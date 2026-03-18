Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Is this America's best 18-hole short course?

All it takes is a little imagination and a drive between two iconic San Francisco parks to experience America's best 18-hole short course.
jasondeeganga.jpg
Golden Gate Park Golf Course and TPC Harding Park's Fleming Course
Would you play America's best 18-hole short course?

SAN FRANCISCO - When I first proposed the idea to play two short courses on the same day of a golf-buddies-trip staycation, it was met with skepticism and questions.

The group of eight local guys who rely on my "expertise" to set up golf adventures just couldn't wrap their collective heads around sacrificing the opportunity to play a full 18-hole course, where they could whale away with the driver, for a bunch of par 3s at two separate sites.

But by the end of the day, I had won them over. They couldn't stop smiling. That's why I'm tempted to call the tandem of the Fleming Course at TPC Harding Park and the Golden Gate Park Golf Course "America's best 18-hole short course."

For those of you who aren't familiar with Bay Area geography, TPC Harding Park and Golden Gate Park are two fantastic munis just five miles apart. It was an easy transition between the two despite busy city traffic on a shockingly sunny Saturday in January. The coolest part of the whole experience was how different the two nine-hole courses play. They're such polar opposites that they complement one another perfectly.

City residents can play both of them on the cheap. For out-of-towners, paying $45-$60 for a round at Fleming and $45-$55 more for the very short Golden Gate Park can feel a little pricey, but that's life in California, especially in the big city. For golf groups adventurous enough to try both like we did, it's a unique golf experience in two iconic locations well worth every penny.

Why the Fleming Course at TPC Harding Park is so underrated

TPC Harding Park - Fleming Course - new bunkers
TPC Harding Park's Fleming Course recently received new bunker sand.

Golfers from around the world come to TPC Harding Park to play the Harding Course that's hosted the 2021 PGA Championship, President's Cup and several other high-profile men's and women's professional events.

But not everyone wants to pony up a big green fee that can cost as much as $330 to get pummeled by a punishing layout. The Fleming is the perfect alternative. Scorecard watchers will see its 2,165 yards, and six par 3s, and think it's a pushover. Hardly. Yard for yard, it might be the hardest "short" course in America.

The Fleming's rough and doglegs are just as penal as on the championship course that wraps around Lake Merced. Two of its three par 4s stretch past 400 yards and feel much longer in the heavy air often socked in by a marine layer. Three of the par 3s require tee shots longer than 195 yards. Every green appears small and difficult to hit it close.

New sand has enhanced the look of the Fleming, so it gives off a "mini-me" vibe of its major-championship sister. After a morning loop where all of us shot scores akin to a regulation nine - between 42 and 45 - we dined in the clubhouse for lunch. The food was really good and the view of the famous 18th hole along the lake is nice.

TPC Harding Park celebrated its 100th birthday in 2025. A display in the clubhouse commemorates that history. Every golfer should get the chance to see one of America's best munis, even if it's just for an affordable round at the Fleming followed by lunch.

TPC Harding Park - clubhouse
TPC Harding Park's clubhouse features a display celebrating its 100th birthday in 2025.

How a redesign unlocked Golden Gate Park's potential

Golden Gate Park Golf Course - hole 1
The first hole at Golden Gate Park Golf Course glides uphill to a double green.

We then drove to Golden Gate Park, a beautiful city park managed by the San Francisco Recreation & Parks. We didn't have time to walk its trails, but I have in the past at halftime of my daughter's lacrosse games there. Towering windmills decorate a gorgeous landscape smack in the middle of the hustle and bustle of the city.

The 1,117-yard course sits just across the Great Highway from the Pacific Ocean. Golfers get glimpses of the water and can feel the breeze and smell the salty air.

A 2023 redesign by local architect Jay Blasi has quadrupled Golden Gate Park's fun factor by bringing in bouncy, fescue turf and clearing out tree cover to let the grass grow. I first played Golden Gate Park's new routing at a grand opening media day and proclaimed it America's first destination municipal short course. Check out my photo gallery.

A sneak peek of Golden Gate Park Golf Course, America's first destination municipal short course
First Tee - San Francisco Executive Director Dan Burke at Golden Gate Park
First Tee - San Francisco Executive Director Dan Burke helped recruit donors to revive Golden Gate Park. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Golden Gate Park - sand scrapes
Architect Jay Blasi and his team scraped down to the sandy soil, so Golden Gate Park could be blanketed with fescue turf and play firm and fast. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Golden Gate Park - hole 1
The 137-yard first hole at Golden Gate Park climbs gently uphill to a double green shared with the fourth hole. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Golden Gate Park - hole 2
Shadows hide the 2nd green, the most severe putting surface, at Golden Gate Park. The hole plays just 114 yards. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Golden Gate Park - hole 3
The new 126-yard third hole at Golden Gate Park plays to a corner of the small property. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Golden Gate Park - hole 5
The 153-yard 5th hole at Golden Gate Park falls downhill, requiring a deft shot short of the green that bounces onto the putting surface. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Golden Gate Park - hole 6
The 130-yard 6th hole at Golden Gate Park climbs uphill with a sandy mess guarding the left side of the green. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Golden Gate Park - hole 7
A look back from the 7th green, which is 132 yards from the tee at Golden Gate Park. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Golden Gate Park - hole 8
Golfers need to hit over or around the tree on the right side of the 95-yard 8th hole at Golden Gate Park. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Golden Gate Park - hole 9
The ninth hole is the longest at Golden Gate Park, stretching 160 yards. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Golden Gate Park - Jay Blasi
Jason Scott Deegan takes a selfie with architect Jay Blasi, right, at Golden Park Park. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Blasi maximized space by building a double green for the first and fourth holes, plus a tee complex on the property's highest point, where golfers congregate to play holes 2, 5 and 7 in three different directions. After getting kicked in the teeth at TPC Harding Park, my guys couldn't believe how exciting every Golden Gate Park hole played. There is no high rough, so the ball rides ridges and elevation changes onto or near the greens. Blown-out waste areas and small sand traps provide enough defenses to keep golfers guessing.

Golden Gate Park - hole 8
Golfers need to sling a wedge over or around a green on the fun eighth hole at Golden Gate Park Golf Course.

There are some wild greens out there and some cool kick points that funnel balls toward potential aces and birdies. This style of links-like golf converted a group of short course skeptics into believers. I'm sure next time I suggest a short course, my buddies will jump at the chance.

Golden Gate Park's new clubhouse, rebuilt after the old one burned down years ago, has become a sort-of-secret local hang for golfers.

Golden Gate Park Golf Course - clubhouse
The clubhouse at Golden Gate Park Golf Course has become a local hangout, serving food and drinks.

There are other places in golf where you can play two short courses in the same day. Teeing up Mountaint Top (13 holes) and Top of the Rock (nine holes that have hosted the PGA Tour Champions) at Missouri's Big Cedar Lodge would be a hoot. So would 32 holes at Bandon Preserve and Shorty's at Bandon Dunes along the Oregon Coast. Golfers could also pair SoCal's Goat Hill Park with another 18-hole short course in Oceanside, the 2,446-yard Emerald Isle Golf Course, which GolfPass Senior Staff Writer Tim Gavrich gave five stars in a 2022 review. That would be an entertaining 36 holes to soak up SoCal's chill surfer vibe that translates to the courses.

For my money, though, nothing beats two of golf's greatest walks in the park: TPC Harding Park and Golden Gate Park. They add up to 3,282 yards of fun.

Golden Gate Park GC: #6
Golden Gate Park Golf Course
San Francisco, California
Public
2.5
2
Write Review
TPC Harding Park - Fleming
TPC Harding Park - Fleming Course
San Francisco, California
Public
4.0731707317
41
Write Review

Would you play two short courses in the same day for a unique golf adventure? Let us know in the comments below.

travelTravel TipsTrips
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

Comments (0)

Default User Avatar
Tee up your thoughts here...

More from the author

The Kapalua Plantation Course - clubhouse view of no. 18
6 Min Read
Kapalua's Plantation Course makes a major comeback while facing an uncertain future
Articles
Bob Hope Chrysler Classic - fivesome
5 Min Read
Should fivesomes ever be allowed on the golf course?
Articles
Candyroot Lodge - Hole 13 rendering
5 Min Read
Candyroot Lodge emerging to become South Carolina's next top golf resort
Articles
Sterling Grove GCC: #12
4 Min Read
10 best bargain golf courses in Phoenix-Scottsdale
Articles
Gamble Sands GC - Scarecrow: #9
4 Min Read
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Washington - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club - views
5 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Colorado - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026

Popular

Golden Horseshoe Golf Club - Gold Course - holes 2 and 7
6 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Virginia - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Gaylord Springs GC aerial
4 Min Read
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Tennessee - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Park Mammoth GC
4 Min Read
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Kentucky - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Triggs Memorial - hole 18
1 Min Read
Best 5 Public Golf Courses in Rhode Island - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Read More
Now Reading
Is this America's best 18-hole short course?

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me