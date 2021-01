Courses: 61 Reviews: 2896

As the third-largest city in North Carolina, Greensboro’s popularity has been on the rise. If you consider yourself as a beer aficionado, head over to the Pig Pounder brewery. This microbrewery specializes in unique British beers for different bars and restaurants across the city and around the state. They provide tours of the brewery for anybody who has ever wanted to see the process of brewing beer!