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Aberdeen Golf Guide

Aberdeen Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Aberdeen

Aberdeen Golf Resorts

  • Legacy Golf Links
    Legacy Golf Links
    Aberdeen, North Carolina
    The Legacy Golf Links is a Jack Nicklaus design minutes from the famous Village of Pinehurst. The routing flows around five lakes. Legacy Golf Packages feature lodging throughout the region (some choices, from two- and three-bedroom condos to inns and hotels, are not at the course). Rounds from 18 other area courses, including Mid Pines and Pine…

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