Thirsty for golf's best beer?

A new release could become the favorite summer brew of your golf foursome.
What beer do you enjoy on the golf course?

Is there such a thing as golf's best beer?

Probably not. Beer - just like golf clubs, golf courses and golf fashion - is a personal preference. What one golfer loves, another might loathe.

But there's a new flavor brewing this summer that might just change the game for your foursome. I'm not gonna lie: I'm a sucker for good marketing, and that's where the new Bushwood Beer from BrewDog crushes its competition. It's a beer made FOR golfers.

Would you buy BrewDog's Bushwood Beer?

BrewDog's partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products brings the iconic gopher from Caddyshack back to life. Bushwood Beer (5% ABV) is a fresh, crisp pilsner with moderate carbonation and a creamy white head. The taste is accented by grassy lemon notes from added hops. It's the perfect summer sip when the temperatures rise.

Wouldn't you love to sit on a clubhouse patio after a round with Danny Noonan and Ty Webb and crush a few? Just be careful giving too many to Carl Spackler. Something might explode.

“We are excited to celebrate a classic film such as Caddyshack and create a quality, on-theme brew," says Jason Block, CEO of BrewDog USA. "We are grateful for the opportunity to pay homage to a film which has kept us laughing for decades." 

Whether you like the taste or not is almost irrelevant. What golfer isn't going to be amused when you hand them a can, on or off the course? It's a limited release that I hope finds some staying power. You can find a six pack (sold for $11.99) for your next tee time or party via BrewDog’s Beer Finder or online at BrewDog.com/USA. BrewDog is a Scottish brewery that has perfected the craft beer experience with more than 120 bars across the globe, exports into 60 countries and a brewery in Ohio that launched in 2017.

Personally, as much as I love the idea of Bushwood Beer, I don't want to marry myself to a single golf beer. I love drinking Guinness when in Ireland (it truly tastes better over there). Beyond the Emerald Isle, my favorite beer is open to exploration. Whenever I'm traveling, I always ask for a red or blonde ale made by a local brewery. I like lighter craft beers more than hoppy ales. If the beer selection is limited, Coors Light or Stella are my default national brands.

Heaven forbid, if you haven't watched Caddyshack lately, you can buy or stream it today. Find out how from one of our most popular stories published earlier this year. Sit back, crack open a Bushwood and relive the chaos inside the gates of every golfer's favorite country club. Who wouldn't love to whip Judge Smails, 5&4?

Chevy Chase In 'Caddyshack'
Articles
2 Min Read
The 10 best golf movies on Rotten Tomatoes
March 22, 2023
The best golf movies - all available to rent and buy from Vudu - scored high on the Tomatometer.
By Jason Scott Deegan

What's your favorite beer on the golf course? Let us know in the comments below.

GolfPass News
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
The Lights at Indio G.C.
Articles
33 Min Read
Night owls can play golf under the lights at night
May 15, 2023
Long before TopGolf became popular, golfers who wanted to play after dark had to search for golf courses lit by floodlights for night-time play. We've found 65 such facilities in 23 states. Here's a convenient guide to help you get your golf fix at night.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Cape Wickham - hole 18 panoramic
Articles
5 Min Read
Is Tasmania's King Island the king of all golf islands?
May 10, 2023
The duo of Cape Wickham and Ocean Dunes puts the remote isle on a level not even more famous golf islands in Hawaii and the Caribbean can match.
By Jason Scott Deegan
TPC Harding Park
Articles
4 Min Read
TPC Harding Park: The king of match play courses?
May 3, 2023
The San Francisco 'super muni' will host the 2023 LPGA Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, its third major match play event since 2009.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Gordon Lakes GC
Articles
4 Min Read
GolfPass hits major milestone, surpassing 2 million reviews
April 27, 2023
Your reviews are more important now than ever as the game's popularity continues to grow.
By Jason Scott Deegan
biion-murray.jpg
Articles
4 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: April 2023
April 26, 2023
Our latest golf fashion and equipment roundup features a sock company with a heartwarming tale, a new putter with a unique look and feel and some summer fashions.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Twin Warriors GC: #15
Articles
2 Min Read
Why you should watch the 2023 PGA Professional Championship on Golf Channel
April 24, 2023
The PGA Professional Championship is being hosted April 30-May 3 by Twin Warriors and Santa Ana, two nice resort courses in New Mexico.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
Ravenwood GC - 16th
Articles
4 Min Read
Choice Destinations: The best value courses in and around Rochester, N.Y.
May 14, 2023
Rochester - the host of the 2023 PGA Championship - features a deep stable of public courses for all budgets.
By GolfPass Staff
cgt-bill-bergin-van.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
This van down by the golf course is a Cool Golf Thing
May 10, 2023
160,000 miles and counting.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
tpc-craig-ranch-ranch17.png
Articles
4 Min Read
Will the AT&T Byron Nelson's new stadium-style par 3 spice things up?
May 4, 2023
TPC Craig Ranch's new-look 17th hole is the latest TPC Scottsdale imitator. Is this what professional golf needs?
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Rams Hill
Articles
4 Min Read
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: May 2023
April 29, 2023
We share news of a major renovation at a prominent U.S. course, a new Caribbean golf community and two unique experiences at golf destinations overseas.
By GolfPass Staff
Read More
Now Reading
Thirsty for golf's best beer?
Search Near Me