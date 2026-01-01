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Kansas City Golf Guide

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Kauffman Stadium
Kansas City
Courses: 87
Reviews: 7527
Kansas City is a popular Midwest city for golf, barbecue and nightlife. It also certainly helps that their coveted sports teams, the Chiefs, Royals and Sporting KC (MLS), have enjoyed success in recent years, thanks in part to the gifts of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City is also a reputable golf town and was the home of legendary Tom Watson. Just south of downtown, historic municipal course Swope Memorial is a favorite amongst locals and worth visiting if you're from out of town, too. It hosted the PGA Tour's Kansas City Open in 1949 and has a remarkable A.W. Tillinghast design on hilly and scenic parkland. Not far from Swope is a Donald Ross-designed semi-private course you can play, Hillcrest Golf Course. Popular modern public and semi-private courses around town include Ironhorse Golf Club, Stone Canyon Golf Club, Shoal Creek Golf Course, Drumm Farm and Tiffany Greens.
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Kansas City Golf Resorts

  • National GC of Kansas City: #16
    The National Golf Club & Lodge
    Kansas City, Missouri
    The National Golf Club of Kansas City is a private club with onsite accommodations available for group bookings. Packages include the option to play golf at the course which opened in 1998. The lodge is a three-story structure overlooking the first tee and was designed by Kansas City's own golf legend Tom Watson. The lodge can accommodate eight or…

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