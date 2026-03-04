Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 5 Public Golf Courses in Montana - Golfers' Choice 2026

Let our reviewers help you discover the best public golf courses in Montana.
Wilderness Club - hole 18
The 18th hole at The Wilderness Club runs along the 21-acre Wilderness Lake.

Montana is remote and rugged.

It's these type of landscapes that Mother Nature makes ideal for golf. Where should you play if you happen to be visiting?

GolfPass releases a Top 5 Public Golf Courses in Montana every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify. The super private Rock Creek Cattle Company isn't eligible.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Montana or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

Montana golf courses reviewed in 2025: 18
Reviews of Montana golf courses in 2025: 118

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 120 reviews of Montana golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Montana

  1. Wilderness Club

    Wilderness Club: #10
    Wilderness Club
    Eureka, Montana
    Resort
    4.3980607628
    55
    Green fee: N/A
    What they're saying: "I drove all the way from Missoula and I don’t regret the 3.5 hour drive at all. It was a pleasure passing by Flathead Lake and exploring Montana on my first visit." - Splitty777

  2. Big Sky Resort Golf Course

    Big Sky Resort GC
    Big Sky Resort Golf Course
    Big Sky, Montana
    Resort/Public
    4.5424208145
    25
    Green fee: $56-$93
    What they're saying: "Wife and I had a fabulous time playing this course. The ranger was awesome the staff as well. Recommend this highly." - Billawp3tdw

  3. Pryor Creek Golf Club (both courses)

    Pryor Creek GC
    Pryor Creek Golf Club - Johnny Walker Course
    Huntley, Montana
    Semi-Private
    4.5475935829
    145
    Green fee: $32-$50
    What they're saying: "The course was a blast. Great length, nice layout perfectly manicured!" - RSHartley

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Montana

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Monta not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Spanish Peaks Mountain Club
    The Club At Spanish Peaks
    Big Sky, Montana
    Private
    4.0
    1
    Old Works
    Old Works
    Anaconda, Montana
    Public
    4.5384615385
    39
    The Reserve At Moonlight Basin GC
    The Reserve At Moonlight Basin Golf Club
    Big Sky, Montana
    Private/Resort
    4.2857142857
    2
    Canyon River GC
    Canyon River Golf Club
    Missoula, Montana
    Semi-Private
    4.7666666667
    30
  4. Fairmont Hot Springs Resort

    Fairmont Hot Springs Resort: #10
    Fairmont Hot Springs Resort
    Fairmont, Montana
    Resort
    4.5098039216
    26
    Green fee: $70-$85
    What they're saying: "Great new clubhouse! Love the simulators and layout. Am sure you’ll be busy this winter. Thanks for a fun time always." - GolfPass Reviewer

  5. Mission Mountain Golf Club

    Mission Mountain GC
    Mission Mountain Golf Club
    Ronan, Montana
    Semi-Private
    4.0693130399
    67
    Green fee: $55-$95
    What they're saying: "Great course for the value. Paid $85 for 18 for 2 players with a cart. Played in 3.5 hours. Beautiful views of the mountains." - Tingkari

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

