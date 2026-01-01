Aberdeen Golf Guide
Aberdeen Golf Courses
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Aberdeen, North CarolinaResort4.1529159321432
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Aberdeen, North CarolinaPrivate/Resort5.03
Golf Courses Near Aberdeen
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Pinehurst, North CarolinaPrivate5.01
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Pinehurst, North CarolinaPrivate5.01
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Southern Pines, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.2801019325279
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Pinehurst, North CarolinaResort3.973856209211
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Pinehurst, North CarolinaResort3.136363636412
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Pinehurst, North CarolinaResort4.857142857121
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Pinehurst, North CarolinaResort4.924242424212
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Pinehurst, North CarolinaResort2.47619047628
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Pinehurst, North CarolinaResort4.94957983199
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Southern Pines, North CarolinaPrivate4.637994207159
Aberdeen Golf Resorts
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Aberdeen, North CarolinaThe Legacy Golf Links is a Jack Nicklaus design minutes from the famous Village of Pinehurst. The routing flows around five lakes. Legacy Golf Packages feature lodging throughout the region (some choices, from two- and three-bedroom condos to inns and hotels, are not at the course). Rounds from 18 other area courses, including Mid Pines and Pine…
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Travel Deals
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Travel OffersSouthern Pines, NCFROM $167 (USD)
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Travel OffersSouthern Pines, NCFROM $137 (USD)
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Travel OffersSouthern Pines, NCFROM $167 (USD)