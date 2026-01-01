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Greensboro Golf Guide

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Greensboro
Courses: 60
Reviews: 5489
As the third-largest city in North Carolina, Greensboro’s popularity has been on the rise. If you consider yourself as a beer aficionado, head over to the Pig Pounder brewery. This microbrewery specializes in unique British beers for different bars and restaurants across the city and around the state. They provide tours of the brewery for anybody who has ever wanted to see the process of brewing beer!
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Greensboro Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Greensboro

Greensboro Golf Resorts

  • East at Grandover Resort : #17
    Grandover Resort & Spa
    Greensboro, North Carolina
    Grandover Resort & Spa is a AAA Four-Diamond property located in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 1,500-acre property features two 18-hole championship courses, the East and West and a driving range with instruction. The hotel has 244 guest rooms and suites, plus a full-service spa, fitness center, year-round indoor pool within the spa and a large,…

Greensboro Driving Ranges

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