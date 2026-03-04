Best 25 Public Golf Courses in New York - Golfers' Choice 2026

New York has not one but two districts that regularly come up during debates over the most golf-rich areas in the world. Yes, both Westchester County and Long Island are mostly known for their private clubs, but the Empire State of golf extends to hundreds of semi-private, daily-fee and municipal facilities as well. From Buffalo to Bridgehampton, New Yorkers love their golf, and they'll gladly give you their opinions on the courses they play - good and bad.

GolfPass releases a list of the Top 25 Public Golf Courses in New York every spring thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating thousands of reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. One course that did not qualify for the list: 2025 Ryder Cup host Bethpage Black, which received just one golfer review in 2025, albeit a five-star one with the following summation: "If you can get a tee time run and play it." As always, if you have hot takes about this or any other list, we would love your input in the form of honest post-round reviews for each course you play.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in New York or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

New York golf courses reviewed in 2025: 101

Reviews of New York golf courses in 2025: 3,865

How the Rankings Are Determined

Review Requirements We analyzed nearly 3,900 reviews of New York golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

GolfPass Rating Index This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

Who This List Is Best For Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.