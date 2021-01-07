Having a great course is one thing, but having the full package of amenities takes things next level.

Only the best facilities offer a nice driving range, pro shop, restaurant, bar and locker rooms in a comfortable clubhouse, and then extend these luxuries out onto the course with the beverage cart, well-appointed comfort stations and clean bathrooms during the round.

We've analyzed your ratings and reviews from 2020 to find the facilities with the best marks for these off-course amenities. The vast majority of our top-rated courses for off-course amenities are multi-course properties or are located in resort areas. These places are trying to sell a golf "experience" instead of just a round of golf.

