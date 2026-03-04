Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 25 Public Golf Courses in New York - Golfers' Choice 2026

Competition is fierce to be ranked among the best public golf courses in New York state. These courses made the grade over the past year.
2nd Green On Leatherstocking Golf Course At Coopertown, New York, 1925
Leatherstocking Golf Course in Cooperstown, N.Y., has been a favorite resort golf course in the state for more than a century.

New York has not one but two districts that regularly come up during debates over the most golf-rich areas in the world. Yes, both Westchester County and Long Island are mostly known for their private clubs, but the Empire State of golf extends to hundreds of semi-private, daily-fee and municipal facilities as well. From Buffalo to Bridgehampton, New Yorkers love their golf, and they'll gladly give you their opinions on the courses they play - good and bad.

GolfPass releases a list of the Top 25 Public Golf Courses in New York every spring thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating thousands of reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. One course that did not qualify for the list: 2025 Ryder Cup host Bethpage Black, which received just one golfer review in 2025, albeit a five-star one with the following summation: "If you can get a tee time run and play it." As always, if you have hot takes about this or any other list, we would love your input in the form of honest post-round reviews for each course you play.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in New York or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

New York golf courses reviewed in 2025: 101
Reviews of New York golf courses in 2025: 3,865

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 3,900 reviews of New York golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in New York

  1. Seven Oaks Golf Club

    Seven Oaks GC
    View Tee Times
    Seven Oaks Golf Club
    Hamilton, New York
    Semi-Private
    4.9099580864
    99
    Write Review

    Green fee: $115
    What they're saying: "My wife and I played 7 Oaks on an overcast fall day and it was great. We played in 3 hours and were impressed by the late season conditions, The rough was thick and fairways were nice. Greens were tough but fair as we had to adjust to them as they weren't very fast, but challenging. We'll definitely come back." - retired123

  2. McConnellsville Country Club

    McConnellsville GC: #11
    View Tee Times
    McConnellsville Golf Club
    McConnellsville, New York
    Semi-Private
    4.7130818172
    73
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60
    What they're saying: "Hit them right after club championships. Course was in great shape. Carts were well maintained. And the greens were FAST." - CFilms

  3. Leatherstocking Golf Course

    Leatherstocking GC
    View Tee Times
    Leatherstocking Golf Course
    Cooperstown, New York
    Public/Resort
    4.8359173127
    76
    Write Review

    Green fee: $175
    What they're saying: "I'm writing this review just so I can upload the pictures I took of this place, wow! I did get to play with a member, Justin, who only enhanced the experience with his local knowledge. Stunning course a must play if you are anywhere nearby. I walked from the Hall of Fame to this course, nothing was going to stop me. Staff was very friendly and conditions immaculate." - jkb81903

  4. Batavia Country Club

    Batavia CC: #9
    View Tee Times
    Batavia Country Club
    Batavia, New York
    Semi-Private
    4.5616612658
    207
    Write Review

    Green fee: $49
    What they're saying: "I haven't hit here in years, now it all came back to me. This course is beautiful, besides a couple tee boxes that needed attention. Two par 5's to start your round off, one tee shot on the front 9 is a water shot +, a unbelievable hole to hit ( make sure you hit right of the trees beyond the water). Staff was fantastic, actually have a beautiful grill setup outside of the bar, hamburgers, hots, and chicken grilling away, we had cheeseburger, they were fantastic. Carts are fairly new, have USB ports on the dash. They even rent speakers for a round so you can listen to your music in your cart while your playing." - stjohas

  5. The Monster Golf Club

    Monster GC at Resorts World Catskills
    View Tee Times
    Monster Golf Club at Resorts World Catskills
    Monticello, New York
    Resort
    4.453346856
    80
    Write Review

    Green fee: $189+
    What they're saying: "Played this course maybe 10 years ago. What a difference. In gorgeous shape. Green were fast and true. Sand was great after raking. Staff was extremely friendly. Taking the shuttle was okay but would rather just drive the half mile to the course from the clubhouse. Got a great price would definitely play again." - sparkly1958

  6. West Point Golf Course

    West Point GC
    View Tee Times
    West Point Golf Course
    West Point, New York
    Military
    4.5588146228
    377
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80
    What they're saying: "Amazing mountain course in fantastic shape. A lot of cool holes and the property uses the elevation changes in a great way. Tight course with a ton of tree lined holes but very playable and very fair. Tees, Fairways and greens are always in some of the best conditions in the tri state. Chris in the shop and their grounds team do an incredible job running this place!" - GolfPass reviewer

  7. Phillip J. Rotella Memorial Golf Course

    Phillip J. Rotella Memorial GC
    View Tee Times
    Phillip J. Rotella Memorial Golf Course
    Thiells, New York
    Public
    4.5765980358
    210
    Write Review

    Green fee: $127
    What they're saying: "This course is a great value course. It's not the nicest public course in the area conditioning-wise, but honestly it's only a small step down from the best as far as I'm concerned, and you're paying half the price to play here. It's a fairly open track, for the most part, but has some really fun, memorable holes (5, 6, 9, 13, 15, and 16) thrown in which provide a good challenge. . Overall, it's a really fun course that I'd be glad to play again." - GolfPass reviewer

  8. Camillus Golf Club

    Camillus Hills GC: #10
    View Tee Times
    Camillus Golf Club
    Camillus, New York
    Public
    4.5977496344
    436
    Write Review

    Green fee: $39+
    What they're saying: "Camillus Hills continues to be one of the best public courses in CNY. Right now the course is the best it’s been all year! Greens and fairways are in great shape! Bunkers are playable. It’s obviously a hilly course so lies can be challenging and the greens can be diabolical but they are fair. Love playing there and highly recommend!!" - coachscott7

  9. Island's End Golf & Country Club

    Island's End GCC
    View Tee Times
    Island's End Golf & Country Club
    Greenport, New York
    Semi-Private
    4.4643962848
    34
    Write Review

    Green fee: $108
    What they're saying: "Course superintendent deserves a Gold Star. Best Greens in LI.!" - Bobbypj

  10. Patriot Hills Golf Club

    Patriot Hills GC
    View Tee Times
    Patriot Hills Golf Club
    Stony Point, New York
    Municipal
    4.5928868723
    867
    Write Review

    Green fee: $125
    What they're saying: "I just love playing this course. It’s so beautiful every hole is better than the last. Love patriot hills. I play this course more than any other. Just love it and you will too" - radcarl

  11. Mill Creek Golf Club

    Mill Creek GC
    View Tee Times
    Mill Creek Golf Club
    Churchville, New York
    Public
    4.5253235367
    456
    Write Review

    Green fee: $62
    What they're saying: "Very difficult course, in fine condition considering the weather. It would take several rounds to learn. Even at that, the greens are highly contoured and there must be a plethora (always wanted to use that word in a golf review) of possible pins, often dramatically changing approach strategy. I wish I could play it a few more times." - branedamag

  12. Pound Ridge Golf Club

    Pound Ridge: #4
    View Tee Times
    Pound Ridge Golf Club
    Pound Ridge, New York
    Public
    4.5114417454
    332
    Write Review

    Green fee: $265
    What they're saying: "This is a difficult layout with multiple blind shots, the sight lines are good, course was in very good condition and is playable from the proper tee box for your skill level. I played the granite tees and found them to be perfect for me, there is no halfway house to get refreshments, you can order food from the clubhouse and they will deliver it to you on the course. It was a great day of great golf." - dingersoll1234

  13. Casperkill Golf Club

    Green fee: $65

    Casperkill GC
    View Tee Times
    Casperkill Golf Club
    Poughkeepsie, New York
    Public
    4.4803113368
    486
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "The course was playing very well,all fairways were in good shape and the greens were very good!! Considering we are in the middle of July… they look great!! Well done" - steve580

  14. The Links at Hiawatha Landing

    Links at Hiawatha Landing: #16
    View Tee Times
    The Links at Hiawatha Landing
    Apalachin, New York
    Public
    4.4660462333
    151
    Write Review

    Green fee: $77
    What they're saying: "Me and my boys were traveling up to Ithaca and found the course on our way. Reviews looked good. Seemed like best in the area that was available. Poured as we were getting to the course. Was a 20 minute delay from the rain but the course drained well. Was very impressed with the greens, lay out was nice. Coming from North Jersey, the value for the price is unbelievable. I’d make it a regular place to play if i lived in the area." - DarrenP33

  15. The Swan Golf & Country Club

    The Swan GCC: Aerial
    View Tee Times
    The Swan Golf & Country Club
    Saugerties, New York
    Public
    4.4289215686
    169
    Write Review

    Green fee: $100
    What they're saying: "Joann and Andrew and the rest of the team are doing a great job restoring the course. It’s in the best shape right now. Kudos to you all. The greens are perfect. Staff very helpful and friendly. We will be back" - Joel3054231

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in New York

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in New York not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Black at Bethpage State Park GC
    Black at Bethpage State Park Golf Course
    Farmingdale, New York
    Municipal
    4.9780658026
    61
    Write Review
    Red at Bethpage State Park GC: #5
    Red at Bethpage State Park Golf Course
    Farmingdale, New York
    Municipal
    4.8712121212
    23
    Write Review
    atunyote-18l-s32-waterfixed.jpg
    View Tee Times
    Atunyote Golf Club at Turning Stone
    Vernon, New York
    Public/Resort
    4.1885369532
    43
    Write Review
    Inness GC
    Inness Golf Course
    Accord, New York
    Resort
    0.0
    0
    Write Review
    Copake CC
    Copake Country Club
    Craryville, New York
    Public
    2.4090909091
    12
    Write Review
    Seneca Hickory Stick GC
    View Tee Times
    Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Course
    Lewiston, New York
    Public
    4.1930272109
    337
    Write Review
    Montauk Downs State Park GC
    Montauk Downs State Park
    Montauk, New York
    Public/Municipal
    3.2444444444
    16
    Write Review
    2-kaluhyat-13d.jpg
    View Tee Times
    Kaluhyat Golf Club at Turning Stone
    Verona, New York
    Public/Resort
    4.9113300493
    32
    Write Review
    shenendoah.jpg
    View Tee Times
    Shenendoah Golf Club at Turning Stone
    Verona, New York
    Public/Resort
    4.9755102041
    38
    Write Review
    The Links At Union Vale
    The Links At Union Vale
    LaGrangeville, New York
    Public
    3.7825630252
    115
    Write Review
    Saratoga National GC: #15
    Saratoga National Golf Club
    Saratoga Springs, New York
    Public
    4.5
    6
    Write Review
    Orchard Creek GC
    Orchard Creek Public Golf Club
    Altamont, New York
    Public
    5.0
    4
    Write Review

  16. Shorewood Country Club

    Shorewood CC
    Shorewood Country Club
    Dunkirk, New York
    Private
    3.7771836007
    19
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70
    What they're saying: "Amazing find. Greeted by staff at bag drop and they made us feel like members. Let us know that the clubhouse was available for us to eat pre round as we travelled a few hours . Great lunch waterside and round of golf was very enjoyable as there was no one in front of us or behind. Will return again for sure." - GolfPass reviewer

  17. Seneca Falls Country Club

    Seneca Falls CC: #9
    View Tee Times
    Seneca Falls Country Club
    Seneca Falls, New York
    Semi-Private
    4.3125
    24
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60
    What they're saying: "Seneca Falls CC is a must play course! It has some challenging but fun holes and the greens are fast but true. We enjoy playing there and stopping for lunch on the lakeside afterwards!" - GolfPass reviewer

  18. Rogues Roost Golf & Country Club (West)

    Rogues Roost Golf & CC
    View Tee Times
    West at Rogues Roost Golf & Country Club
    Bridgeport, New York
    Public
    4.328610183
    136
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45
    What they're saying: "We’ve been coming here for years and we always enjoy it. Staff is always very friendly. Pace of play is always good." - EntourageDave

  19. The Woods at Cherry Creek

    Cherry Creek - The Woods
    View Tee Times
    Cherry Creek - The Woods Course
    Riverhead, New York
    Public
    4.2675734325
    773
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75+
    What they're saying: "From start to finish had a wonderful round at the Woods with my son! The staff from the moment you get there is very friendly. The course layout we loved (along with the) concession stand prices. We’ll definitely be back again to play the woods at Cherry Creek." - carls67

  20. Putnam County Golf Course

    Putnam County GC
    View Tee Times
    Putnam County Golf Course
    Mahopac, New York
    Public/Municipal
    4.2435793901
    634
    Write Review

    Green fee: $78
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape and staff was awesome. You almost feel like you are in a private club when you pull up. Groups were spaced and we didn't feel like we waited much or were rushed." - Marcg83

  21. New York Country Club

    New York CC
    View Tee Times
    New York Country Club
    New Hempstead, New York
    Semi-Private
    4.2854219126
    981
    Write Review

    Green fee: $100+
    What they're saying: "Excellent place to meet up in the tristate area. Amazing staff at every level. Super friendly. All the good parts of a country club, none of the stiffness. I’ll be back" - gn21527255

  22. Eagle Vale Golf Course

    Eagle Vale GC
    View Tee Times
    Eagle Vale Golf Course
    Fairport, New York
    Public
    4.2544386742
    194
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55
    What they're saying: "We have had a wet spring but we found Eagle Vale in really good shape!!" - LuNeSch69

  23. Centennial Golf Club

    Centennial GC
    View Tee Times
    Lakes/Fairways at Centennial Golf Club
    Carmel, New York
    Public
    4.350360808
    437
    Write Review

    Green fee: $149+
    What they're saying: "I recognize that Centennial is expensive, but I find it the closest public experience to paying at a private club that I have had in a while. Put simply, if you can afford it it is well worth it. The course is challenging, scenic and in very good shape - the greens are excellent, although extremely undulating and tough to read. Practice facilities are first rate, including a large grass driving range. If it were closer to me I would get there more than once or twice a year." - Jon8904951

  24. Morgan's Crossing

    Chili CC: #18
    View Tee Times
    Morgan's Crossing
    Scottsville, New York
    Semi-Private
    4.2203754023
    126
    Write Review

    Green fee: $45+
    What they're saying: "Great course to practice your game or host a tournament! We’ll definitely be back again next year 😎⛳️" - GolfPass reviewer

  25. The Golf Club at Mansion Ridge

    The GC at Mansion Ridge
    View Tee Times
    Golf Club at Mansion Ridge
    Monroe, New York
    Semi-Private
    4.3400482298
    762
    Write Review

    Green fee: $150+
    What they're saying: "Absolute pleasure to play, glad I stumbled upon in on GolfNow. Fairways and green were immaculate and challenging layouts through the course, but altogether an amazing course." - Todd11wilson

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

