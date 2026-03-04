Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Louisiana - Golfers' Choice 2026

From Baton Rouge to the bayou, Lousiana boasts a really strong roster of public golf courses.
GolfPass releases a Top 10 Public Golf Courses in Louisiana every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Playing top Louisiana golf courses never disappoints.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Louisiana or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
Louisiana golf courses reviewed in 2025: 43
Reviews of Louisiana golf courses in 2025: 1,407
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed more than 1,400 reviews of Louisiana golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Louisiana
-
TPC Louisiana
Green fee: $89-$319
What they're saying: "Course is in excellent condition and if stay in the fairways it is a player friendly course. Greens were firm and rolled true. Best course I've played in Louisiana. TPC courses are always excellent condition and friendly, Louisiana is no exception." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Beaver Creek Golf Course
Zachary, Louisiana
Public/Municipal
Green fee: $37-$65
What they're saying: "Course is in great condition. Fairways were well maintained and the greens were in very good shape and rolled true! Pace of play good……no waiting on the group in front of us." - Dguitreau
-
Carter Plantation
Green fee: $85
What they're saying: "This was my first time playing Carter Plantation. I was very pleased and thoroughly enjoyed the course. The starting cart place is pretty cool as it is a pull-through cart place to enter the pro shop and snack bar / restaurant. Very nice especially in the 100 degree heat." - RettJ
-
Koasati Pines At Coushatta
Green fee: $109-$125
What they're saying: "Although they had a tremendous amount of rain (it was cart path only) it was in tremendous shape. I had a great time with a good group" - Jerrydidit
-
Grand Ridge Golf Club
Green fee: $40-$70
What they're saying: "As always the staff is very courteous. The course is in great condition. Pace of play was a plus. Never waited on a tee box or fairway." - HalSimoneaux
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Louisiana
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Louisiana not featured in Golfers' Choice:
-
LaTour Golf Club
Green fee: $55-$75
What they're saying: "One of my favorite golf courses in Louisiana! Hidden gem in the state. Even though they took a lot of the bunkers out of play and filled them in, it’s still a good course! Would play it any day!" - Tngu316
-
OakWing Golf Club
Green fee: $25-$54
What they're saying: "All aspects of the course (tee boxes, fairways, greens) are in great condition right now. On busy days in the summer, they provide ice water towels to cool off, it’s a nice touch. The only complaint that you can have is the pace of play, due to the conditions and value, the course can be extremely busy on the weekends." - Evzehr
-
Mallard Golf Club
Green fee: $29-$52
What they're saying: "The price for the course is amazing. True read greens, the whole course’s greens seemed to be in very well kept condition. I’m staying down here for a few weeks and I definitely plan on playing here again." - Craigleg
-
Cypress Bend Golf Resort
Green fee: $65-$95
What they're saying: "The course is in excellent shape. Manicured tee boxes. Lush fairways. Greens are in excellent condition. Golf carts are stylish and comfortable. No gps. No ball washers. Greens are slow. Elevation changes will make you grab an extra club. Beautiful views. Course is outstanding." - Scratch318
-
Wetlands Golf Course
Green fee: $39-$59
What they're saying: "Plays well, rewards if you plan your shots. Distance without aim, might cost you, as it should. Greens recently punched but still rolled fairly true just slow." - GolfPass Reviewer
