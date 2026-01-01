Greensboro Golf Guide
Featured Destination
Courses: 60
Reviews: 5489
As the third-largest city in North Carolina, Greensboro’s popularity has been on the rise. If you consider yourself as a beer aficionado, head over to the Pig Pounder brewery. This microbrewery specializes in unique British beers for different bars and restaurants across the city and around the state. They provide tours of the brewery for anybody who has ever wanted to see the process of brewing beer!
Greensboro Golf Courses
-
Greensboro, North CarolinaMunicipal3.01
-
Greensboro, North CarolinaResort4.2181285842316
-
Greensboro, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.7452320979398
-
Greensboro, North CarolinaMunicipal4.1771602152
-
Greensboro, North CarolinaPrivate0.00
-
Greensboro, North CarolinaPrivate0.00
-
Greensboro, North CarolinaPrivate4.01
-
Greensboro, North CarolinaPrivate4.01
-
Greensboro, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.4503816794131
-
Greensboro, North CarolinaResort4.3191960572298
Golf Courses Near Greensboro
-
Jamestown, North CarolinaPublic4.4772155573482
-
High Point, North CarolinaPublic4.0570100776622
-
Colfax, North CarolinaPrivate3.882352941217
-
Brown Summit, North CarolinaPublic2.363636363623
-
Summerfield, North CarolinaPublic4.78571428575
-
Brown Summit, North CarolinaPublic2.363636363623
-
McLeansville, North CarolinaPublic3.01
-
High Point, North CarolinaPublic/Municipal4.1456153013411
-
High Point, North CarolinaPrivate5.01
-
Browns Summit, North CarolinaPublic3.571428571484
Greensboro Golf Resorts
-
Greensboro, North CarolinaGrandover Resort & Spa is a AAA Four-Diamond property located in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 1,500-acre property features two 18-hole championship courses, the East and West and a driving range with instruction. The hotel has 244 guest rooms and suites, plus a full-service spa, fitness center, year-round indoor pool within the spa and a large,…
Greensboro Driving Ranges
See Also
-
1 course | 482 reviews
-
1 course | 17 reviews
-
1 course | 1 review
-
3 courses | 107 reviews
-
4 courses | 1034 reviews
-
2 courses | 387 reviews
-
0 courses | 0 reviews
-
0 courses | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 30 reviews
-
1 course | 9 reviews