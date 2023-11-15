Utah's Greater Zion region matures into a world-class golf destination

The opening of Black Desert, a PGA Tour host in 2024, signals a new era of golf in one of America's most beautiful natural landscapes.
The first hole at Dixie Red Hills introduces the red rocks of Greater Zion.

ST. GEORGE, Utah - I started my latest Utah golf adventure on the first tee of the 2,733-yard Dixie Red Hills, a local muni built in 1965.

I ended the trip on the par-5 18th hole of the 7,400-yard Black Desert, the new PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour venue that debuted in May in nearby Ivins. Comparing the two proves just how far golf has come in southwest Utah, a region marketed as "Greater Zion." Equal parts charming, quirky and gorgeous, the par-34 Dixie Red Hills was designed as the area's first destination golf course. Now, golfers can contrast that lovable nine-holer with the massive 600-acre resort, real estate community and bucket-list golf experience that Black Desert will eventually become. Bigger is better.

From a charming nine-holer to a bucket-list course hosting the PGA TOUR, Dixie Red Hills and Black Desert represent Greater Zion's maturation as a golf destination.

Greater Zion is no longer just a national park hub with a few really nice golf courses. It now rivals the best golf meccas west of the Mississippi. The recent additions of Copper Rock, host of an Epson Tour event in Hurricane, and Black Desert, arguably Tom Weiskopf's best resort course - plus David McLay Kidd's 2021-22 renovation of Entrada at Snow Canyon and the Top-100-caliber Sand Hollow - have elevated its status in a hurry. There's also a deep bench of other enticing places to play including Coral Canyon, The Ledges and solid munis like Green Spring, Sky Mountain and the 27-hole Sunbrook. They're all different and appealing for their own reasons, yet boast one important thing in common: the stunning red-rock backdrops that make Zion National Park so famous.

TV will only enhance these views when Black Desert hosts the PGA TOUR in October 2024 and the LPGA Tour in May 2025 - the state's first tour events in more than 60 years. The coverage could be a game-changer for a golf scene ready to flex.

"Within the last 15 years, it's changed quite a bit," said Allen Orchard, the head golf pro at Dixie Red Hills, of the Greater Zion area. "Within the last five years, it's exploded. Ever since COVID, things have changed. People have discovered the area. They've discovered the golf courses. It's become a destination.

"With the tours coming in, ladies and men's next year, and the addition of those courses that they are playing, it's changed the quality of life and environment that we see around here."

Southern Utah golf: the growth of Greater Zion

The growth of the golf scene has mirrored the rising population. Washington County ranks as the fastest-growing metropolitan area in America with an almost 90-percent population spike since 2000. St. George, home to 90,000 residents, is the central hub with the housing developments at Copper Rock and Black Desert gaining momentum.

Copper Rock looks vastly different since my first visit in 2019 when I played the course right before its official opening. Housing now lines several holes. Eventually, construction of a hotel will create stay-and-play opportunities.

It's easy to be mesmerized by the scenery surrounding the Hurricane Cliffs. GolfPass reviewer 'tiburanazo' called Copper Rock one of the best courses he's ever played after an April round right before the Epson Tour event.

"Being a mountain course there was tons of elevation, but not as punishing as you would find in courses like Wolf Creek in Mesquite, where elevation is overwhelming and down right not fair," he noted. "The surrounding desert mountains and the snow peaked mountains in the distance just made it for a magical experience. Pictures don't do it justice."

Copper Rock will blow golfers away in Hurricane, Utah
Copper Rock - views
The long-range views of Copper Rock are beautiful. This vantage point looks back at the 14th hole from the 15th tee. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Copper Rock - hole 3
At 305 yards, Copper Rock's drivable par 4 third hole is full of pitfalls, notably the berms covered with fescue. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
Copper Rock - hole 5
Beware the bunkering on the par-5 fifth hole at Copper Rock. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
Copper Rock - sixth green
A pond lurks up the left side on the sixth hole at Copper Rock. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
Copper Rock - double green at nos. 9 and 18
Nos. 9 and 18 - par 4s separated by a pond - share a double green at Copper Rock. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
Copper Rock - hole 12
The par-5 12th at Copper Rock plays uphill with a stream feature running along the left side of the fairway before crossing near the tee. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
Copper Rock - hole 13
The par-4 13th hole at Copper Rock rips downhill with a great backdrop. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
Copper Rock - 13th green
A gaping front bunker guards the 13th green at Copper Rock. It's the longest par 4 on property at 487 yards. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
Copper Rock - hole 14
The par-4 14th is one of the tougher holes at Copper Rock. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
Copper Rock - hole 16
A lone bunk protects the hour-glass-shaped 16th green at Copper Rock. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
Copper Rock - hole 17
Copper Rock's 17th hole is a drop-shot par 3 of 146 yards. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor

Scheduled to open next fall, the $2 billion Black Desert Resort will blossom to become Utah's largest golf resort. The build-out of amenities will be dizzying - multiple hotels, a water park with a lazy river, rapids, wave pool and surfing simulators; a 15,000-square-foot spa and wellness center; more than 20 places to eat, including a pedestrian-only boardwalk full of restaurants and shopping; a convention center and meeting facilities; an indoor/outdoor concert and sports venue; 6 miles of hiking trails (foot only) open to the public; a nature center; and a beach with sand volleyball, tiki huts and paddleboards.

Black Desert Golf Course winds through black lava rock typically only experienced on Hawaii's Big Island. This dark palette really makes the surrounding red rocks pop. Weiskopf's signature short par 4s are always the highlight, but there's lots to love about the playing experience, from the two comfort stations offering free food and (non-alcoholic) drinks to the bunker in the middle of the par-3 third green.

Reviewing the new Black Desert Golf Course in Greater Zion, Utah
Black Desert Resort
The PGA TOUR will be playing here in 2024. Courtesy image
Black Desert - hole 8 golfer
A golfer tees off on the par-3 8th hole at Black Desert. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Black Desert - views
Black Desert is one of the most scenic inland courses in America. Courtesy of Brian Oar
Black Desert Resort
Aerial view from Black Desert Resort. Black Desert Resort
Black Desert - hole 1
The first hole at Black Desert climbs uphill and bends left. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Black Desert - hole 3
The 196-yard third hole at Black Desert features a bunker in the middle of the green, like at Riviera. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Black Desert - hole 4
The 490-yard fourth hole at Black Desert is the longest par 4 on the course and the No. 1 handicap. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Black Desert - hole 5
The 320-yard fifth hole is one of two short par 4s at Black Desert. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Black Desert - Fifth green
Looking backwards from a green almost always reveals an incredible view at Black Desert. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Black Desert - hole 6
The par-4 sixth hole at Black Desert runs between two water hazards. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Black Desert - hole 7
The long par-5 seventh hole at Black Desert winds through the black rock to reveal an elevated green. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Black Desert - hole 9
The 588-yard 9th hole at Black Desert is guarded by a rocky pit to the right of the green. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Black Desert - hole 11
Golfers who bust a drive will funnel down the fairway for an easier approach to the 11th green at Black Desert. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Black Desert - hole 12 view
The 12th hole at Black Desert plays long and difficult through the lava rock. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Black Desert - hole 12
A golfer putts on the 12th green at Black Desert. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Black Desert - hole 13
The par-5 13th hole at Black Desert is protected by water on the left that crosses the fairway to interfere with the second shot. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Black Desert - hole 14
The 14th green is hidden behind a lava rock wall at Black Desert. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Black Desert - hole 15
The 15th hole at Black Desert is the longest par 3 at 202 yards. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Black Desert - hole 16
The 508-yard 16th is the longest par 4 at Black Desert. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Black Desert - hole 17
The 151-yard 17th at Black Desert pays homage to the Postage Stamp hole at Royal Troon, where designer Tom Weiskopf won an Open Championship. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Black Desert - putting course
The main putting green at Black Desert is massive and can be used as a putting course. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Black Desert - Taco Truck
Until the comfort stations are completed, golfers who play Black Desert get free tacos and burritos from this truck after the round. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

What's interesting about Black Desert is that I would consider it even more scenic than Sand Hollow, which has an epic run of famous cliffside holes on the back nine but doesn't sustain its inspiring views from start to finish like Black Desert does on flatter ground. Given the constant fears of drought out West, don't be surprised if Black Desert is the last course built in Greater Zion.

The Ledges - 15th hole
Articles
Trip Dispatch: Hiking and golf among the red rocks of St. George
A new course and major renovation highlight what's new in Greater Zion in southwest Utah.
5 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Sand Hollow Resort - Championship Course - hole 15
Articles
Sand Hollow Resort: Utah's crown jewel of golf
Sand Hollow is the headliner for "Greater Zion," a Utah destination in the midst of a mini-golf boom.
3 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Entrada at Snow Canyon Country Club - hole 16
Articles
A new era for Entrada at Snow Canyon Country Club
David McLay Kidd's $7-million redesign reinvents the private golf club that is accessible by a stay at the Inn at Entrada in St. George, Utah.
4 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan

Where to stay in Greater Zion

Staying at Black Desert will likely be the best option for traveling golfers, but it's certainly not the only one. I've hunkered down in a rental home within the Ledges community, a villa inside Entrada's gated community (staying on property is the only way to access the otherwise private club) and at Sand Hollow's spacious condos. With Black Desert still under construction, our golf group split time between The Advenire, an Autograph Collection (Marriott) Hotel, in downtown St. George, and Red Mountain Resort, a wellness resort across the street from Black Desert that was recently purchased by its developers, Reef Capital Partners.

Although both feature nice restaurants, Wood. Ash. Rye. at The Advenire - St. George's only boutique hotel that opened in January 2020 - was one of my favorite dining experiences of the year. Massive cutting boards and plates of biscuits, sushi, premium meats, crispy brussels sprouts and churros just kept coming.

Snow Canyon State Park - cave
Snow Canyon State Park would be a national park anywhere else but Utah. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
BigShots - St. George, Utah
BigShots opened in St. George, Utah, in 2022, another sign of how popular golf is in Greater Zion. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Wood. Ash. Rye. restaurant
A cutting board stocked with sushi gets the mouth watering at Wood. Ash. Rye. restaurant in St. George. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Hiking through Snow Canyon State Park, which would be a national park anywhere else, is becoming a morning tradition every time I visit. A night out at BigShots Golf, an entertainment facility that opened in 2022, added a few more swings and fun.

I left Greater Zion once again without fulfilling my personal bucket list - hiking "The Narrows" at Zion National Park. I'm not disappointed, though. There's never enough time to experience it all, a sure sign that this destination is maturing from a vacation getaway for snowbirds, hikers, adventure athletes and golfers into a national treasure with something for everyone.

Black Desert Resort
View Tee Times
Black Desert Resort
Ivins, Utah
Resort
4.8
5
Write Review
Copper Rock GC
Copper Rock Golf Course
Hurricane, Utah
Public
4.3970588235
15
Write Review
Entrada at Snow Canyon
Entrada at Snow Canyon
St. George, Utah
Private
3.4902
5
Write Review
Sand Hollow: View from #15
Sand Hollow Golf Resort - The Championship Course
Hurricane, Utah
Resort
4.4718
81
Write Review
Coral Canyon GC: #6
View Tee Times
Coral Canyon Golf Course
Washington, Utah
Semi-Private
4.0553352941
128
Write Review
The Ledges GC
View Tee Times
The Ledges Golf Club
St George, Utah
Semi-Private
4.3134529412
263
Write Review
Sunbrook GC
Sunbrook Golf Club - The Point/Woodbridge Course
Saint George, Utah
Municipal
4.0606
33
Write Review
Green Spring GC
Green Spring Golf Course
Washington, Utah
Public/Municipal
3.9853833333
58
Write Review
Sky Mountain GC
Sky Mountain Golf Course
Hurricane, Utah
Public
4.6586117647
121
Write Review
Dixie Red Hills GC: #8
Dixie Red Hills Golf Course
St George, Utah
Public/Municipal
3.2083333333
5
Write Review

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
