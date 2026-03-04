Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Louisiana - Golfers' Choice 2026

Want to play the best public golf courses in Louisiana? Use our rankings to plan your next golf trip.
Koasati Pines At Coushatta: Island green
Used as a 19th hole, the 'Gambling Hole' on Koasati Pines At Coushatta features an island green.

From Baton Rouge to the bayou, Lousiana boasts a really strong roster of public golf courses.

GolfPass releases a Top 10 Public Golf Courses in Louisiana every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Playing top Louisiana golf courses never disappoints.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Louisiana or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

Louisiana golf courses reviewed in 2025: 43
Reviews of Louisiana golf courses in 2025: 1,407

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed more than 1,400 reviews of Louisiana golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Louisiana

  1. TPC Louisiana

    TPC Louisiana: #14
    TPC Louisiana
    Avondale, Louisiana
    Public
    Green fee: $89-$319
    What they're saying: "Course is in excellent condition and if stay in the fairways it is a player friendly course. Greens were firm and rolled true. Best course I’ve played in Louisiana. TPC courses are always excellent condition and friendly, Louisiana is no exception." - GolfPass Reviewer

  2. Beaver Creek Golf Course

    Beaver Creek GC: #1
    Beaver Creek Golf Course
    Zachary, Louisiana
    Public/Municipal
    Green fee: $37-$65
    What they're saying: "Course is in great condition. Fairways were well maintained and the greens were in very good shape and rolled true! Pace of play good……no waiting on the group in front of us." - Dguitreau

  3. Carter Plantation

    Carter Plantation
    Carter Plantation
    Springfield, Louisiana
    Resort
    Green fee: $85
    What they're saying: "This was my first time playing Carter Plantation. I was very pleased and thoroughly enjoyed the course. The starting cart place is pretty cool as it is a pull-through cart place to enter the pro shop and snack bar / restaurant. Very nice especially in the 100 degree heat." - RettJ

  4. Koasati Pines At Coushatta

    Koasati Pines At Coushatta: Island green
    Koasati Pines At Coushatta
    Kinder, Louisiana
    Resort
    Green fee: $109-$125
    What they're saying: "Although they had a tremendous amount of rain (it was cart path only) it was in tremendous shape. I had a great time with a good group" - Jerrydidit

  5. Grand Ridge Golf Club

    Grand Ridge GC: #1
    Grand Ridge Golf Club
    Luling, Louisiana
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $40-$70
    What they're saying: "As always the staff is very courteous. The course is in great condition. Pace of play was a plus. Never waited on a tee box or fairway." - HalSimoneaux

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Louisiana

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Louisiana not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    English Turn GCC: #15
    English Turn Golf & Country Club
    New Orleans, Louisiana
    Semi-Private
    Audubon Park GC
    Audubon Park Golf Course
    New Orleans, Louisiana
    Public
    Contraband Bayou GC At L'Auberge Du Lac
    Contraband Bayou Golf Club At L'Auberge Du Lac
    Lake Charles, Louisiana
    Public/Resort
  6. LaTour Golf Club

    LaTour GC
    LaTour Golf Club
    Mathews, Louisiana
    Private
    Green fee: $55-$75
    What they're saying: "One of my favorite golf courses in Louisiana! Hidden gem in the state. Even though they took a lot of the bunkers out of play and filled them in, it’s still a good course! Would play it any day!" - Tngu316

  7. OakWing Golf Club

    Oakwing GC
    Oakwing Golf Club
    Alexandria, Louisiana
    Public
    Green fee: $25-$54
    What they're saying: "All aspects of the course (tee boxes, fairways, greens) are in great condition right now. On busy days in the summer, they provide ice water towels to cool off, it’s a nice touch. The only complaint that you can have is the pace of play, due to the conditions and value, the course can be extremely busy on the weekends." - Evzehr

  8. Mallard Golf Club

    Mallard GC
    Mallard Golf Club
    Lake Charles, Louisiana
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $29-$52
    What they're saying: "The price for the course is amazing. True read greens, the whole course’s greens seemed to be in very well kept condition. I’m staying down here for a few weeks and I definitely plan on playing here again." - Craigleg

  9. Cypress Bend Golf Resort

    Cypress Bend Golf Resort
    Cypress Bend Golf Resort
    Many, Louisiana
    Resort
    Green fee: $65-$95
    What they're saying: "The course is in excellent shape. Manicured tee boxes. Lush fairways. Greens are in excellent condition. Golf carts are stylish and comfortable. No gps. No ball washers. Greens are slow. Elevation changes will make you grab an extra club. Beautiful views. Course is outstanding." - Scratch318

  10. Wetlands Golf Course

    Wetlands GC
    The Wetlands Golf Course
    Lafayette, Louisiana
    Public
    Green fee: $39-$59
    What they're saying: "Plays well, rewards if you plan your shots. Distance without aim, might cost you, as it should. Greens recently punched but still rolled fairly true just slow." - GolfPass Reviewer

Golfers' Choice 2026
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

