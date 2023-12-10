Best new golf courses we reviewed in 2023

It's been a chaotic year in golf.

Tiger Woods impressed us early at the Genesis and the Masters, then was on the shelf until December with yet another injury. The PGA Tour/LIV enmity reached a fever pitch, then it seemed to subside when both sides put aside their legal fights. Now it's back on again, with Jon Rahm becoming the breakaway tour's highest-level pickup yet.

It's enough to give anyone a headache, at least until they step onto the first tee.

The first tee of a golf course is where all the noise tends to melt away. After all, trying to hit a fairway demands any golfer's full concentration.

That first-tee clarity becomes especially potent when it's the first tee of a brand-new golf course. We were honored to visit several newcomers to the scene in 2023 in order to do some intelligence-gathering and advance scouting for your own travels in 2024 and beyond. We sampled layouts not just across the United States but internationally as well, including one course that might just be the best you can play in continental Europe.

It has been a crazy time to be an all-encompassing golf fan, but there's never been a better time to be a hardcore golfer. We can't wait to get things going yet again in 2024. Until then, here are our 8 favorite brand-new golf courses surveyed in 2023: