantation courses. But he wants to divide 6-7 total rounds between Kingsmill's two courses, Golden Horseshoe's three courses, Royal New Kent and Brickshire.

I think the answer's obvious: Play both at Kingsmill, the famed Gold Course at Golden Horseshoe, Royal New Kent, Brickshire and for that extra sixth round, play Kingsmill River again. It's got a strong finish along the James River and golfers can relive their rounds every time the LPGA Tour event shows up on TV. Plus, since it's only accessible to play if you stay, this will be your last chance. All the others are "public" and available anytime.

For the seventh round, flip a coin between the timeless Gold Course or the modern quirks of Mike Strantz at Royal New Kent. The latter will be more affordable, which is often the decision-maker for golf groups, but remember that GolfPass members get $100 off any of the packages below, so that's a great option as well.

