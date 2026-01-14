Top 15 College Golf Courses - Golfers' Choice 2026

Going to college isn't just about studying and getting a degree. It's about growing up, getting introduced to new interests, attending tailgates and, if you're smart, playing golf!

Many colleges and universities own really good public golf courses.

Staff, alumni and students tend to get the best rates and most access, but everyday golfers can often book a tee time, too. Being owned by a university does have its advantages for golf courses.

Top college golf courses tend to be kept in better shape than your average course. Funds from tuition or college/university athletic departments keep them in good shape, either for the men's and women's golf teams or that donor teeing it up before a big rivalry football game.

Our Top 15 U.S. College Golf Courses all received at least 10 reviews over the past year to be eligible for this list.