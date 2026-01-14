Top 25 Public Golf Course Layouts - Golfers' Choice 2026

Like artworks, golf courses come in all sizes, shapes, colors and canvases.

Every golfer remains picky about what type of golf course speaks loudest to them. With the explosion in the interest of golf course architecture, how courses are laid out has become more important than ever.

Is there a flow to the routing? Is there a variety of shots, holes and challenges along the way? Is the natural setting sublime or forgettable?

Most golfers use their own instincts, talent level and the scenery surrounding them when evaluating a particular layout if it's worth their time and money or not.

A superior layout can make up for other negative aspects of the golf experience. Golfers may be willing to put up with indifferent service or slow play if it means playing a golf course they truly enjoy.

These 25 golf course layouts ranked highly for GolfPass golfers throughout 2025. Each of them were reviewed a minimum of 10 times in order to qualify. This list doesn't include many of the famous layouts in America - like Pebble Beach Golf Links and Bethpage Black, for example - because they didn't receive enough reviews to qualify this time around. If you have played them, please review them!

It's best not to treat this list as any sort of definitive statement on course architecture. It's better if golfers use it to inspire a future trip to potentially underrated golf course gems that make thousands of golfers happy year after year.