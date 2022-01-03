The PGA Tour's 10 hardest holes you can play

Some golfers are demented enough to seek out the biggest, baddest challenges in the game.

There have been endless stories about the so-called hardest courses on the planet. We've done one at GolfPass, sharing the toughest tracks played by our editors. Brentley Romine, a GolfChannel.com colleague, put together a fun, fictional course he called "TPC Impossible" with the same Shotlink data from the 2021 PGA Tour season that I'll use for this list of the 10 hardest holes on the PGA Tour you can play.

The data reveals the hardest holes in relation to par. Many of them are from private clubs but not all come from the Augustas of the world. You and I can play a few of them and see how we stack up.

Remember, these Shotlink stats feature variables for how each hole played during tournament week - Was the wind up? What was the temperature? Was the course set up for a major? Even so, they provide an inside look at the holes that even the pros fear. Seek them out ... if you dare.