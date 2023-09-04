The best golf shoes for walking golfers

Golfers who love to walk should choose their footwear carefully.
Tim Gavrich
,
Lots of brands and 2023 styles are represented in our best golf shoes for walking golfers.

What's the most important piece of golf equipment?

A fancy driver?

A putter that actually works?

We'd argue the answer is much more simple: a comfortable pair of golf shoes. Without golf shoes that look and feel good, golfers won't be making putts or pounding long drives. All of that starts at the base of the swing.

Walking golfers like us are especially dependent upon reliable shoes. We've walked in every type of footwear from uncomfortable flipflop sandals to hiking 100 holes in a single round to raise money for Youth on Course in a new style that was so comfortable, our feet were barely even sore the next day. FootJoy still dominates the golf shoe market, but new and more casual styles have added more choices in recent years.

We've tested numerous pairs to come up with our favorite golf shoes for walking. This story is another addition to our summer-long series about walking the golf course. Our series so far has shown you where to play, explained why so few Americans walk and what bags to carry.

Golfers who walk tend to be fitter and more engaged with the game. Get out there and start hoofing it, preferably with one of these pairs of shoes on your feet.

Footjoy FJ Fuel Sport

The FJ Fuel Sport golf shoe is Footjoy's sharp-looking, modern walking shoe.

The FJ Fuel Sport proves that Footjoy has made the jump to more athletic, trendier golf shoes. It is made with a stratolite foam that's extremely light, coupled with a new breathable mesh. It comes with a one-year waterproof warranty. PRICE: $129.99

ECCO BIOM C4

The Ecco BIOM C4 is ideal for walking golfers.

Wanting to feel like you're floating down the fairways? ECCO never disappoints. New this year, the ECCO BIOM C4 allows golfers to choose from either BOA and standard lacing options. These stylish shoes combine the best of cushion and breathability. Plus, they're waterproof. PRICE: $270

True All Day Knit 3

The TRUE Knit 3 golf shoes are as comfortable as golf shoes can possibly be.

True Linkswear has evolved quite a bit over the last decade. The True All Day Knit 3 is so comfortable that it feels like wearing night-time slippers. A new Wanderlux midsole delivers the cushion, while the new All Day v2 rubber outsole provides longer durability. A directional grip, inspired by mountaineering soles, improves stabilization on uneven lies on and off the course. PRICE: $160

Duca del Cosma Positano

Duca del Cosma's Positano golf shoes deliver it all - style, comfort and waterproof fabric.

Looking for something a little different? Golf fashions across the pond are more flamboyant, and that's what makes Duca del Cosma golf shoes so eye-catching. While this Italian brand offers a red-white-and-blue shoe that looks like it should be worn by the American team at the Ryder Cup Matches this month, we'll be wearing the stylish, waterproof Positano shoes on an upcoming overseas golf trip to walk the legendary heathland courses surrounding London. PRICE: $229

FootJoy Traditions

The look of the leather Footjoy Traditions will likely never go out of style. Even with six different color combinations, golfers have the option to design their own look. These are the only golf shoes with traditional spikes to make our cut. Comfort has never been an issue at FootJoy. PRICE: $139.99

Women's golf shoes

Footjoy Traditions
For the ladies, we also recommend the Traditions ($119.99) and FJ Fuel Sport ($129.99) models. You just can't beat their consistent performance and style. Nobody's ever going to wonder" "Why did you buy those?"
Footjoy FJ Fuel Sport women's golf shoes
Lauren Hallion/BOS-Photo-10

Cole Haan GrandPro Crew

The Cole Haan GrandPro Crew Golf Shoe comes in a unique ivory-natural tan-birch color pattern.

We got our first taste of Cole Haan when the popular shoe company expanded into golf for the first time. They're classy and comfy. This is a versatile collection from an athletic shoe (the Grandzero) and a waterproof option (OriginalGrand) to a dressier version (GrandPro Crew) that transitions from the course to date night gracefully. PRICE: $160

Xero Mesa Trail II

Xero Shoes' Mesa Trail II model may not be marketed as a golf shoe per se, but it combines the company's minimalist design approach with the traction and feel most golfers are looking for.

Never seen Xero come up when you search "golf shoes" online? There's good reason for that: they're not actually a golf shoe company. Their target market is runners and hikers, who swear by their minimalist, "natural" (i.e. minimal to no padding) footwear. Part of Xero's design philosophy is to make the toe box of their shoes roomier than usual, to allow toes to spread out and find a comfortable position. This may run counter to many golf shoe brands' claims about stability, but after several rounds wearing Xero's Mesa Trail II, there is a lot to be said for the enhanced feeling of connection to the ground from its grippy, super-thin sole. Walking a golf course and hiking share a great deal in common - it's no wonder that a good pair of trail shoes works on the course, too. PRICE: $119.99

Olukai Kapalua

The OluKai Kapalua golf shoe features stylish footbeds.

We put the new OluKai shoes through a hard-core workout earlier this year, walking at least a dozen courses in Australia and Tasmania. The OluKai Kapalua shoe performed beyond expectations, especially during post-golf visits for sight-seeing around the beaches and downtown Melbourne. The Drop-In Heel that transforms them into slip-on sandals was our favorite part of their design. PRICE: $160

What golf shoes do you walk in? Let us know in the comments below.

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
