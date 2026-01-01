Spring Lake Golf Guide
Spring Lake Golf Courses
-
Spring Lake, North CarolinaPublic/Resort4.1667146121549
Golf Courses Near Spring Lake
-
Sanford, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.017
-
Olivia, North CarolinaSemi-Private0.00
-
Fort Bragg, North CarolinaMilitary4.600525377636
-
Lillington, North CarolinaSemi-Private3.02
-
Fayetteville, North CarolinaSemi-Private3.8896337947334
-
Fort Bragg, North CarolinaMilitary3.879465632463
-
Sanford, North CarolinaPrivate4.5007010813351
-
Fayetteville, North CarolinaPrivate0.00
-
Vass, North CarolinaPrivate/Resort4.833333333329
-
Sanford, North CarolinaPrivate3.6938459594230
Spring Lake Golf Resorts
-
Spring Lake, North CarolinaThe Anderson Creek Club is a 1,700-acre gated community where new homes and resort amenities keep residents and guests satisfied. It is the nearest gated community to Fort Bragg near Fayetteville, N.C., and 45 minutes south of Raleigh, N.C. A comfortable inn near the clubhouse allows golfers to stay in suites with one king bed or two queen beds,…
See Also
-
0 courses | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 2 reviews
-
1 course | 0 reviews
-
2 courses | 99 reviews
-
6 courses | 1277 reviews
-
3 courses | 976 reviews
-
5 courses | 823 reviews
-
1 course | 29 reviews
-
0 courses | 0 reviews
-
2 courses | 9 reviews
Travel Deals
-
Travel OffersSouthern Pines, NCFROM $167 (USD)
-
Travel OffersSouthern Pines, NCFROM $137 (USD)
-
Travel OffersSouthern Pines, NCFROM $167 (USD)