Top 25 Public Golf Courses for Off-Course Amenities - Golfers' Choice 2024

From practice facilities to clubhouses and more, these golf places served up a complete experience in 2023.
The Blue Monster at Trump National Doral is a world-class course that's been redesigned by Gil Hanse. It has hosted countless tournaments with champions from Jack Nicklaus to Tiger Woods.

Outside of a good golf course, what's the best amenity a public club can offer?

A nice pro shop with a lot of merch? A good restaurant with a varied menu of food and drinks? A large locker room? A big range? An extensive practice facility with a short-game area and large putting green?

Golfers lucky enough to play at these public golf courses often get the best of all worlds. The GolfPass ratings and reviews from 2023 identified these 25 golf courses as the best for off-course amenities like a first-class clubhouse, range and more. Every course honored received at least 10 reviews to qualify for this prestigious list.

  1. Geneva National Golf Club - Palmer Course
    Geneva National GC - Palmer: #16
    Palmer at Geneva National Golf Club
    Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.7516117647
    119
    Green fee: $70-$190
    What they're saying: "Played Palmer and Player course. Had a great time. Course looked great. Challenging but fair. Staff were kind and accommodating. Will be back soon!" - stevejess25

  2. Swan Lake Resort - Black Course
    Swan Lake Resort - Black: #14
    Swan Lake Resort - Black Course
    Plymouth, Indiana
    Resort
    4.6272941176
    35
    Green fee: $37-$67
    What they're saying: "Played the Black course and will definitely be back to play Silver. It’s in really good shape and the new carts have some comfortable seats. Worth the drive for sure." - u314162159910

  3. Bolingbrook Golf Club
    Bolingbrook GC
    Bolingbrook Golf Club
    Bolingbrook, Illinois
    Semi-Private
    4.8203058824
    192
    Green fee: $60-$85
    What they're saying: "Simply beautiful course, clubhouse, and practice area with free balls." - Topshot29

  4. Atkins Golf Club
    Atkins GC at the University of Illinois
    Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois
    Urbana, Illinois
    Public
    4.6922
    62
    Green fee: $49-$69
    What they're saying: "I was able to play at my own pace as a single on a beautiful Sunday morning. The course was perfect. Staff were all friendly. Really nothing bad to say." - alexwright920

  5. Yocha Dehe Golf Club
    Yocha Dehe GC: #8
    Yocha Dehe Golf Club at Cache Creek Casino Resort
    Brooks, California
    Public
    4.6559235294
    861
    Green fee: $62-$175
    What they're saying: "Friendly staff, great views, carts were extremely comfortable." - cbear19

  6. The Club at Lac La Belle
    The Club at Lac La Belle
    The Club at Lac La Belle
    Oconomowoc, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.8226294118
    38
    Green fee: $120-$150
    What they're saying: "Beautiful! It has a great layout. The staff is very friendly and helpful. A bonus is the putting course with music playing in the background. Don’t miss this GEM! Perhaps everyone in Wisconsin knows about it. But as an out-of-state guest I’m glad I found it." - Shane5861704

  7. Pine Mountain Lake Golf Course
    Pine Mountain Lake CC
    Pine Mountain Lake Golf Course
    Groveland, California
    Semi-Private
    4.8447647059
    109
    Green fee: $41-$66
    What they're saying: "This golf course is consistently good, from the pro shop staff to the cart crew to the course conditions. The course has had a chance to dry out and recover from last winter’s deluge, as you are now able to drive a cart into most areas. On-course bathrooms are immaculate, and practice areas are well-maintained as well. Looking forward to heading up again soon!" - u000003425804

  8. Sandy Pines Golf Club
    Sandy Pines GC
    Sandy Pines Golf Club
    DeMotte, Indiana
    Public
    4.7821235294
    132
    Green fee: $35-$55
    What they're saying: "Beautiful layout, premium carts, excellent service, challenging course. Very reasonable price. Couldn’t ask for more. Will be back frequently with friends!" - Logan6937054

  9. Rock Barn Golf and Spa - Jackson Course
    Rock Barn Golf and Spa - Jackson: #6
    Rock Barn Golf and Spa - Jackson Course
    Conover, North Carolina
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.6374882353
    442
    Green fee: $45-$80
    What they're saying: "Rock Barn sets the standard for public golf courses. The place is absolutely gorgeous: From the drive up to the clubhouse, to the facilities, to the complimentary range balls and the condition/layout of the course. Even the restaurant attached to the club house is top notch. The staff is fantastic and won’t let you lift a finger if you don’t want to. There’s not a better public course to play within 50-75 miles of Rock Barn. Do yourself a favor and make this a regular visit for your golf outings. You won’t be disappointed." - okstatepokes96

  10. FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
    FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
    FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
    Sylacauga, Alabama
    Public/Resort
    4.8527
    261
    Green fee: $98-$158
    What they're saying: "Like Heaven On Earth! Great Staff! Best Practice Facility. Course is Always in mint condition. The fairways on 16 and 18 are Plush! My Fav course to Play!" - Igoinglow

  11. Pinehills Golf Club - Jones Course
    Pinehills GC
    Pinehills Golf Club - Jones Course
    Plymouth, Massachusetts
    Semi-Private
    4.8036352941
    228
    Green fee: $75-$125
    What they're saying: "This was the absolutely nicest course I've ever played. You can drive up to the curb and staff will unload your bags, set you up on carts, and park them at the unlimited range. Excellent practice area of two putting greens and a chipping green with bunkers situated near the first hole of the Jones course. The course was in immaculate shape and the facility was top-notch with cleanliness. Highly recommend splurging here if you're considering playing." - mself21

  12. Cantigny Golf
    Cantigny Golf
    Cantigny Golf - Woodside/Lakeside
    Wheaton, Illinois
    Public
    4.7401823529
    370
    Green fee: $110-$130
    What they're saying: "Best course I have played at in Chicago area by a mile. From an amenities standpoint, this place has it all. Complementary range balls if you have a tee time, so I definitely recommend going earlier to get some warm up in. Coolers attached to the golf carts and complementary water bottles & water refill stations through out the course. In terms of the actual golf, this course is definitely challenging, which in my opinion makes it much more fun! Course was about as well maintained as possible. Fairways and greens were beautiful. Will absolutely be coming back. Had a fantastic time." - u314164127527

  13. TPC Las Vegas
    TPC Las Vegas: #18
    TPC Las Vegas
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Public
    4.4168294118
    712
    Green fee: $179-$299
    What they're saying: "Lots of water/ice available with towels. Great golf carts with speakers and gps." - u314161508912

  14. Trump National Doral Miami - Red Tiger Course
    Trump National Doral Miami - Red Tiger: #5
    Trump National Doral Miami - Red Tiger Course
    Miami, Florida
    Resort
    4.6454117647
    407
    Green fee: $223-$354
    What they're saying: "Maybe the most fun round I’ve ever played. Course and amenities are top notch." - martycornish

  15. Sugarbush Golf Club
    Sugarbush GC
    Sugarbush Golf Club
    Davison, Michigan
    Public
    4.8088941176
    179
    Green fee: $45-$55
    What they're saying: "It has been a few years since I have played at Sugarbush and I was pleasantly surprised with all of the updates to the course and clubhouse. I would give them 10 stars if possible." - Michael5531396

  16. Arrowhead Golf Club - South/East
    Arrowhead GC - South
    South/East at Arrowhead Golf Club
    Wheaton, Illinois
    Public
    4.6954529412
    455
    Green fee: $64-$97
    What they're saying: "Friendly staff and rangers. Great layout. Great conditions. Good bar and food options. Cart girls often around. Amazing GPS monitors with big screens and fly over videos of each hole. " - Topshot29

  17. Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
    Edgewood Tahoe GC: #18
    Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
    Stateline, Nevada
    Public
    4.7033823529
    113
    Green fee: $175-$350
    What they're saying: "Well maintained course and friendly staff. Great views of the lake and mountains." - rfortucci

  18. TPC Louisiana
    TPC Louisiana: #14
    TPC Louisiana
    Avondale, Louisiana
    Public
    4.6917941176
    189
    Green fee: $59-$252
    What they're saying: "Course was in great condition. Staff was very friendly. I played on a great day Ash Wednesday. Worth the money to play a TPC PGA (TOUR) course." - mshane8798

  19. The Rawls Course at Texas Tech
    The Rawls at Texas Tech
    The Rawls Course at Texas Tech
    Lubbock, Texas
    Public
    4.5963588235
    249
    Green fee: $14-$98
    What they're saying: "Challenging but fair track. A couple of greens bumpy, but otherwise really good shape. A Doak design that I thought was a good value for the money." - Lance7428257

  20. Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf Course
    Mozingo Lake Recreation Park GC
    Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf Course
    Maryville, Missouri
    Public
    4.8744117647
    106
    Green fee: $17-$23
    What they're saying: "I'm into a lot of golf courses all over the country. And this one truly is by far the best. The layout is amazing, and the greens are kept in pristine condition. Whenever I try and get people together, I always try and get them to go here first." - johndeer1027

  21. Reunion Resort - Nicklaus Course
    Reunion Resort
    Reunion Resort - Nicklaus Course
    Reunion, Florida
    Private/Resort
    4.5275588235
    108
    Write Review

    Green fee: $120-$180
    What they're saying: "Great looking resort for golf, accommodations and restaurants. Looking to hold our annual golf buddies trip here." - u000002665917

  22. Cotton Creek at the Craft Farms Resort
    Craft Farms Resort
    Cotton Creek at The Craft Farms Resort
    Gulf Shores, Alabama
    Semi-Private
    4.5875764706
    144
    Green fee: $75-$85
    What they're saying: "I have played here 3 times. It has always been in good condition but it was excellent this time. Greens were a good speed." - Charlie1017

  23. St. Croix National Golf Club
    St. Croix National GC
    St. Croix National Golf Club
    Somerset, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.6482235294
    262
    Green fee: $59-$69
    What they're saying: "Best value I’ve ever gotten from GolfNow. Booked this two days in advance and I would have paid double. Incredible course and amenities. I will definitely be coming back when I’m in the St.Paul/ Minneapolis area again." - ChaseDeJong

  24. The Club at Forest Ridge
    Forest Ridge GC
    The Club at Forest Ridge
    Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
    Semi-Private
    4.6568470588
    163
    Green fee: $55-$90
    What they're saying: "Friendly staff. Great amenities. Fun and challenging layout." - HambonePoke

  25. Tiburon Golf Club - The Gold Course
    Tiburon GC - Gold: #9
    Tiburón Golf Club - The Gold Course
    Naples, Florida
    Resort
    4.8873411765
    74
    Green fee: $99-$500
    What they're saying: "Great conditions. Very well kept. Pace of play was good. Would highly recommend if price isn’t a deterrent." - HCDan

