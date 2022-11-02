Two by two: World Golf Village and Hammock Beach golf courses pair well along Florida's 'First Coast of Golf'

Both established resorts offer reliable Florida fall and winter golf getaways.
Tim Gavrich

Actions

The 9th hole at Hammock Beach's Ocean Course plays right along the Atlantic.

Every so often, proposals will crop up in favor of splitting Florida into two states, north and south. It makes some sense; Tallahassee and Miami often feel like they're on different continents, much less the same state. Even around where I live, in Vero Beach - close to the proposed border of South Florida and North Florida - it is often said that to go South, you have to go north.

It's true of the golf, too. Northern Florida has much more of a seasonal transition than the more consistently tropical down-peninsula reaches. There are a heck of a lot more live oaks intermingled with the palm trees, too. If you want the tropical, quasi-Caribbean golf experience, you'll get it around the Palm Beaches and points south. But if you want a warmer version of what you get in the Carolinas, the region that calls itself "Florida's First Coast" is the place.

Two two-course golf resorts - the World Golf Village and Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa - anchor the region between Daytona's NASCAR- and beach-bums tourists and Jacksonville's urban sprawl. It's far enough south that you can still virtually guarantee pleasant golf weather in every month of the year, but it's still well within a ten-hour drive or so from several population centers, including Atlanta and Charlotte.

Hammock Beach Resort - The Ocean Course: #17 & #18
Florida Golf Resorts
Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa
With two golf courses, an oceanside location and a host of amenities and lodging types, Hammock Beach Resort & Spa is a prime place to stay and play along Florida's First Coast. The Jack Nicklaus-designed Ocean Course has been acclaimed since its 2000 debut, and the Tom Watson-designed Conservatory is a nice complimentary second layout. The beach,…
Slammer and Squire Golf Course at World Golf Village
Florida Golf Resorts
World Golf Village
The home of the World Golf Hall of Fame also boasts two popular golf courses - one a collaboration by Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, and another recently renovated by architect Bobby Weed. Several lodging options, from the Renaissance hotel resort to dozens of multi-bedroom villas, make this a worthy destination for groups of any size.

Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa is big and beachside

Palm Coast is home to Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, a grandiose oceanside property with 36 holes split among two facilities. The Jack Nicklaus Signature-designed Ocean Course sits out the back door of a 12-story edifice with 213 multi-bedroom villas and hotel rooms built in a nouveau-Mediterranean Style. This may be the South but it is still Florida, after all.

The Ocean Course ($295) enjoys as much Atlantic frontage as any in the state, with the views getting particularly Instagram-worthy on holes 8, 9, 15, 16, 17 and 18. Original property developer Bobby Ginn knew how to make an impression, and Jack Nicklaus' design takes advantage of the fact that Ginn resisted the urge to devote most of its coastline to homesites. In fact, the ocean is closer than ever after Hurricane Matthew eroded down some of the dunes that border the beach, and a subsequent course renovation raised some of the seaside green sites and tee boxes. Even if you're not playing the tips, go stand on the very back of the 16th tee and take in the view and smell of the ocean for a moment.

Photo gallery: The Ocean Course at Hammock Beach
hammock-beach-ocean-2.JPG
Pot bunkers complicate the approach to the par-5 2nd hole. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
hammock-beach-ocean-5.JPG
The expansion of fairway-length grass around the greens, like at the par-4 5th, gives golfers more short-game options. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
hammock-beach-ocean-8.JPG
Other than on the drive to the first tee, the golfer's first glimpse of the ocean comes at the par-3 8th. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
hammock-beach-ocean-15.JPG
The hardest hole on the course is the 15th, a long par 4 that plays slightly uphill and into the prevailing wind. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
hammock-beach-ocean-17.JPG
One of Florida's postcard golf holes is the Ocean Course's par-3 17th. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
hammock-beach-ocean-18.JPG
The par-4 18th at the Ocean Course heads down the beach back toward the oceanfront clubhouse. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

Part of the renovation effort on the Ocean Course included converting the entire turf sward to Paspalum grass, which is particularly salt-tolerant. Even though Paspalum's leaf structure typically makes it difficult to play shots along the ground, the agronomy staff at Hammock Beach do a great job of making it as firm as possible. The typical strong winds that buffet the course help, too. The grass conversion did away with the course's maintained rough - all prepared grass is closely mown now, giving golfers plenty of shot options around the elevated greens.

Opened in 2007 at the height of golf's pre-Recession obsession with enormous shaping, flashy features and gaudy course length, the nearly 7,800-yard Conservatory ($180) is the consummate maximalist golf course and while it must be hell on any superintendent, the course has a lot of fun and interesting shots. If you’re willing to meet it on its own terms, you will enjoy it. A recent $1-million-renovation project reduced the number of bunkers by about 40 in order to increase playability and ease some of the burden on the course's greenkeepers. The Conservatory remains plenty challenging, though the spacious fairways and huge greens keep golfers feeling like they've got plenty of chances to card pars and birdies, especially when they play the correct tees. The Conservatory's clubhouse is what gives the course its name - a large, airy building with plantings shooting up through the atrium and specimen photos of flora and fauna on the walls. Just like its very big and long golf course, it is meant to make you feel a bit small.

Off-course, Hammock Beach is similarly grandiose - high ceilings and large doorways lend it semi-tropical gravitas. The rooms and villas are oversized, with big furniture that makes them feel a bit cozier. If you have an ocean-facing unit, it's a treat having the rising sun help wake you in the mornings. In addition to its main towers, the resort has several cottages in its rental pool that work very well for buddy groups or clusters of couples.

World Golf Village is in transition but the golf remains strong

When news came down earlier this summer that the USGA will partner with the World Golf Hall of Fame in Pinehurst, it confirmed what many golfers suspected: that St. Augustine's days as its home were numbered. A spring visit - my first - to the Hall was enjoyable but ultimately a little scatterbrained. There was plenty of important memorabilia on display, and the concept of giving each inductee his or her own locker in the central locker room is a clever one. Unfortunately, the whole place didn't feel cohesive, and there were other elements thrown in that didn't fit, like a putting green with new PING putters to try. The derelict replica of TPC Sawgrass' famed island green behind the main Hall building was a sad sight, and a harbinger of the transition. Golfers can fully expect the new Hall of Fame to hit its stride in Pinehurst.

Photo gallery: World Golf Village's golf courses
king-bear-5.JPG
The King & Bear course at World Golf Village has a look that would be right at home in the Carolinas. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
king-bear-11.JPG
King & Bear's short par-3 11th is a take on Augusta National's famous 16th hole. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
king-bear-13.JPG
Diagonal bunkers provide strategic interest on King & Bear's par-5 13th hole. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
king-bear-18.JPG
A large waste area guards the aggressive line towards the green at King & Bear's par-5 18th hole. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
slammer-squire-6.JPG
The elevated, angled green at Slammer & Squire's par-3 6th is an elusive target (photo from February, 2022). Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
slammer-squire-11.JPG
Bunkers and mounding hide the saddle-shaped putting surface at Slammer & Squire's par-5 11th (photo from April, 2022). Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
slammer-squire-15.JPG
Water guards the right edge of Slammer & Squire's par-3 15th (February, 2022). Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
slammer-squire-18.JPG
For now, the World Golf Hall of Fame's bell tower lords over the 18th green at Slammer & Squire (February, 2022). Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

If anything, the Hall of Fame's move should allow World Golf Village's two golf courses stand proudly on their own. The King & Bear ($249), a joint-effort by Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus that opened in 2000, winds through a nice residential neighborhood, with the houses well back from play. In terms of looks, neither contributing architect's style comes through particularly strong. One might expect it to vacillate between them, but instead it has a generally comfortable, smooth 1990s/early-2000s look. Live oak hammocks give the course a Southern look, and beach bunkers meander into lakes and lagoons on four holes. The greens are particularly friendly for a course associated with either architect, as they have many gathering slopes and often dip down to low-slung back tiers. Palmer and Nicklaus' shared love of Augusta National - and 10 Masters victories between them - was brought to bear here.

Even though the King & Bear gets a little bit more attention, the Slammer & Squire course ($229) is slightly more interesting to play. Renovated in 2018 by Bobby Weed, who collaborated on its original design in 1998 with Sam Snead and Gene Sarazen, the course has greater shot variety and a deeper sense of mischief and adventure than its sister course. Pete Dye's influence on Weed's design style and strategy stands out several times, including at the par-5 11th, with its sunken green hidden by a fronting bunker excavated out of an abrupt mound; and the short par-3 15th, whose long green is wedged between grass hollows and bunkers on the left and a pond on the right. The greens mix subtle and overt contours nicely, making several holes play quite differently as the hole locations rotate. If you had three rounds at World Golf Village, sandwiching two Slammer & Squire rounds around one at the King & Bear would be my recommended way to go.

Learn more about the golf courses mentioned in this feature
Hammock Beach Resort - The Ocean Course: #17 & #18
Hammock Beach Resort - The Ocean Course
Palm Coast, Florida
Resort/Private
4.9134666667
53
Write Review
Hammock Beach Resort - The Conservatory Course: #8
Hammock Beach Resort - The Conservatory Course
Palm Coast, Florida
Resort/Private
3.29875
55
Write Review
King and Bear Golf Course at World Golf Village
View Tee Times
King and Bear Golf Course at World Golf Village
St Augustine, Florida
Resort
4.3218117647
386
Write Review
Slammer and Squire Golf Course at World Golf Village
View Tee Times
Slammer and Squire Golf Course at World Golf Village
St. Augustine, Florida
Resort
4.7924235294
370
Write Review

More notes and tips on Hammock Beach and World Golf Village

hammock-beach-sunrise.JPG
Sunrises from ocean-facing rooms at Hammock Beach can be gorgeous. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
hammock-beach-resort-tower.JPG
Hammock Beach's main building towers over the property. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
hammock-beach-loggerheads-apps.JPG
Billing itself as an indulgent sports bar, Loggerheads rolls out reliably over-the-top appetizers. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
hmmck-beach-delfinos.JPG
Delfino's, Hammock Beach's Italian steakhouse, serves a very good veal chop. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
hammock-beach-conservatory-clubhouse.JPG
Located about 15 minutes' drive from the main resort complex, the Conservatory clubhouse at Hammock Beach maintains a grand scale. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
wgv-wghof-mackenzie-drawings.JPG
Among the exhibits on display during a spring 2022 visit to the World Golf Hall of Fame was a set of Alister MacKenzie's drawings for the greens at Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz, Calif. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
wgv-wghof-lockers.JPG
The centerpiece of the Hall of Fame is a locker room honoring each inductee. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
wgv-food-truck.JPG
WGV Eats is a food truck at the King & Bear golf course. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
king-bear-hallway-quotes.JPG
Quotes from its two architects adorn a hallway in the King & Bear clubhouse. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
st-aug-fish-camp.JPG
Off-campus, the St. Augustine Fish Camp is a fabulous dinner spot in the area. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

- Both properties have strong memberships, which makes them feel more like smooth-running private clubs than some resorts do. Visitors are integrated well into the flow of things.

- In order to play the golf courses at Hammock Beach, it is necessary to stay on property. So if you're planning on playing all four courses in this story, Hammock Beach is the place to stay. The two properties are roughly 40 minutes apart.

- If World Golf Village is more your focus, there is a wide range of accommodations, from a large Renaissance hotel on site to a solid variety of villas and cottages meant more for group travel.

- Like many resorts, Hammock Beach has raised its culinary acumen considerably in recent years. On my first visit, in 2015, I found the food to be very disappointing. But in 2022, it's very good, and quite varied. The seafood-centric Atlantic Grille above the Ocean Course clubhouse pairs nice local fare with great ocean views, while Loggerheads Sports Pub is one of the better casual eateries I've been to at a golf resort. There's even a sushi bar called Stix and Delfino's Italian Chophouse serves up well-made steaks. Hammock Beach's Lobby Bar turns from a coffee hub to a convenient spot for a drink every day at noon.

- World Golf Village is right with Hammock Beach in its own culinary improvements. WGV Eats, a mobile food truck, sits at the King & Bear clubhouse and offers a twist on typical halfway-house fare. Both of its clubhouse restaurants lean on local farms for as many of their ingredients as possible.

- The presence of pools, the beach and a well-appointed spa makes Hammock Beach a great choice for a family vacation that involves golf, or a buddy trip where 18 holes a day are enough. If maximizing golf and minimizing lodging expense is your group's sole purpose, World Golf Village might be a more attractive choice to you.

- World Golf Village's location opens up the historic city of St. Augustine as a potential diversion. The Castillo de San Marcos, built in the late 1600s, is the oldest of its kind in the United States, a great destination for history buffs. St. Augustine is a solid foodie town, too, thanks to its Spanish influences and coastal location. In the main tourist district, the 115-year-old Columbia Restaurant is both popular and actually excellent, with a Spanish/Cuban menu. Just off the center of town, the St. Augustine Fish Camp is a great hangout spot with terrific seafood and local craft beers and inventive cocktails.

The Club at Hammock Beach
Golf Packages
Hammock Beach Stay & Play Golf Package
PALM COAST, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at The Club at Hammock Beach (Troon Privé).
Slammer & Squire at World Golf Village - Hole 2
Golf Packages
Hall of Fame Package
ST. AUGUSTINE, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at World Golf Village Renaissance St. Augustine Resort and 2 rounds of golf at Slammer & Squire, and King & Bear at World Golf Village.

TripsTravel Tips
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
The CJ Cup - Final Round
Articles
1 Min Read
Rory McIlroy's wisdom is a Cool Golf Thing
October 27, 2022
In golf, the pursuit is the reward.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
kiawah-ocean-11.JPG
Articles
6 Min Read
Trip dispatch: Kiawah Island Golf Resort has the Ocean (Course) and much more
October 22, 2022
The Ryder Cup and PGA Championship venue casts a long shadow, but the rest of the resort stacks up well.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Rory McIlroy
Articles
5 Min Read
How to 'hack' your golf game like Rory McIlroy did in his 2022 FedExCup-winning season
October 17, 2022
As GolfPass' newest 'Pop-up Clinic' series reveals, it's not what you might expect.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
US-WEATHER-HURRICANE-IAN
Articles
3 Min Read
Florida, South Carolina golf courses reel and recover in the wake of Hurricane Ian
October 17, 2022
From Fort Myers up through the Myrtle Beach area, 2022's first major hurricane has caused considerable disruption and inspired remarkable resilience.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Montrose coastline
Articles
3 Min Read
Erosion threatens to wash away 460-year-old golf course
October 15, 2022
Golf course news and notes: October, 2022.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
titleist-tsr-hero.JPG
Articles
5 Min Read
Reviewed: Brand-new Titleist TSR drivers and fairway woods
October 11, 2022
Traditional looks collide with a new way for golfers to think about their fairway woods.
Tim Gavrich
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Tim Gavrich, Drake Dunaway
Popular
Best rangefinders of 2022
Articles
4 Min Read
The best new golf rangefinders of 2022
October 6, 2022
From simple, straight-up distance lasers to new bells and whistles, more rangefinder companies than ever are competing for a coveted spot in your golf bag.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
scottie-Golfforever-2.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
How the GOLFFOREVER Swing Trainer can help you play golf better, and for longer
October 24, 2022
This new training aid offers a full membership program with videos and more to help you groove your game.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Castle Stuart - hole 9
Articles
5 Min Read
Ben Cowan-Dewar, Tom Doak bring their magic golf touch to Cabot Highlands in Scotland
October 27, 2022
The newly branded golf resort in the Scottish Highlands is building a new course and resort accommodations to complement Castle Stuart.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Cinnamon Hill - Donnie Dawson on hole 4
Articles
3 Min Read
A hauntingly good golf ghost story from Jamaica
October 27, 2022
Would you dare play a "haunted" golf course?
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Two by two: World Golf Village and Hammock Beach golf courses pair well along Florida's 'First Coast of Golf'
Search Near Me