Top 15 College Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026

Go back to school by playing at these top college and university golf courses.
Warren GC At Notre Dame
The Warren Golf Course from Notre Dame has hosted a U.S. Senior Open and top college tournaments.

Going to college isn't just about studying and getting a degree. It's about growing up, getting introduced to new interests, attending tailgates and, if you're smart, playing golf!

Many colleges and universities own really good public golf courses.

Staff, alumni and students tend to get the best rates and most access, but everyday golfers can often book a tee time, too. Being owned by a university does have its advantages for golf courses.

Top college golf courses tend to be kept in better shape than your average course. Funds from tuition or college/university athletic departments keep them in good shape, either for the men's and women's golf teams or that donor teeing it up before a big rivalry football game.

Our Top 15 U.S. College Golf Courses all received at least 10 reviews over the past year to be eligible for this list.

Best College Golf Courses

  1. Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois

    Atkins GC at the University of Illinois
    View Tee Times
    Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois
    Urbana, Illinois
    Public
    4.8274903465
    99
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$50
    What they're saying: "Awesome conditions. Best conditioned public course in (the) area. Sand traps were the best I’ve seen in central Illinois. The staff were all very friendly and welcoming." - nitram362

  2. The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University

    Walker GC At Clemson University: #17
    View Tee Times
    The Walker Golf Course at Clemson University
    Clemson, South Carolina
    Public
    4.7925952196
    472
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35-$65
    What they're saying: "Great course. However, had to play it cart path only which wasn't necessary. No driving range due to construction. Not sure about putting green!" - Steve6532084

  3. Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame

    Warren Golf Course At Notre Dame: #5
    View Tee Times
    Warren Golf Course At Notre Dame
    Notre Dame, Indiana
    Public/University
    4.6389619883
    129
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70-$80
    What they're saying: "Love playing Warren. (It's) always a challenge but just (an) overall great time. Staff is awesome from (the) clubhouse to ranger. Grounds crew needs a shout out. November golf and not a single leaf ball was taken. Greens rolled great." - KevinKelley1988

  4. The Rawls Golf Course at Texas Tech

    The Rawls at Texas Tech
    View Tee Times
    The Rawls Course at Texas Tech
    Lubbock, Texas
    Public
    4.639728472
    322
    Write Review

    Green fee: $50-$125
    What they're saying: "I love being able to play this course when it is in impeccable condition, definitely helps improve your score, that is unless you are not in the fairway. The rough is thick and there is no roll and (a) good chance you’ll lose your ball, which makes this course even more fun and challenging." - Paulgrubb

  5. Lonnie Poole Golf Course at North Carolina State University

    Lonnie Poole GC at North Carolina State University
    View Tee Times
    Lonnie Poole Golf Course at North Carolina State University
    Raleigh, North Carolina
    Public
    4.5555395187
    987
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70-$95
    What they're saying: "This course never disappoints me. Even though the greens had just been punched (we) still had a great time. Course conditions are always good." - tourchamp2001

  6. Bucknell Golf Club

    Bucknell GC
    View Tee Times
    Bucknell Golf Club
    Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
    Semi-Private
    4.6558823529
    178
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30-$49+
    What they're saying: "Great place to play. As always (there are good) greens (and) fairways. Just a great layout. Staff is excellent." - gpatt13

  7. New Mexico State University Golf Course

    New Mexico State University GC
    View Tee Times
    New Mexico State University Golf Course
    Las Cruces, New Mexico
    Public
    4.3955602967
    466
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35-$45
    What they're saying: "Nice course, staff very young and not that friendly." - granillorick

    Editors' Choice: Best College Golf Courses

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. We love playing golf on campus. The courses tend to be the right mix of fun and challenging. Plus, the energy of the younger clientele feels infectious. Here are our favorite college golf courses.

    The Course At Yale
    Yale Golf Course
    New Haven, Connecticut
    Private
    4.2857142857
    7
    Write Review
    University of Michigan GC
    University of Michigan Golf Course
    Ann Arbor, Michigan
    Private
    4.5
    12
    Write Review
    Championship GC At University of New Mexico
    Championship Golf Course At University of New Mexico
    Albuquerque, New Mexico
    Public
    4.3333333333
    12
    Write Review
    University Ridge GC: #6
    View Tee Times
    University Ridge Golf Course
    Verona, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.895494368
    179
    Write Review
    Birdwood GC: #13
    Birdwood Golf Course
    Charlottesville, Virginia
    Resort
    4.2448979592
    49
    Write Review
    Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex
    Kampen at Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex
    West Lafayette, Indiana
    Public
    4.9305019305
    38
    Write Review
    Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech
    Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech
    Radford, Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.8962693358
    158
    Write Review
    Duke University GC
    Duke University Golf Club
    Durham, North Carolina
    Public
    3.8962848297
    22
    Write Review
    UNC Finley GC
    View Tee Times
    UNC Finley Golf Course
    Chapel Hill, North Carolina
    Public
    4.0435324206
    866
    Write Review
    University of Georgia GC: #12
    University of Georgia Golf Course
    Athens, Georgia
    Public
    4.9042995839
    207
    Write Review
    Finkbine GC: #4
    Finkbine Golf Course
    Iowa City, Iowa
    Public
    4.5
    6
    Write Review
    Papago GC
    View Tee Times
    Papago Golf Club
    Phoenix, Arizona
    Public/Municipal
    3.6656815836
    616
    Write Review

  8. Rutgers University Golf Course

    Rutgers University GC
    View Tee Times
    Rutgers University Golf Course
    Piscataway, New Jersey
    Public
    4.4690683671
    628
    Write Review

    Green fee: $36-$59
    What they're saying: "Play this course. Course is in excellent shape, Tee boxes in great condition. Greens running fast the day I played. Bunkers soft. Starters ensure pace of play. No water stations so bring it if you need it." - letsplaygolf2015

  9. The Meadows at Grand Valley State University

    Meadows
    View Tee Times
    The Meadows
    Allendale, Michigan
    Public
    4.5636914538
    711
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35-$72
    What they're saying: "Fast greens and excellent value! Had been wanting to play this course for some time and finally did. I was expecting it to be nice but it far exceeded my expectations! Fairways and greens were in excellent condition. A couple holes on the back nine appear to have been squeezed in but other than that it’s a great course. Definitely will play here again." - Duane7812054

  10. Zollner Golf Course at Trine University

    Zollner GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Zollner Golf Course
    Angola, Indiana
    Public
    4.4990808824
    164
    Write Review

    Green fee: $29-$60+
    What they're saying: "So good. Unbelievable. My new favorite golf spot. Loved it." - steeleimaging

  11. Eagle Crest Golf Club at Eastern Michigan University

    Eagle Crest GC
    View Tee Times
    Eagle Crest Golf Club
    Ypsilanti, Michigan
    Resort
    4.4813216879
    654
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Absolutely beautiful. Very very nice course not easy but fair will definitely play again." - kennydog

  12. Griffin Bell Golf & Conference Center at Georgia Southwestern State University

    Griffin Bell GC
    View Tee Times
    Griffin Bell Golf & Conference Center
    Americus, Georgia
    Public
    4.4817927171
    57
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30-$60+
    What they're saying: "Course was nice not super long but (the) nice greens are tiny, so if you're dialing in your short game, this is the spot. The manager was super nice and greens were in great shape and fast!!!! Have fun. (It's a) great little course." - ericross22

  13. Biltmore Golf Course

    hole-17.jpg
    View Tee Times
    The Biltmore Golf Course
    Coral Gables, Florida
    Resort
    4.2959444302
    930
    Write Review

    Green fee: $165-$240+
    What they're saying: "Great course. The course is good, but there is always room for improvement." - iamjuan1

  14. Keith Hills Golf Club at Campbell University

    Keith Hills GC: Driving range
    View Tee Times
    Keith Hills Golf Club - Black Course
    Buies Creek, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.289663072
    946
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45-$69+
    What they're saying: "The course has 27 holes. Typically I have only got to play “Black to Orange”, but finally got the chance to play the “White” course. Must say the white course definitely had more shots you could go after opposed to the black and orange. All 27 holes course had been in phenomenal shape. Highly recommend." - MrCompetetion

  15. The Golf Club at Texas A&M

    The Golf Club at Texas A&M: #18
    View Tee Times
    The Golf Club at Texas A&M
    College Station, Texas
    Public
    4.0631986561
    549
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55-$65
    What they're saying: "A great course. This is a very nice course. (The) only problem is the greens have divots on them." - Robertgar34

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
