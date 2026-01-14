Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Top 25 Public Golf Course Layouts - Golfers' Choice 2026

A good layout takes playing golf from a game to an experience trying to decipher an expression of art.
Eagle Ridge - General golf course - 14th
The 357-yard, par-4 14th on The General at Eagle Ridge is the most fun you can legally have on a golf course. It feels like your drive will never land!

Like artworks, golf courses come in all sizes, shapes, colors and canvases.

Every golfer remains picky about what type of golf course speaks loudest to them. With the explosion in the interest of golf course architecture, how courses are laid out has become more important than ever.

Is there a flow to the routing? Is there a variety of shots, holes and challenges along the way? Is the natural setting sublime or forgettable?

Most golfers use their own instincts, talent level and the scenery surrounding them when evaluating a particular layout if it's worth their time and money or not.

A superior layout can make up for other negative aspects of the golf experience. Golfers may be willing to put up with indifferent service or slow play if it means playing a golf course they truly enjoy.

These 25 golf course layouts ranked highly for GolfPass golfers throughout 2025. Each of them were reviewed a minimum of 10 times in order to qualify. This list doesn't include many of the famous layouts in America - like Pebble Beach Golf Links and Bethpage Black, for example - because they didn't receive enough reviews to qualify this time around. If you have played them, please review them!

It's best not to treat this list as any sort of definitive statement on course architecture. It's better if golfers use it to inspire a future trip to potentially underrated golf course gems that make thousands of golfers happy year after year.

  1. Old Hickory Golf Club

    Old Hickory CC: #3
    Old Hickory Country Club
    Beaver Dam, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.8529411765
    150
    Architect: Tom Bendelow (1920), Robert Greaves (1968)
    Green fee: $30-$50
    What they're saying: "Great course. Had a great time and will absolutely be back. Loved the course. Pretty challenging but beautiful." - Kwebster88, GolfPass reviewer

  2. Mascoutin Golf Club

    Blue at Mascoutin GC: #8
    Blue/Red at Mascoutin Golf Club
    Berlin, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.8268317853
    119
    Architects: Larry Packard (1976), Rick Jacobson (1999)
    Green fee: $52-$84 (for 27 holes)
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. It was a lot of fun to play. Staff was very friendly. Everyone there seem to enjoy their work." - rlw1001

  3. Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort

    Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort: Aerial
    Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort
    Elephant Butte, New Mexico
    Resort
    4.503968254
    44
    Architect: Dick Phelps (2007)
    Green fee: $35-$50
    What they're saying: "Great greens. They run true. Challenging, can't just grip and rip. Must use course management to score well." - warfx

  4. Trappers Turn Golf Club

    Trappers Turn GC
    Trappers Turn Golf Club - Arbor/Lake
    Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.7289304813
    206
    Architects: Roger Packard and Andy North (2000)
    Green fee: $55-$169
    What they're saying: "Great round in The Dells. Trapper’s Turn is a great facility with 3 awesome 9 that will challenge your game. They have 5 sets of tees that allow you to play to the difficulty level to fit your game. Despite having just hosted an outing, the course was still in great shape. The garbage cans were pretty overflowing but the courses still looked great!!" - Tom1774938

  5. Woodlake Country Club

    Woodlake Country Club - Maples: #1
    Woodlake Country Club
    Vass, North Carolina
    Private/Resort
    4.9444444444
    18
    Architects: Ellis Maples (1971), Kris Spence (2023)
    Green fee: $125
    What they're saying: "Great course in great condition. Played here often since (my) first time in 1980. Course in great shape. The renovation is wonderful. Can't wait for the dam to be completed and lake restored. The traps are a challenge. Very old school." - mckeenlw

  6. Reunion Resort - Palmer Course

    Reunion Resort - Palmer
    Reunion Resort - Palmer Course
    Reunion, Florida
    Private/Resort
    4.5225107395
    169
    Architect: Arnold Palmer (2004)
    Green fee: $120-$180+
    What they're saying: "Good course. tough greens! This is a really nice course, it’s well kept and maintained. I wish I was playing better golf on the day! But it was a fun day of golf. Would definitely recommend playing here and just pick a cooler day lol." - rayknight03

  7. TPC Sawgrass - Dye's Valley Course

    5th green on the Dye's Valley at TPC Sawgrass
    TPC Sawgrass - Dye's Valley Course
    Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    Resort
    4.6123427595
    232
    Architects: Pete Dye, Jerry Pate and Bobby Weed (1987)
    Green fee: $225-$350+
    What they're saying: "A Beautiful Challenge. As a high handicapper, I found this course to be extremely challenging. Fortunately, I was paired with more experienced golfers, who led by example and were extremely encouraging. This made for a enjoyable round, even though my playing leaves a lot to be desired. The staff is top-notch in every way. The grounds are beautiful, and well maintained. The clubhouse is iconic and words on its own. Highly recommend." - llewell

  8. Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course

    Edgewood Tahoe GC: #18
    Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
    Stateline, Nevada
    Public
    4.9204316468
    176
    Architect: George Fazio (1968)
    Green fee: $250-$450+
    What they're saying: "Surreal!!! Have you ever played golf inside a forested tree lined track, and along a waterfront lake at the same time? Well this is that place! Haven’t experienced anything like it. Pricey, but worth it for a bucket list check off course. Order a Bloody Mary, you’ll thank me later." - illrawkus

  9. Cantigny Golf

    Cantigny Golf
    Cantigny Golf - Woodside/Lakeside
    Wheaton, Illinois
    Public
    4.662343458
    452
    Architects: Roger Packard (1989), Rick Jacobson (2003)
    Green fee: $100+
    What they're saying: "Great property. Very well maintained. Property makes you feel like you are playing at a resort in Northern Michigan." - mis098

  10. Glade Springs Village - Stonehaven Course

    Stonehaven at The Resort at Glade Springs
    Glade Springs Village - Stonehaven Course
    Daniels, West Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.8739255976
    145
    Architect: Tom Clark (2003)
    Green fee: $70-$105
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course. We played this course while visiting the area. It was a beautiful course and had a great layout. Conditions were great tee to green. We enjoyed it so much we booked a second round." - cmoyer1925, GolfPass reviewer

  11. Mid South Club

    Mid South Club
    Mid South Club
    Southern Pines, North Carolina
    Private
    4.659320197
    150
    Architects: Arnold Palmer and Ed Seay (1993)
    Green fee: $100-$175
    What they're saying: "Great condition for winter golf. First time playing this course. The condition was great for winter golf. It rained the day before so cart path only and got no roll off the tees. (It has) enough elevation changes to keep you guessing with your club choices. Greens were in good shape. 18th is a very nice finishing hole... Will definitely play again if coming back to the area." - dangt1964

  12. Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa - The General Course

    Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa - The General: #9
    Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa - The General Course
    Galena, Illinois
    Resort
    4.5490196078
    54
    Architects: Roger Packard and Andy North (1997)
    Green fee: $100-$160
    What they're saying: "Elevation CHANGES! Interesting mountain course in Illinois. Yes, mountain course. The front 9 is very tight (especially off the tee) and extremely undulating with huge elevation changes. The back 9 is more open and fun to play. Overall, a great course and even better value." - boynestan

  13. FarmLinks at Pursell Farms

    FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
    FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
    Sylacauga, Alabama
    Public/Resort
    4.8521008403
    321
    Architects: Dr. Michael Hurdzan and Dana Fry (2003)
    Green fee: $100-$188+
    What they're saying: "Don't miss it. This is a gem of a golf course. The practice facility is great. They had good quality range balls, and the staff was very friendly and accommodating. The layout is equal to any of the bigtime golf courses that I've ever played, and I play a lot! The greens were a good speed (a little fast, but not crazy) and they rolled very true." - GolfAll50States

  14. Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf Course

    Mozingo Lake Recreation Park GC
    Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf Course
    Maryville, Missouri
    Public
    4.8064916275
    154
    Architect: Donald Sechrest (1995)
    Green fee: $27-$37
    What they're saying: "Mozingo Golf Course. The course was in excellent condition and pace was very good. There are some long difficult par 4s, but it's still a great place to play. We'll definitely play here again." - Ricksanders66

  15. The Ranch Golf Club

    Ranch GC
    The Ranch Golf Club
    Southwick, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.7349323687
    529
    Architect: Damian Pascuzzo (2001)
    Green fee: $75-$125
    What they're saying: "All around Excellent Course! The staff was great from the moment I arrived. I was paired with two members that were extremely helpful and gave me tips as this was my first round at The Ranch. Well worth the 45 minute drive and greens fees. Pace of play and course conditions were top tier for a public course." - Cwendler

  16. Links At Land's End

    Links at Land's End: Driving range
    The Links at Land's End
    Yantis, Texas
    Public
    4.6988700524
    406
    Architects: Williams, Gill & Associates (2000)
    Green fee: $95-$125
    What they're saying: "Amazing Course. Golf Course was in great shape! Staff was very friendly and helpful as well. Booked thru Golf Now app and snagged a hot deal time! Course and fairways are well kept along the nice breeze from Lake Fork! Highly will recommend to those to come play! I will be back as well." - Canvus

  17. Leatherstocking Golf Course

    Leatherstocking GC
    Leatherstocking Golf Course
    Cooperstown, New York
    Public/Resort
    4.8359173127
    76
    Architect: Devereux Emmet (1909)
    Green fee: $155+
    What they're saying: "Amazing Course. I'm writing this review just so I can upload the pictures I took of this place, wow! I did get to play with a member, Justin, who only enhanced the experience with his local knowledge. Stunning course. A must play if you are anywhere nearby. I walked from the Hall of Fame to this course, nothing was going to stop me. Staff was very friendly and conditions immaculate." - jkb80913

  18. The Tribute at The Otsego Club

    Tribute at Otsego GC
    Tribute Golf Course at Otsego Golf Club
    Gaylord, Michigan
    Public/Resort
    4.6765783236
    130
    Architects: Rick Robbins, Gary Koch and Brian Lussier (2001)
    Green fee: $80-$135
    What they're saying: "Fantastic course! absolutely, beautiful course great conditions, unbelievable views, challenging holes!" - chadbury

  19. Yocha Dehe at Cache Creek

    Yocha Dehe GC: #8
    Yocha Dehe Golf Club at Cache Creek Casino Resort
    Brooks, California
    Public
    4.7509284419
    966
    Architect: Brad Bell (2008)
    Green fee: $90-$229
    What they're saying: "Another beautiful day in paradise. It’s always such a pleasure to play this golf course, from the beginning when you drop your clubs off, to checking in, going out to their many faceted practice areas. To the starter greeting you, with a smile and wishing you an enjoyable round. The staff, and experience, matches the beauty of the golf course." - Rkeith17135

  20. Occano

    Scotch Hall Preserve
    Occano
    Merry Hill, North Carolina
    Private/Resort
    4.7980328885
    361
    Architects Arnold Palmer (2009)
    Green fee: $59-$79
    What they're saying: "One of the nicest courses I’ve played. Don’t miss the greens or you’ll probably lose golf balls." - elihaataja

  21. Laughlin Ranch Golf Club

    Laughlin Ranch GC
    Laughlin Ranch Golf Club
    Bullhead City, Arizona
    Public
    4.7127805873
    300
    Architect: David Druzisky (2005)
    Green fee: $63-$166
    What they're saying:  "Great course. Everyone (on staff) is doing great. (I) would highly recommend this course." - Barrowak123

  22. Brasstown Valley Resort Golf Course

    Brasstown Valley Resort
    Brasstown Valley Resort
    Young Harris, Georgia
    Resort
    4.7518297642
    267
    Architect: Denis Griffiths (1995)
    Green fee: $39-$100+
    What they're saying: "Awesome Course. Absolutely a beautiful golf course. Playing for the first time via friend recommendation I was throughly impressed by the staff and facilities. Definitely will play again and recommend it to those that love mountain golf courses." - Rosie12013

  23. Grand Traverse Resort & Spa - The Wolverine Course

    Grand Traverse Resort & Spa - The Wolverine: #12
    Grand Traverse Resort & Spa - The Wolverine Course
    Acme, Michigan
    Resort
    4.8395848218
    94
    Architect: Gary Player (1999)
    Green fee: $85-$190
    What they're saying: "Great fall conditions. The course is always in good condition even late fall. Staff is always very friendly. Absolutely recommend this facility." - TJBuscarino

  24. Pine Hills Golf Club

    Pine Hills GC
    Pine Hills Golf Club
    Hinckley, Ohio
    Public
    4.8405228758
    330
    Architect: Pappy Paddock (1957)
    Green fee: $25-$40+
    What they're saying: "Great Course. Excellent condition for the whole course. Very scenic with lots of great elevation change. Well kept, the most amount of bunker rates I've ever seen at a course. Would definitely play again." - byuronich

  25. Bass Lake Golf Course

    Bass Lake GC
    Bass Lake Golf Course
    Deerbrook, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.8818137437
    103
    Architect: unknown (1926), Larry Packard (1961)
    Green fee: $27-$54
    What they're saying: "Great track! Offers a lot of variety of different holes. Definitely makes you think about hitting driver off every par 4. Course was in immaculate condition from tee to greens. Would definitely play here again! Pro was super friendly and staff was great. Hidden gem." - Pinoygolfs

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
