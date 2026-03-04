Best 25 Public Golf Courses in New York - Golfers' Choice 2026

New York has not one but two districts that regularly come up during debates over the most golf-rich areas in the world. Yes, both Westchester County and Long Island are mostly known for their private clubs, but the Empire State of golf extends to hundreds of semi-private, daily-fee and municipal facilities as well. From Buffalo to Bridgehampton, New Yorkers love their golf, and they'll gladly give you their opinions on the courses they play - good and bad.
GolfPass releases a list of the Top 25 Public Golf Courses in New York every spring thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating thousands of reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. One course that did not qualify for the list: 2025 Ryder Cup host Bethpage Black, which received just one golfer review in 2025, albeit a five-star one with the following summation: "If you can get a tee time run and play it." As always, if you have hot takes about this or any other list, we would love your input in the form of honest post-round reviews for each course you play.
New York golf courses reviewed in 2025: 101
Reviews of New York golf courses in 2025: 3,865
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 3,900 reviews of New York golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in New York
-
Seven Oaks Golf Club
Green fee: $115
What they're saying: "My wife and I played 7 Oaks on an overcast fall day and it was great. We played in 3 hours and were impressed by the late season conditions, The rough was thick and fairways were nice. Greens were tough but fair as we had to adjust to them as they weren't very fast, but challenging. We'll definitely come back." - retired123Past Golfers' Choice rankings for the best public golf courses in New YorkFrom Cooperstown to Long Island, discover the top public golf courses in New York for 2025. Explore top-rated layouts and start planning your next round.Check out the 25 best public golf courses in the Empire State.These 25 Empire State golf courses were favored by our community of reviewers throughout 2022.These 25 Empire State greats were favored by golfers like you throughout 2021.Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.The best public golf courses in the state based on our community's ratings and reviews.
-
McConnellsville Country ClubMcConnellsville, New YorkSemi-Private4.713081817273
Green fee: $60
What they're saying: "Hit them right after club championships. Course was in great shape. Carts were well maintained. And the greens were FAST." - CFilms
-
Leatherstocking Golf CourseCooperstown, New YorkPublic/Resort4.835917312776
Green fee: $175
What they're saying: "I'm writing this review just so I can upload the pictures I took of this place, wow! I did get to play with a member, Justin, who only enhanced the experience with his local knowledge. Stunning course a must play if you are anywhere nearby. I walked from the Hall of Fame to this course, nothing was going to stop me. Staff was very friendly and conditions immaculate." - jkb81903
-
Batavia Country Club
Green fee: $49
What they're saying: "I haven't hit here in years, now it all came back to me. This course is beautiful, besides a couple tee boxes that needed attention. Two par 5's to start your round off, one tee shot on the front 9 is a water shot +, a unbelievable hole to hit ( make sure you hit right of the trees beyond the water). Staff was fantastic, actually have a beautiful grill setup outside of the bar, hamburgers, hots, and chicken grilling away, we had cheeseburger, they were fantastic. Carts are fairly new, have USB ports on the dash. They even rent speakers for a round so you can listen to your music in your cart while your playing." - stjohas
-
The Monster Golf ClubMonticello, New YorkResort4.45334685680
Green fee: $189+
What they're saying: "Played this course maybe 10 years ago. What a difference. In gorgeous shape. Green were fast and true. Sand was great after raking. Staff was extremely friendly. Taking the shuttle was okay but would rather just drive the half mile to the course from the clubhouse. Got a great price would definitely play again." - sparkly1958
-
West Point Golf Course
Green fee: $80
What they're saying: "Amazing mountain course in fantastic shape. A lot of cool holes and the property uses the elevation changes in a great way. Tight course with a ton of tree lined holes but very playable and very fair. Tees, Fairways and greens are always in some of the best conditions in the tri state. Chris in the shop and their grounds team do an incredible job running this place!" - GolfPass reviewer
-
Phillip J. Rotella Memorial Golf CourseThiells, New YorkPublic4.5765980358210
Green fee: $127
What they're saying: "This course is a great value course. It's not the nicest public course in the area conditioning-wise, but honestly it's only a small step down from the best as far as I'm concerned, and you're paying half the price to play here. It's a fairly open track, for the most part, but has some really fun, memorable holes (5, 6, 9, 13, 15, and 16) thrown in which provide a good challenge. . Overall, it's a really fun course that I'd be glad to play again." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Camillus Golf Club
Green fee: $39+
What they're saying: "Camillus Hills continues to be one of the best public courses in CNY. Right now the course is the best it’s been all year! Greens and fairways are in great shape! Bunkers are playable. It’s obviously a hilly course so lies can be challenging and the greens can be diabolical but they are fair. Love playing there and highly recommend!!" - coachscott7
-
Island's End Golf & Country ClubGreenport, New YorkSemi-Private4.464396284834
Green fee: $108
What they're saying: "Course superintendent deserves a Gold Star. Best Greens in LI.!" - Bobbypj
-
Patriot Hills Golf ClubStony Point, New YorkMunicipal4.5928868723867
Green fee: $125
What they're saying: "I just love playing this course. It’s so beautiful every hole is better than the last. Love patriot hills. I play this course more than any other. Just love it and you will too" - radcarl
-
Mill Creek Golf Club
Green fee: $62
What they're saying: "Very difficult course, in fine condition considering the weather. It would take several rounds to learn. Even at that, the greens are highly contoured and there must be a plethora (always wanted to use that word in a golf review) of possible pins, often dramatically changing approach strategy. I wish I could play it a few more times." - branedamag
-
Pound Ridge Golf Club
Green fee: $265
What they're saying: "This is a difficult layout with multiple blind shots, the sight lines are good, course was in very good condition and is playable from the proper tee box for your skill level. I played the granite tees and found them to be perfect for me, there is no halfway house to get refreshments, you can order food from the clubhouse and they will deliver it to you on the course. It was a great day of great golf." - dingersoll1234
-
Casperkill Golf Club
Green fee: $65
What they're saying: "The course was playing very well,all fairways were in good shape and the greens were very good!! Considering we are in the middle of July… they look great!! Well done" - steve580
-
The Links at Hiawatha LandingApalachin, New YorkPublic4.4660462333151
Green fee: $77
What they're saying: "Me and my boys were traveling up to Ithaca and found the course on our way. Reviews looked good. Seemed like best in the area that was available. Poured as we were getting to the course. Was a 20 minute delay from the rain but the course drained well. Was very impressed with the greens, lay out was nice. Coming from North Jersey, the value for the price is unbelievable. I’d make it a regular place to play if i lived in the area." - DarrenP33
-
The Swan Golf & Country ClubSaugerties, New YorkPublic4.4289215686169
Green fee: $100
What they're saying: "Joann and Andrew and the rest of the team are doing a great job restoring the course. It’s in the best shape right now. Kudos to you all. The greens are perfect. Staff very helpful and friendly. We will be back" - Joel3054231
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in New York
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in New York not featured in Golfers' Choice:Farmingdale, New YorkMunicipal4.978065802661Vernon, New YorkPublic/Resort4.188536953243Lewiston, New YorkPublic4.1930272109337Verona, New YorkPublic/Resort4.911330049332Verona, New YorkPublic/Resort4.975510204138
-
Shorewood Country Club
Green fee: $70
What they're saying: "Amazing find. Greeted by staff at bag drop and they made us feel like members. Let us know that the clubhouse was available for us to eat pre round as we travelled a few hours . Great lunch waterside and round of golf was very enjoyable as there was no one in front of us or behind. Will return again for sure." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Seneca Falls Country Club
Green fee: $60
What they're saying: "Seneca Falls CC is a must play course! It has some challenging but fun holes and the greens are fast but true. We enjoy playing there and stopping for lunch on the lakeside afterwards!" - GolfPass reviewer
-
Rogues Roost Golf & Country Club (West)Bridgeport, New YorkPublic4.328610183136
Green fee: $45
What they're saying: "We’ve been coming here for years and we always enjoy it. Staff is always very friendly. Pace of play is always good." - EntourageDave
-
The Woods at Cherry CreekRiverhead, New YorkPublic4.2675734325773
Green fee: $75+
What they're saying: "From start to finish had a wonderful round at the Woods with my son! The staff from the moment you get there is very friendly. The course layout we loved (along with the) concession stand prices. We’ll definitely be back again to play the woods at Cherry Creek." - carls67
-
Putnam County Golf CourseMahopac, New YorkPublic/Municipal4.2435793901634
Green fee: $78
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape and staff was awesome. You almost feel like you are in a private club when you pull up. Groups were spaced and we didn't feel like we waited much or were rushed." - Marcg83
-
New York Country ClubNew Hempstead, New YorkSemi-Private4.2854219126981
Green fee: $100+
What they're saying: "Excellent place to meet up in the tristate area. Amazing staff at every level. Super friendly. All the good parts of a country club, none of the stiffness. I’ll be back" - gn21527255
-
Eagle Vale Golf Course
Green fee: $55
What they're saying: "We have had a wet spring but we found Eagle Vale in really good shape!!" - LuNeSch69
-
Centennial Golf ClubCarmel, New YorkPublic4.350360808437
Green fee: $149+
What they're saying: "I recognize that Centennial is expensive, but I find it the closest public experience to paying at a private club that I have had in a while. Put simply, if you can afford it it is well worth it. The course is challenging, scenic and in very good shape - the greens are excellent, although extremely undulating and tough to read. Practice facilities are first rate, including a large grass driving range. If it were closer to me I would get there more than once or twice a year." - Jon8904951
-
Morgan's Crossing
Green fee: $45+
What they're saying: "Great course to practice your game or host a tournament! We’ll definitely be back again next year 😎⛳️" - GolfPass reviewer
-
The Golf Club at Mansion RidgeMonroe, New YorkSemi-Private4.3400482298762
Green fee: $150+
What they're saying: "Absolute pleasure to play, glad I stumbled upon in on GolfNow. Fairways and green were immaculate and challenging layouts through the course, but altogether an amazing course." - Todd11wilson
