Best 15 Public Golf Courses in Arkansas - Golfers' Choice 2026

The courses of Bella Vista Country Club dominate the rankings of the best public golf courses in Arkansas.
Drawing inspiration from Augusta National and some other famous courses, Mystic Creek Golf Club brings compelling, high-end accessible golf to remote southern Arkansas.

Two golf hotbeds stand out in Arkansas: the multi-course offerings of the Bella Vista Country Club and Hot Springs.

But there are other top public golf courses in Arkansas if you know where to look.

GolfPass releases a Top 15 Public Golf Courses in Arkansas every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify.

Arkansas golf courses reviewed in 2025: 40
Reviews of Arkansas golf courses in 2025: 600

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed 600 reviews of Arkansas golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in Arkansas

  1. Coopers Hawk Golf Course

    Coopers Hawk GC
    Coopers Hawk Golf Course
    Melbourne, Arkansas
    Public/Resort
    4.5588235294
    29
    Green fee: $49-$60
    What they're saying: "I am staying in a small town an hour away from Cooper’s Hawk. I will continue to make that drive as often as I can to play this course. It is excellently maintained, and the greens roll smoothly." - Byrdmanhsv

  2. Red Apple Inn & Country Club

    Red Apple Inn & CC: #2
    Red Apple Inn & Country Club
    Heber Springs, Arkansas
    Resort
    4.6666666667
    7
    Green fee: $50-$80
    What they're saying: "Yes golf course is in great shape. They have been doing many updates and have the greens looking amazing. The speed of play is good most of the time we play a couple times a week and it is our first choice." - GolfPass Reviewer

  3. Bella Vista Country Club - Highlands Course

    Bella Vista CC - Highlands
    Bella Vista Country Club - Highlands Course
    Bella Vista, Arkansas
    Semi-Private
    4.684568131
    97
    Green fee: $75
    What they're saying: "This is a very interesting layout. Feels like you're on a private safari as you move through the front nine. Tree lined and lush. Back nine opens up a little with longer holes. In spite of the fact that we had a lot of rain the night before, the course was very playable, and the greens rolled very true." - Gsbanta8

  4. Mystic Creek Golf Club

    Mystic Creek GC
    Mystic Creek Golf Club
    El Dorado, Arkansas
    Semi-Private
    4.9001782531
    99
    Green fee: $106-$126+
    What they're saying: "As always, GREAT course! Course is top notch, scenery is great too! Wooded, so peaceful, saw 3 deer roaming the fairway! Better bring your “A” game, definitely not a cake walk!" - GolfPass Reviewer

  5. Glenwood Country Club

    Glenwood CC
    Glenwood Country Club
    Glenwood, Arkansas
    Public
    4.5144262973
    137
    Green fee: $47-$56
    What they're saying: "You’ll be hard pressed to find a rural course that works harder to keep their course in great playing conditions. The staff is extremely friendly and accommodating. Beware, it is a tight course off the tee and can be a long day if you’re not finding fairways." - Evzehr

  6. Thunder Bayou Golf Links

    Thunder Bayou Golf Links: #4
    Thunder Bayou Golf Links
    Blytheville, Arkansas
    Municipal
    4.2673796791
    33
    Green fee: $45-$49
    What they're saying: "This is the second time I have played here. Greens just keep looking better and better. fairways are good, and you can tell they are trying to make them great. Tee boxes are great! I can’t believe they look and play so well considering all the crazy weather they have been having." - CGAT71

  7. Mountain Ranch Golf Club at Fairfield Bay

    Mountain Ranch GC at Fairfield Bay
    Mountain Ranch Golf Club at Fairfield Bay
    Fairfield Bay, Arkansas
    Resort
    4.4680445151
    149
    Green fee: $45-$49
    What they're saying: "The course was in good condition and showing off fall colors well! The pace of play was great, not crowded at all, and the greens were in great shape. There is a good variety of tees and holes to challenge every golfer, and the staff was super friendly! Highly recommend!!" - RobGalbraith

  8. Golf Course on Turkey Mountain

    GC on Turkey Mountain
    Golf Course on Turkey Mountain
    Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas
    Public
    4.281512605
    12
    Green fee: $27-$50+
    What they're saying: "This was an enjoyable course to play. The fairways were nicely cut with very few issues. The greens were very soft and cut very tight. Tee boxes were in good shape. I really enjoyed playing this course and recommend it is worth the drive." - Bumbum1001

  9. Bella Vista Country Club – Country Club Course

    Bella Vista CC - Country Club
    Bella Vista Country Club - Country Club Course
    Bella Vista, Arkansas
    Semi-Private
    4.3043437471
    96
    Green fee: $75
    What they're saying: "This is above everything I expected. I was anticipating a good course, but the fairways, greens and even the rough were in excellent shape.....can't wait to play it again!" - Pistol22

  10. Bella Vista Country Club – Dogwood Hills Golf Course

    Bella Vista CC - Dogwood Hills: Aerial
    Bella Vista Country Club - Dogwood Hills Course
    Bella Vista, Arkansas
    Semi-Private
    4.4079772919
    82
    Green fee: $75
    What they're saying: "Dogwood golf course in Bella vista is my go to when I’m wanting to get out and de-fog my memory. It’s a well laid out course with some bunkers to test your game. I personally love playing this course it’s the only course I’ve played in Bella vista, it’s kinda hard for me to play another course in Bella vista just cause how good dogwood is." - GolfPass Reviewer

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Arkansas

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Arkansas not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    The Ridges at Village Creek - North Ridge: #1 & clubhouse
    The Ridges at Village Creek - North Ridge/West Ridge
    Wynne, Arkansas
    Public
    5.0
    6
    Big Creek GCC: #10
    Big Creek Country Club
    Mountain Home, Arkansas
    Semi-Private
    3.4355971897
    63
    Hot Springs CC
    Hot Springs Country Club - Park Course
    Hot Springs, Arkansas
    Semi-Private
    0.0
    0
    Hot Springs CC
    Hot Springs Country Club - Arlington Course
    Hot Springs, Arkansas
    Semi-Private
    0.0
    0
  11. The Greens At North Hills

    The Greens at North Hills: #18
    The Greens at North Hills
    Sherwood, Arkansas
    Municipal
    4.2638118574
    269
    Green fee: $19-$36
    What they're saying: "Phenomenal golf course for cheap! I payed $20 for 18 holes, cart included. Public course but the look and feel of private. Greens are immaculate and challenging." - Youngster11992

  12. Bella Vista Country Club – Scotsdale Golf Course

    Bella Vista CC - Scotsdale
    Bella Vista Country Club - Scotsdale Course
    Bella Vista, Arkansas
    Semi-Private
    4.3996078431
    108
    Green fee: $75
    What they're saying: "Checking into my tee time, I was greeted with smiles and laughter! Coming from MN, 50* in December feels like 70*. I pretty much had the course to myself. Fairways and greens were green and in very nice condition. Greens rolled very nice." - Lukedhalvorson

  13. The Country Club of Arkansas

    CC of Arkansas
    The Country Club of Arkansas
    Maumelle, Arkansas
    Semi-Private
    3.9867675577
    316
    Green fee: $49-$59
    What they're saying: "Driven by this course many times and wanted to play it and thought it might be too tight fairways (for me). (Turns out, there is) Plenty of room, peaceful and it was nicely laid out." - Darrell3

  14. Tannenbaum Golf Club

    Tannenbaum GC: #11
    Tannenbaum Golf Club
    Drasco, Arkansas
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.2677174593
    150
    Green fee: $45-$49
    What they're saying: "Every fairway was in great condition, tee boxes were clean and neat, greens were awesome and played fairly quick. Can’t say enough about this little beauty. Loved every single hole" - CoachMorgan08

  15. Nutters Chapel Golf & Country Club

    Nutters Chapel GCC: Clubhouse
    Nutters Chapel Golf & Country Club
    Conway, Arkansas
    Semi-Private
    4.0828045791
    141
    Green fee: $35-$50
    What they're saying: "The course is in great shape. I play there with friends almost every week. The staff members are terrific and treat us better than they should!!" - GolfPass Reviewer

