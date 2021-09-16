Trapped: The 10 golf courses with the most bunkers in the world

KEWADIN, Mich. — More than a few golfers refer to the Sundance at A-Ga-Ming Resort by an alternative nickname ... Sand-dance.

During a recent round, I ended up at the beach more than I care to share. Its 121 bunkers felt like a penal inquisition for resort golfers like me just looking for a little fun.

My misfortunes left me wondering: Which courses, heaven forbid, might have even more bunkers?

After doing some digging of a different kind - with my keyboard instead of a wedge - turns out the 121 bunkers on Sundance aren't many at all, at least compared to the world's most heavily bunkered courses. I found dozens of golf courses of all styles (parkland, links, resort, etc.) with at least 100 or more bunkers.

Many are famous venues that host major championships and pro tournaments - Muirfield (147 bunkers), Kingston Heath (145 spread across 19 holes), Merion's East Course (131), Royal Birkdale (123), the Old Course at St. Andrews (112) and Carnoustie Golf Links (112). No surprise there.

Finding other public and resort courses littered with so much sand, though, was a bit perplexing. The International course at the Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate (155 bunkers) in Florida, Purgatory Golf Club (133 bunkers) in Indiana, the Montgomerie at Carton House (127 revetted pot bunkers) in Ireland, Bulle Rock (125) in Maryland and Southern Dunes (105 plus large waste bunkers) in Florida seem built to scare golfers away not attract them. You won't find any munis with more than 100 bunkers anywhere.

It's understandable why private clubs like Kingsley Club (133) in northern Michigan, Seminole Golf Club (159) in south Florida or the Outlaw at Desert Mountain (126) in Scottsdale might feature an oversized amount of bunkers. With seven other Nicklaus courses on property at Desert Mountain, that many bunkers creates a different look and playing style. Members who tee up the Outlaw will have played it enough to know their way around and understand what they're committing to ahead of time. Plus, they're all avid golfers with likely lower handicaps than the muni crowd anyway.

The idea behind this research is not to preach that the world of golf should have fewer bunkers, although there is plenty of that gospel out there. They cost a lot to build and maintain. Sometimes on certain courses, less is more when it comes to bunkers, but I'm well aware that they serve a key purpose, forcing golfers to strategize and play proper shots. Nicklaus, through a spokesman, said that the number of bunkers shouldn't really matter.

"It's not about the number of bunkers you have on the golf course. It's how the property is defined and how you guide people around the golf course," Nicklaus said. "Bunkers, in many instances, serve as a guide for where to play and where not to play around the golf course. I have done a lot of courses where we did a significant number of waste bunkers. Then I came back in - a la Desert Mountain, Ibis, Pawley's Plantation and others - and as the trees go up and the course matures, you can reduce a lot of that."

Don't confuse the premise of the "most bunkers" with the "most sand", either. There are hundreds of courses with more acres of sand lining the fairways in the form of massive waste bunkers in places like Florida and Myrtle Beach or desert scrub in Arizona, Mexico and elsewhere.

If you've seen aerial photos of Friar's Head in New York, you know that sand is everywhere. Long-time Superintendent Bill Jones said the famous Coore & Crenshaw design has roughly only 75 bunkers that are raked by his staff. "The other areas in the dunes, we don't (rake)," he said. The course itself is rake-free.

All of the courses to make our top 10 are littered with at least 160 or more bunkers, most generally smaller in size.

And, just to clarify to the anti-bunker crowd out there, I've played and enjoyed three of these courses. None of them felt overly penal to the point where I would never play them again. I would have never recalled that Muirfield (which just missed the cut) was so dangerously fortified with sand. I won a media tournament there, proving that even mid-handicappers like me can survive a bunker minefield with quality, smart play.

I also love the Straits Course at Whistling Straits, the undisputed king of sand with nearly 1,000 bunkers. The upcoming Ryder Cup will likely be decided by a bunker shot or two. Just ask Dustin Johnson.