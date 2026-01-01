Courses: 53 Reviews: 2067

Toledo, Ohio is located minutes south of the Michigan-Ohio border at the western tip of Lake Erie and located about an hour's drive south of Detroit, Michigan. The city has a storied history in golf. It is home to the Inverness Club, whose Donald Ross-designed course is over a century old and has hosted four U.S. Opens, two PGA Championships and the women's 2021 Solheim Cup. It also has one of the oldest municipal courses in the country, Ottawa Park, which was founded in 1899. The nearby city of Sylvania also has some prestige as a longtime host of an LPGA event at Highland Meadows, which dates back to the 1920s. Sylvania Country Club is also noteworthy as a venue where Byron Nelson and Arnold Palmer have won championships. Off the course, Toledo is home to the Toledo Museum of Art, with its vast collection of modern and Renaissance work. Reflecting the city’s legacy of glass production, the museum's Glass Pavilion showcases thousands of glass works. By the Maumee River, the Imagination Station is a children's science museum with hands-on exhibits. The Toledo Zoo has polar bears, rides and an aquarium. The Toledo Mud Hens are also a AAA baseball team and affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.