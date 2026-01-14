Top 15 College Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026

Going to college isn't just about studying and getting a degree. It's about growing up, getting introduced to new interests, attending tailgates and, if you're smart, playing golf!
Many colleges and universities own really good public golf courses.
Staff, alumni and students tend to get the best rates and most access, but everyday golfers can often book a tee time, too. Being owned by a university does have its advantages for golf courses.
Top college golf courses tend to be kept in better shape than your average course. Funds from tuition or college/university athletic departments keep them in good shape, either for the men's and women's golf teams or that donor teeing it up before a big rivalry football game.
Our Top 15 U.S. College Golf Courses all received at least 10 reviews over the past year to be eligible for this list.
Best College Golf Courses
Atkins Golf Club at the University of IllinoisUrbana, IllinoisPublic4.827490346599
Green fee: $40-$50
What they're saying: "Awesome conditions. Best conditioned public course in (the) area. Sand traps were the best I’ve seen in central Illinois. The staff were all very friendly and welcoming." - nitram362Past Golfers' Choice lists of the best college golf coursesGoing back to school on the golf course can be very educational.Students, faculty, alumni and visitors alike enjoyed these golf courses in 2023.These college and university courses tempt students and staff to skip the library and go play golf.The best campus and college public golf courses provide higher education of a different kind.Best campus and collegiate-affiliated public golf courses according to our reviews community.The best public golf courses in the state based on our community's ratings and reviews.
The Walker Golf Course at Clemson UniversityClemson, South CarolinaPublic4.7925952196472
Green fee: $35-$65
What they're saying: "Great course. However, had to play it cart path only which wasn't necessary. No driving range due to construction. Not sure about putting green!" - Steve6532084
Warren Golf Course at Notre DameNotre Dame, IndianaPublic/University4.6389619883129
Green fee: $70-$80
What they're saying: "Love playing Warren. (It's) always a challenge but just (an) overall great time. Staff is awesome from (the) clubhouse to ranger. Grounds crew needs a shout out. November golf and not a single leaf ball was taken. Greens rolled great." - KevinKelley1988
The Rawls Golf Course at Texas Tech
Green fee: $50-$125
What they're saying: "I love being able to play this course when it is in impeccable condition, definitely helps improve your score, that is unless you are not in the fairway. The rough is thick and there is no roll and (a) good chance you’ll lose your ball, which makes this course even more fun and challenging." - Paulgrubb
Lonnie Poole Golf Course at North Carolina State UniversityRaleigh, North CarolinaPublic4.5555395187987
Green fee: $70-$95
What they're saying: "This course never disappoints me. Even though the greens had just been punched (we) still had a great time. Course conditions are always good." - tourchamp2001
Bucknell Golf ClubLewisburg, PennsylvaniaSemi-Private4.6558823529178
Green fee: $30-$49+
What they're saying: "Great place to play. As always (there are good) greens (and) fairways. Just a great layout. Staff is excellent." - gpatt13
New Mexico State University Golf CourseLas Cruces, New MexicoPublic4.3955602967466
Green fee: $35-$45
What they're saying: "Nice course, staff very young and not that friendly." - granillorick
Editors' Choice: Best College Golf Courses
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. We love playing golf on campus. The courses tend to be the right mix of fun and challenging. Plus, the energy of the younger clientele feels infectious. Here are our favorite college golf courses.Albuquerque, New MexicoPublic4.333333333312Verona, WisconsinPublic4.895494368179West Lafayette, IndianaPublic4.930501930538Chapel Hill, North CarolinaPublic4.0435324206866Phoenix, ArizonaPublic/Municipal3.6656815836616
Rutgers University Golf CoursePiscataway, New JerseyPublic4.4690683671628
Green fee: $36-$59
What they're saying: "Play this course. Course is in excellent shape, Tee boxes in great condition. Greens running fast the day I played. Bunkers soft. Starters ensure pace of play. No water stations so bring it if you need it." - letsplaygolf2015
The Meadows at Grand Valley State University
Green fee: $35-$72
What they're saying: "Fast greens and excellent value! Had been wanting to play this course for some time and finally did. I was expecting it to be nice but it far exceeded my expectations! Fairways and greens were in excellent condition. A couple holes on the back nine appear to have been squeezed in but other than that it’s a great course. Definitely will play here again." - Duane7812054
Zollner Golf Course at Trine University
Green fee: $29-$60+
What they're saying: "So good. Unbelievable. My new favorite golf spot. Loved it." - steeleimaging
Eagle Crest Golf Club at Eastern Michigan University
What they're saying: "Absolutely beautiful. Very very nice course not easy but fair will definitely play again." - kennydog
Griffin Bell Golf & Conference Center at Georgia Southwestern State UniversityAmericus, GeorgiaPublic4.481792717157
Green fee: $30-$60+
What they're saying: "Course was nice not super long but (the) nice greens are tiny, so if you're dialing in your short game, this is the spot. The manager was super nice and greens were in great shape and fast!!!! Have fun. (It's a) great little course." - ericross22
Biltmore Golf Course
Green fee: $165-$240+
What they're saying: "Great course. The course is good, but there is always room for improvement." - iamjuan1
Keith Hills Golf Club at Campbell UniversityBuies Creek, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.289663072946
Green fee: $45-$69+
What they're saying: "The course has 27 holes. Typically I have only got to play “Black to Orange”, but finally got the chance to play the “White” course. Must say the white course definitely had more shots you could go after opposed to the black and orange. All 27 holes course had been in phenomenal shape. Highly recommend." - MrCompetetion
The Golf Club at Texas A&MCollege Station, TexasPublic4.0631986561549
Green fee: $55-$65
What they're saying: "A great course. This is a very nice course. (The) only problem is the greens have divots on them." - Robertgar34