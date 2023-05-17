Thirsty for golf's best beer?

Is there such a thing as golf's best beer?

Probably not. Beer - just like golf clubs, golf courses and golf fashion - is a personal preference. What one golfer loves, another might loathe.

But there's a new flavor brewing this summer that might just change the game for your foursome. I'm not gonna lie: I'm a sucker for good marketing, and that's where the new Bushwood Beer from BrewDog crushes its competition. It's a beer made FOR golfers.

Would you buy BrewDog's Bushwood Beer? Courtesy photo

BrewDog's partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products brings the iconic gopher from Caddyshack back to life. Bushwood Beer (5% ABV) is a fresh, crisp pilsner with moderate carbonation and a creamy white head. The taste is accented by grassy lemon notes from added hops. It's the perfect summer sip when the temperatures rise.

Wouldn't you love to sit on a clubhouse patio after a round with Danny Noonan and Ty Webb and crush a few? Just be careful giving too many to Carl Spackler. Something might explode.

“We are excited to celebrate a classic film such as Caddyshack and create a quality, on-theme brew," says Jason Block, CEO of BrewDog USA. "We are grateful for the opportunity to pay homage to a film which has kept us laughing for decades."

Whether you like the taste or not is almost irrelevant. What golfer isn't going to be amused when you hand them a can, on or off the course? It's a limited release that I hope finds some staying power. You can find a six pack (sold for $11.99) for your next tee time or party via BrewDog’s Beer Finder or online at BrewDog.com/USA. BrewDog is a Scottish brewery that has perfected the craft beer experience with more than 120 bars across the globe, exports into 60 countries and a brewery in Ohio that launched in 2017.

Personally, as much as I love the idea of Bushwood Beer, I don't want to marry myself to a single golf beer. I love drinking Guinness when in Ireland (it truly tastes better over there). Beyond the Emerald Isle, my favorite beer is open to exploration. Whenever I'm traveling, I always ask for a red or blonde ale made by a local brewery. I like lighter craft beers more than hoppy ales. If the beer selection is limited, Coors Light or Stella are my default national brands.

Heaven forbid, if you haven't watched Caddyshack lately, you can buy or stream it today. Find out how from one of our most popular stories published earlier this year. Sit back, crack open a Bushwood and relive the chaos inside the gates of every golfer's favorite country club. Who wouldn't love to whip Judge Smails, 5&4?

What's your favorite beer on the golf course? Let us know in the comments below.

