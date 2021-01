Lahaina, Hawaii

Kapalua is a resort community on the northwest side of Maui that is home to a collection of luxury resorts and 36 holes of golf. Options include the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, Montague Kapalua, and The Kapalua VIllas, which offer one-, two- and three-bedroom vacation villas with ocean or golf views. Kapalua also has tennis and pickleball as well as a…