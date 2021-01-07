Having a great course is one thing, but having the full package of amenities takes things next level.
Only the best facilities offer a nice driving range, pro shop, restaurant, bar and locker rooms in a comfortable clubhouse, and then extend these luxuries out onto the course with the beverage cart, well-appointed comfort stations and clean bathrooms during the round.
We've analyzed your ratings and reviews from 2020 to find the facilities with the best marks for these off-course amenities. The vast majority of our top-rated courses for off-course amenities are multi-course properties or are located in resort areas. These places are trying to sell a golf "experience" instead of just a round of golf.
-
Montverde, Fla.
What they're saying: "Overall excellent experience. This is one of the best golf courses in Florida." - Rookiepr
-
Hartford, Wis.
What they're saying: "The world-class facilities, bigger-than-life course, superb conditions, and extremely professional and friendly staff make you feel more like a pro golfer than any other public course I've played." - Back9Ben
-
Las Vegas, Nev.
What they're saying: "Amenities: The sandwiches at the halfway house are awesome. We tried a couple and split them, they were all great. After the round, the Wynn is your Oyster so you have limitless options. You also get the full use of the locker room, which includes a shower. It's all plush." - RickTX
-
Plymouth, Mass.
What they're saying: "Private amenities at public prices. Awesome layout and likely the best-conditioned course I’ve played this year." - thomaslamb
-
Wheaton, Ill.
What they're saying: "First time here and loved everything about it. Air conditioned bathrooms are great!" - acarnahan76
-
Somerset, Wis.
What they're saying: "The course is in great fall condition and of course the amenities are top notch. This is a go to for us!" - Bigdaddy4616
-
Brooks, Calif.
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape, fairways cut tight. Clubhouse was classy, well designed." - thevas
-
Kiawah Island, S.C.
What they're saying: "I recommend you experience everything The Ocean course has to offer. Soak in the view from the clubhouse, the warmth of the fireplace, the history in the locker room, stories from the caddies, beer and burger in the Ryder Cup bar. The Ocean Course is worth it and it deserves its high ranking amongst the best." - RexP
-
Sylacauga, Ala.
What they're saying: "I really enjoyed this course. Excellent practice area with range, sand traps and greens. Course was very playable and in excellent shape."- dkkandel
-
Lake Geneva, Wis.
What they're saying: "Como Crossings at Hawks View is a great course and by far the best value in the Lake Geneva area. The staff is terrific. The pro shop (offers) an amazing selection and I have heard the head pro is outstanding at fitting people for clubs." - dahlryan
-
Silvis, Ill.
What they're saying: "The course was in fantastic condition despite heavy rainfall the night before, pace was excellent, and the staff and amenities were as good as hoped. In my opinion it’s the best value play in the state. What a treat." - u728257772
-
Las Vegas, Nev.
What they're saying: "Worth the money. Course was in great condition . Great practice facility as well." - jradluke
-
Kingston, Wash.
What they're saying: "The staff and amenities are top notch for a resort and I would recommend anyone try this course to get a true Pacific Northwest experience." - gregll
-
Northfield, N.J.
What they're saying: "The history behind this place and clubhouse are worth a tour. The food was delicious and amazing at the pub after." - djjaimej
-
-
Benton Harbor, Mich.
What they're saying: "Extremely nice clubhouse and full restaurant. Superb on-course amenities include GPS, multiple restroom facilities, and halfway house. Practice facility is strong with nice driving range, separate short game area, and putting green." - BryanTweed16
-
Laconia, Ind.
What they're saying: "The restrooms on the course are cleaner than I see in most nice restaurants." - frankspitz
-
Bronx, N.Y.
What they're saying: "Services are great with free range and outdoor dining." - mic2u
-
Scottsdale, Ariz.
What they're saying: "This course is a bucket list course for many golfers. Not quite the same with no stands up but still a great experience. Clubhouse, restaurant, and all staff were great!" - DesertClub
-
Indio, Calif.
What they're saying: "This is an outstanding facility. The practice area is first rate. The course is really cool." - gilmankc
-
Destin, Fla.
What they're saying: "Great patio and bar area with a great view of the course." - Luke1133987
-
Naples, Fla.
What they're saying: "The 19th hole was great for drinks and lunch. The golf shop staff was superb." - Hawkeye124
-
Borrego Springs, Calif.
What they're saying: "The setup of the all grass driving range with the complementary Pro-V range balls is top notch. Numerous grass greens set up as targets in 25-30 yard increments so you could hit almost any club and feel like you were hitting into a green. Definitely recommended." - nickesquire
-
Fort Meade, Fla.
What they're saying: "The clubhouse (at the Black course) felt like we were hanging out in the latest James Mond flick. Staff was extremely welcoming and helpful. This is a bucket list destination that lives up to the hype." - Brandon1837612
-
Scottsdale, Ariz.
What they're saying: "Add Troon North to your Favorites! Brunch prices were extremely affordable and great food." - dc33229919