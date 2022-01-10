Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Florida

The annual Golfers' Choice lists generated by GolfPass are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community throughout the year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's weighted subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2021 to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Florida golf courses reviewed in 2021: 559

Reviews of Florida golf courses in 2021: 69,882