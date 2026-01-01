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Southern Pines Golf Guide

Southern Pines Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Southern Pines

Southern Pines Golf Resorts

  • Pine Needles Resort & GC
    Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club
    Southern Pines, North Carolina
    Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club is a historic North Carolina Sandhills getaway. It is home to an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Donald Ross and a host of the U.S. Women's Open. The lodge features 74 guest rooms overlooking the course, as well as chalet-style lodges for groups of 8-20 within walking distance of the course. Amenities of…
  • Mid Pines Inn & GC: #12
    Mid Pines Inn & Golf Club
    Southern Pines, North Carolina
    Mid Pines Inn & Golf Club is a historic property in Southern Pines, North Carolina. It's located across the street from its sister property, Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club (the two properties have stay-and-play packages featuring both courses, as well as Southern Pines Golf Club). Mid Pines is a Donald Ross design that was recently extensively…
  • Talamore Golf Resort: #18
    Talamore and Mid South Golf Resort
    Southern Pines, North Carolina
    Talamore Golf Resort and Mid South are sister properties with semi-private golf courses and onsite accommodations in Southern Pines, N.C. near the Village of Pinehurst. The two facilities are located 2.3 miles from one another door-to-door. Both feature mostly 2- and 3-bedroom villa accommodations with full kitchens, while there are also a small…

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