Whispering Pines Golf Guide
Whispering Pines Golf Courses
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Whispering Pines, North CarolinaSemi-Private2.6153846154105
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Whispering Pines, North CarolinaSemi-Private3.9279279279111
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Whispering Pines, North CarolinaSemi-Private3.0172285288620
Golf Courses Near Whispering Pines
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Pinehurst, North CarolinaPrivate5.04
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Southern Pines, North CarolinaResort4.357710651839
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Southern Pines, North CarolinaPublic/Resort4.4479224597731
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Pinehurst, North CarolinaPrivate5.04
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Southern Pines, North CarolinaResort4.2233628033259
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Southern Pines, North CarolinaResort5.01
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Southern Pines, North CarolinaSemi-Private3.5149291904378
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Southern Pines, North CarolinaResort3.241
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Southern Pines, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.03
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Pinehurst, North CarolinaResort4.41428571437
Whispering Pines Golf Resorts
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Whispering Pines, North CarolinaThe Country Club of Whispering Pines falls under the radar of most golfers traveling to Pinehurst. Its 36 holes by Ellis Maples are just minutes from the village. The longer Pines Course is an "inland links", while the River Course requires more accuracy. Guests can stay in condo suites or in a standard hotel-style room with access to a fitness…
See Also
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Travel Deals
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Travel OffersSouthern Pines, NCFROM $167 (USD)
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Travel OffersSouthern Pines, NCFROM $137 (USD)
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Travel OffersSouthern Pines, NCFROM $167 (USD)