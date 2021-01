Courses: 55 Reviews: 1168

Toledo is an Ohio city at the western tip of Lake Erie. It's home to the Toledo Museum of Art, with its vast collection of modern and Renaissance work. Reflecting the city’s legacy of glass production, the museum's Glass Pavilion showcases thousands of glass works. By the Maumee River, the Imagination Station is a children's science museum with hands-on exhibits. The Toledo Zoo has polar bears, rides and an aquarium.