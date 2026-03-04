Best 15 Public Golf Courses in Arkansas - Golfers' Choice 2026

Two golf hotbeds stand out in Arkansas: the multi-course offerings of the Bella Vista Country Club and Hot Springs.
But there are other top public golf courses in Arkansas if you know where to look.
GolfPass releases a Top 15 Public Golf Courses in Arkansas every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Arkansas or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
Arkansas golf courses reviewed in 2025: 40
Reviews of Arkansas golf courses in 2025: 600
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed 600 reviews of Arkansas golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Arkansas
-
Coopers Hawk Golf CourseMelbourne, ArkansasPublic/Resort4.558823529429
Green fee: $49-$60
What they're saying: "I am staying in a small town an hour away from Cooper’s Hawk. I will continue to make that drive as often as I can to play this course. It is excellently maintained, and the greens roll smoothly." - ByrdmanhsvPast Golfers' Choice rankings for the best public golf courses in ArkansasDiscover the best public golf courses in Arkansas for 2025. Find top-rated courses and plan your next golf getaway.Arkansas's most popular public golf courses are ranked according to our community of reviewers.Our community of reviewers identify the best public golf courses in Arkansas.Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.The best public golf courses in the state based on last year's reviews.The best public golf courses in the state based on our community's ratings and reviews.
-
Red Apple Inn & Country ClubHeber Springs, ArkansasResort4.66666666677
Green fee: $50-$80
What they're saying: "Yes golf course is in great shape. They have been doing many updates and have the greens looking amazing. The speed of play is good most of the time we play a couple times a week and it is our first choice." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Bella Vista Country Club - Highlands CourseBella Vista, ArkansasSemi-Private4.68456813197
Green fee: $75
What they're saying: "This is a very interesting layout. Feels like you're on a private safari as you move through the front nine. Tree lined and lush. Back nine opens up a little with longer holes. In spite of the fact that we had a lot of rain the night before, the course was very playable, and the greens rolled very true." - Gsbanta8
-
Mystic Creek Golf Club
Green fee: $106-$126+
What they're saying: "As always, GREAT course! Course is top notch, scenery is great too! Wooded, so peaceful, saw 3 deer roaming the fairway! Better bring your “A” game, definitely not a cake walk!" - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Glenwood Country Club
Green fee: $47-$56
What they're saying: "You’ll be hard pressed to find a rural course that works harder to keep their course in great playing conditions. The staff is extremely friendly and accommodating. Beware, it is a tight course off the tee and can be a long day if you’re not finding fairways." - Evzehr
-
Thunder Bayou Golf LinksBlytheville, ArkansasMunicipal4.267379679133
Green fee: $45-$49
What they're saying: "This is the second time I have played here. Greens just keep looking better and better. fairways are good, and you can tell they are trying to make them great. Tee boxes are great! I can’t believe they look and play so well considering all the crazy weather they have been having." - CGAT71
-
Mountain Ranch Golf Club at Fairfield BayFairfield Bay, ArkansasResort4.4680445151149
Green fee: $45-$49
What they're saying: "The course was in good condition and showing off fall colors well! The pace of play was great, not crowded at all, and the greens were in great shape. There is a good variety of tees and holes to challenge every golfer, and the staff was super friendly! Highly recommend!!" - RobGalbraith
-
Golf Course on Turkey MountainHorseshoe Bend, ArkansasPublic4.28151260512
Green fee: $27-$50+
What they're saying: "This was an enjoyable course to play. The fairways were nicely cut with very few issues. The greens were very soft and cut very tight. Tee boxes were in good shape. I really enjoyed playing this course and recommend it is worth the drive." - Bumbum1001
-
Bella Vista Country Club – Country Club CourseBella Vista, ArkansasSemi-Private4.304343747196
Green fee: $75
What they're saying: "This is above everything I expected. I was anticipating a good course, but the fairways, greens and even the rough were in excellent shape.....can't wait to play it again!" - Pistol22
-
Bella Vista Country Club – Dogwood Hills Golf CourseBella Vista, ArkansasSemi-Private4.407977291982
Green fee: $75
What they're saying: "Dogwood golf course in Bella vista is my go to when I’m wanting to get out and de-fog my memory. It’s a well laid out course with some bunkers to test your game. I personally love playing this course it’s the only course I’ve played in Bella vista, it’s kinda hard for me to play another course in Bella vista just cause how good dogwood is." - GolfPass Reviewer
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Arkansas
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Arkansas not featured in Golfers' Choice:
-
The Greens At North Hills
Green fee: $19-$36
What they're saying: "Phenomenal golf course for cheap! I payed $20 for 18 holes, cart included. Public course but the look and feel of private. Greens are immaculate and challenging." - Youngster11992
-
Bella Vista Country Club – Scotsdale Golf CourseBella Vista, ArkansasSemi-Private4.3996078431108
Green fee: $75
What they're saying: "Checking into my tee time, I was greeted with smiles and laughter! Coming from MN, 50* in December feels like 70*. I pretty much had the course to myself. Fairways and greens were green and in very nice condition. Greens rolled very nice." - Lukedhalvorson
-
The Country Club of ArkansasMaumelle, ArkansasSemi-Private3.9867675577316
Green fee: $49-$59
What they're saying: "Driven by this course many times and wanted to play it and thought it might be too tight fairways (for me). (Turns out, there is) Plenty of room, peaceful and it was nicely laid out." - Darrell3
-
Tannenbaum Golf ClubDrasco, ArkansasSemi-Private/Resort4.2677174593150
Green fee: $45-$49
What they're saying: "Every fairway was in great condition, tee boxes were clean and neat, greens were awesome and played fairly quick. Can’t say enough about this little beauty. Loved every single hole" - CoachMorgan08
-
Nutters Chapel Golf & Country ClubConway, ArkansasSemi-Private4.0828045791141
Green fee: $35-$50
What they're saying: "The course is in great shape. I play there with friends almost every week. The staff members are terrific and treat us better than they should!!" - GolfPass Reviewer
Comments (0)