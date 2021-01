Courses: 114 Reviews: 6757

One of the most popular attractions to go check out in Cincinnati is the Cincinnati Zoo. It’s been around for over 140 years, and spreads out across 65 acres of land. To witness some more of Cincinnati’s long and detailed history, head over to the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame Museum. It’s located right next to the baseball stadium. It’s a great place to check out before you see a game, or to visit after a game.