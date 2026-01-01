Southern Pines Golf Guide
Southern Pines Golf Courses
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Southern Pines, North CarolinaResort4.2233628033259
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Southern Pines, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.03
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Southern Pines, North CarolinaSemi-Private3.5149291904378
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Southern Pines, North CarolinaResort3.241
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Southern Pines, North CarolinaPrivate4.637994207159
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Southern Pines, North CarolinaResort4.357710651839
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Southern Pines, North CarolinaResort
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Southern Pines, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.2801019325279
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Southern Pines, North CarolinaPublic/Resort4.4479224597731
Golf Courses Near Southern Pines
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Pinehurst, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.42857142865
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Pinehurst, North CarolinaPrivate5.04
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Pinehurst, North CarolinaResort4.776018099529
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Pinehurst, North CarolinaResort4.41428571437
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Pinehurst, North CarolinaResort3.973856209211
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Pinehurst, North CarolinaPrivate
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Pinehurst, North CarolinaPrivate
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Whispering Pines, North CarolinaSemi-Private3.0172285288620
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Pinehurst, North CarolinaResort4.857142857121
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Pinehurst, North CarolinaResort3.494208494239
Southern Pines Golf Resorts
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Southern Pines, North CarolinaPine Needles Lodge & Golf Club is a historic North Carolina Sandhills getaway. It is home to an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Donald Ross and a host of the U.S. Women's Open. The lodge features 74 guest rooms overlooking the course, as well as chalet-style lodges for groups of 8-20 within walking distance of the course. Amenities of…
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Southern Pines, North CarolinaMid Pines Inn & Golf Club is a historic property in Southern Pines, North Carolina. It's located across the street from its sister property, Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club (the two properties have stay-and-play packages featuring both courses, as well as Southern Pines Golf Club). Mid Pines is a Donald Ross design that was recently extensively…
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Southern Pines, North CarolinaTalamore Golf Resort and Mid South are sister properties with semi-private golf courses and onsite accommodations in Southern Pines, N.C. near the Village of Pinehurst. The two facilities are located 2.3 miles from one another door-to-door. Both feature mostly 2- and 3-bedroom villa accommodations with full kitchens, while there are also a small…
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Travel Deals
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Travel OffersSouthern Pines, NCFROM $137 (USD)
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Travel OffersSouthern Pines, NCFROM $167 (USD)
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Travel OffersSouthern Pines, NCFROM $167 (USD)