Top 25 Public Golf Course Layouts - Golfers' Choice 2026

Like artworks, golf courses come in all sizes, shapes, colors and canvases.
Every golfer remains picky about what type of golf course speaks loudest to them. With the explosion in the interest of golf course architecture, how courses are laid out has become more important than ever.
Is there a flow to the routing? Is there a variety of shots, holes and challenges along the way? Is the natural setting sublime or forgettable?
Most golfers use their own instincts, talent level and the scenery surrounding them when evaluating a particular layout if it's worth their time and money or not.
A superior layout can make up for other negative aspects of the golf experience. Golfers may be willing to put up with indifferent service or slow play if it means playing a golf course they truly enjoy.
These 25 golf course layouts ranked highly for GolfPass golfers throughout 2025. Each of them were reviewed a minimum of 10 times in order to qualify. This list doesn't include many of the famous layouts in America - like Pebble Beach Golf Links and Bethpage Black, for example - because they didn't receive enough reviews to qualify this time around. If you have played them, please review them!
It's best not to treat this list as any sort of definitive statement on course architecture. It's better if golfers use it to inspire a future trip to potentially underrated golf course gems that make thousands of golfers happy year after year.
-
Old Hickory Golf ClubBeaver Dam, WisconsinSemi-Private4.8529411765150
Architect: Tom Bendelow (1920), Robert Greaves (1968)
Green fee: $30-$50
What they're saying: "Great course. Had a great time and will absolutely be back. Loved the course. Pretty challenging but beautiful." - Kwebster88, GolfPass reviewerA good layout often determines if golfers return to play again and again or go somewhere else.These golf courses captured the imaginations of countless visitors in 2023 with their fascinating designs.Superior golf course design means a superior experience, period. These courses spoke strongly to our community of reviewers in 2022.These course designs intrigued, confounded and made golfers want to come back for more.Which courses have the best design, routing and architecture? Our review community weighs in.Favorite course designs in the U.S. you can play, according to our community of golf course reviewers throughout the year.The course designs most appreciated last year according to our community of reviewers.We looked at your ratings and reviews in 2017 to determine which course layouts made golfers happiest. View the best from Pebble Beach to Streamsong.Based on your ratings and reviews in 2016, these were the top 25 course layouts in the United States. See which courses and architects made the ranking.
-
Mascoutin Golf ClubBerlin, WisconsinSemi-Private4.8268317853119
Architects: Larry Packard (1976), Rick Jacobson (1999)
Green fee: $52-$84 (for 27 holes)
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. It was a lot of fun to play. Staff was very friendly. Everyone there seem to enjoy their work." - rlw1001
-
Turtleback Mountain Golf & ResortElephant Butte, New MexicoResort4.50396825444
Architect: Dick Phelps (2007)
Green fee: $35-$50
What they're saying: "Great greens. They run true. Challenging, can't just grip and rip. Must use course management to score well." - warfx
-
Trappers Turn Golf ClubWisconsin Dells, WisconsinPublic4.7289304813206
Architects: Roger Packard and Andy North (2000)
Green fee: $55-$169
What they're saying: "Great round in The Dells. Trapper’s Turn is a great facility with 3 awesome 9 that will challenge your game. They have 5 sets of tees that allow you to play to the difficulty level to fit your game. Despite having just hosted an outing, the course was still in great shape. The garbage cans were pretty overflowing but the courses still looked great!!" - Tom1774938
-
Woodlake Country ClubVass, North CarolinaPrivate/Resort4.944444444418
Architects: Ellis Maples (1971), Kris Spence (2023)
Green fee: $125
What they're saying: "Great course in great condition. Played here often since (my) first time in 1980. Course in great shape. The renovation is wonderful. Can't wait for the dam to be completed and lake restored. The traps are a challenge. Very old school." - mckeenlw
-
Reunion Resort - Palmer Course
Architect: Arnold Palmer (2004)
Green fee: $120-$180+
What they're saying: "Good course. tough greens! This is a really nice course, it’s well kept and maintained. I wish I was playing better golf on the day! But it was a fun day of golf. Would definitely recommend playing here and just pick a cooler day lol." - rayknight03
-
TPC Sawgrass - Dye's Valley CoursePonte Vedra Beach, FloridaResort4.6123427595232
Architects: Pete Dye, Jerry Pate and Bobby Weed (1987)
Green fee: $225-$350+
What they're saying: "A Beautiful Challenge. As a high handicapper, I found this course to be extremely challenging. Fortunately, I was paired with more experienced golfers, who led by example and were extremely encouraging. This made for a enjoyable round, even though my playing leaves a lot to be desired. The staff is top-notch in every way. The grounds are beautiful, and well maintained. The clubhouse is iconic and words on its own. Highly recommend." - llewell
-
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Architect: George Fazio (1968)
Green fee: $250-$450+
What they're saying: "Surreal!!! Have you ever played golf inside a forested tree lined track, and along a waterfront lake at the same time? Well this is that place! Haven’t experienced anything like it. Pricey, but worth it for a bucket list check off course. Order a Bloody Mary, you’ll thank me later." - illrawkus
-
Cantigny GolfWheaton, IllinoisPublic4.662343458452
Architects: Roger Packard (1989), Rick Jacobson (2003)
Green fee: $100+
What they're saying: "Great property. Very well maintained. Property makes you feel like you are playing at a resort in Northern Michigan." - mis098
-
Glade Springs Village - Stonehaven CourseDaniels, West VirginiaSemi-Private4.8739255976145
Architect: Tom Clark (2003)
Green fee: $70-$105
What they're saying: "Beautiful course. We played this course while visiting the area. It was a beautiful course and had a great layout. Conditions were great tee to green. We enjoyed it so much we booked a second round." - cmoyer1925, GolfPass reviewer
-
Mid South Club
Architects: Arnold Palmer and Ed Seay (1993)
Green fee: $100-$175
What they're saying: "Great condition for winter golf. First time playing this course. The condition was great for winter golf. It rained the day before so cart path only and got no roll off the tees. (It has) enough elevation changes to keep you guessing with your club choices. Greens were in good shape. 18th is a very nice finishing hole... Will definitely play again if coming back to the area." - dangt1964
-
Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa - The General CourseGalena, IllinoisResort4.549019607854
Architects: Roger Packard and Andy North (1997)
Green fee: $100-$160
What they're saying: "Elevation CHANGES! Interesting mountain course in Illinois. Yes, mountain course. The front 9 is very tight (especially off the tee) and extremely undulating with huge elevation changes. The back 9 is more open and fun to play. Overall, a great course and even better value." - boynestan
-
FarmLinks at Pursell FarmsSylacauga, AlabamaPublic/Resort4.8521008403321
Architects: Dr. Michael Hurdzan and Dana Fry (2003)
Green fee: $100-$188+
What they're saying: "Don't miss it. This is a gem of a golf course. The practice facility is great. They had good quality range balls, and the staff was very friendly and accommodating. The layout is equal to any of the bigtime golf courses that I've ever played, and I play a lot! The greens were a good speed (a little fast, but not crazy) and they rolled very true." - GolfAll50States
-
Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf CourseMaryville, MissouriPublic4.8064916275154
Architect: Donald Sechrest (1995)
Green fee: $27-$37
What they're saying: "Mozingo Golf Course. The course was in excellent condition and pace was very good. There are some long difficult par 4s, but it's still a great place to play. We'll definitely play here again." - Ricksanders66
-
The Ranch Golf Club
Architect: Damian Pascuzzo (2001)
Green fee: $75-$125
What they're saying: "All around Excellent Course! The staff was great from the moment I arrived. I was paired with two members that were extremely helpful and gave me tips as this was my first round at The Ranch. Well worth the 45 minute drive and greens fees. Pace of play and course conditions were top tier for a public course." - Cwendler
Editors' Choice: Best Golf Course Layouts
Since there's so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Nominating "golf's best layouts" could be as simple as copying one of the Top 100 Public Golf Courses lists out there. Courses don't get on those lists if they've got funky layouts or awkward holes. We're willing to look past those lists for other choices, too. Here are a few of our favorite layouts, some of which are famous and others severely underrated.Santa Cruz, CaliforniaSemi-Private4.7300821514276Hilton Head Island, South CarolinaResort4.687455705285Williamsburg, VirginiaResort4.514955134666Ponte Vedra Beach, FloridaResort4.6372294372113Princeville, HawaiiResort4.4369747899113Ivins, UtahResort4.83333333336Bremerton, WashingtonPublic/Municipal4.8850446429257Onaway, MichiganPublic4.8157235395238Pinehurst, North CarolinaResort3.791732909439Marquette, MichiganSemi-Private4.984848484812
-
Links At Land's End
Architects: Williams, Gill & Associates (2000)
Green fee: $95-$125
What they're saying: "Amazing Course. Golf Course was in great shape! Staff was very friendly and helpful as well. Booked thru Golf Now app and snagged a hot deal time! Course and fairways are well kept along the nice breeze from Lake Fork! Highly will recommend to those to come play! I will be back as well." - Canvus
-
Leatherstocking Golf CourseCooperstown, New YorkPublic/Resort4.835917312776
Architect: Devereux Emmet (1909)
Green fee: $155+
What they're saying: "Amazing Course. I'm writing this review just so I can upload the pictures I took of this place, wow! I did get to play with a member, Justin, who only enhanced the experience with his local knowledge. Stunning course. A must play if you are anywhere nearby. I walked from the Hall of Fame to this course, nothing was going to stop me. Staff was very friendly and conditions immaculate." - jkb80913
-
The Tribute at The Otsego ClubGaylord, MichiganPublic/Resort4.6765783236130
Architects: Rick Robbins, Gary Koch and Brian Lussier (2001)
Green fee: $80-$135
What they're saying: "Fantastic course! absolutely, beautiful course great conditions, unbelievable views, challenging holes!" - chadbury
-
Yocha Dehe at Cache CreekBrooks, CaliforniaPublic4.7509284419966
Architect: Brad Bell (2008)
Green fee: $90-$229
What they're saying: "Another beautiful day in paradise. It’s always such a pleasure to play this golf course, from the beginning when you drop your clubs off, to checking in, going out to their many faceted practice areas. To the starter greeting you, with a smile and wishing you an enjoyable round. The staff, and experience, matches the beauty of the golf course." - Rkeith17135
-
Occano
Architects Arnold Palmer (2009)
Green fee: $59-$79
What they're saying: "One of the nicest courses I’ve played. Don’t miss the greens or you’ll probably lose golf balls." - elihaataja
-
Laughlin Ranch Golf Club
Architect: David Druzisky (2005)
Green fee: $63-$166
What they're saying: "Great course. Everyone (on staff) is doing great. (I) would highly recommend this course." - Barrowak123
-
Brasstown Valley Resort Golf Course
Architect: Denis Griffiths (1995)
Green fee: $39-$100+
What they're saying: "Awesome Course. Absolutely a beautiful golf course. Playing for the first time via friend recommendation I was throughly impressed by the staff and facilities. Definitely will play again and recommend it to those that love mountain golf courses." - Rosie12013
-
Grand Traverse Resort & Spa - The Wolverine CourseAcme, MichiganResort4.839584821894
Architect: Gary Player (1999)
Green fee: $85-$190
What they're saying: "Great fall conditions. The course is always in good condition even late fall. Staff is always very friendly. Absolutely recommend this facility." - TJBuscarino
-
Pine Hills Golf Club
Architect: Pappy Paddock (1957)
Green fee: $25-$40+
What they're saying: "Great Course. Excellent condition for the whole course. Very scenic with lots of great elevation change. Well kept, the most amount of bunker rates I've ever seen at a course. Would definitely play again." - byuronich
-
Bass Lake Golf CourseDeerbrook, WisconsinSemi-Private4.8818137437103
Architect: unknown (1926), Larry Packard (1961)
Green fee: $27-$54
What they're saying: "Great track! Offers a lot of variety of different holes. Definitely makes you think about hitting driver off every par 4. Course was in immaculate condition from tee to greens. Would definitely play here again! Pro was super friendly and staff was great. Hidden gem." - Pinoygolfs