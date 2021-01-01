Courses: 86 Reviews: 4921

If you love barbeque, you have probably heard just how good the barbeque is in Kansas City. Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbeque’s claim-to-fame is “The Most Popular Restaurant in Kansas City” according to Zagat. There’s three different locations in Kansas City, so if one location is packed, head on over to a different one! If you can’t get enough of baseball and history, you should make your way over to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, or head to the National World War I Museum. After it opened in 2001, Shoal Creek Golf Course has been widely regarded as one of the best golf courses to play in Missouri. Their 11,000 square foot clubhouse includes a pro shop, fireplace lounge, ballroom, and players grill. Don’t forget to relax at the covered patio that can sit nearly 60 guests. If you’re on a time constraint, go check out Falcon Valley Golf Course, with its claim-to-fame being one of nicest and well-kept nine-hole courses. Drumm Farm gives you the option to play 18-holes, or play a 9-hole executive course. They also have a gym on-site, just in-case you wanted to get in a quick pump after your round.