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Whispering Pines Golf Guide

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  • CC of Whispering Pines - Pines
    The Country Club of Whispering Pines
    Whispering Pines, North Carolina
    The Country Club of Whispering Pines falls under the radar of most golfers traveling to Pinehurst. Its 36 holes by Ellis Maples are just minutes from the village. The longer Pines Course is an "inland links", while the River Course requires more accuracy. Guests can stay in condo suites or in a standard hotel-style room with access to a fitness…

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