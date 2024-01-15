Top 25 Public Golf Courses for Off-Course Amenities - Golfers' Choice 2024

Outside of a good golf course, what's the best amenity a public club can offer?
A nice pro shop with a lot of merch? A good restaurant with a varied menu of food and drinks? A large locker room? A big range? An extensive practice facility with a short-game area and large putting green?
Golfers lucky enough to play at these public golf courses often get the best of all worlds. The GolfPass ratings and reviews from 2023 identified these 25 golf courses as the best for off-course amenities like a first-class clubhouse, range and more. Every course honored received at least 10 reviews to qualify for this prestigious list.
Geneva National Golf Club - Palmer CourseLake Geneva, WisconsinSemi-Private/Resort4.7516117647119
Green fee: $70-$190
What they're saying: "Played Palmer and Player course. Had a great time. Course looked great. Challenging but fair. Staff were kind and accommodating. Will be back soon!" - stevejess25
Swan Lake Resort - Black CoursePlymouth, IndianaResort4.627294117635
Green fee: $37-$67
What they're saying: "Played the Black course and will definitely be back to play Silver. It’s in really good shape and the new carts have some comfortable seats. Worth the drive for sure." - u314162159910
Bolingbrook Golf ClubBolingbrook, IllinoisSemi-Private4.8203058824192
Green fee: $60-$85
What they're saying: "Simply beautiful course, clubhouse, and practice area with free balls." - Topshot29
Atkins Golf ClubUrbana, IllinoisPublic4.692262
Green fee: $49-$69
What they're saying: "I was able to play at my own pace as a single on a beautiful Sunday morning. The course was perfect. Staff were all friendly. Really nothing bad to say." - alexwright920
Yocha Dehe Golf ClubBrooks, CaliforniaPublic4.6559235294861
Green fee: $62-$175
What they're saying: "Friendly staff, great views, carts were extremely comfortable." - cbear19
The Club at Lac La Belle
Green fee: $120-$150
What they're saying: "Beautiful! It has a great layout. The staff is very friendly and helpful. A bonus is the putting course with music playing in the background. Don’t miss this GEM! Perhaps everyone in Wisconsin knows about it. But as an out-of-state guest I’m glad I found it." - Shane5861704
Pine Mountain Lake Golf CourseGroveland, CaliforniaSemi-Private4.8447647059109
Green fee: $41-$66
What they're saying: "This golf course is consistently good, from the pro shop staff to the cart crew to the course conditions. The course has had a chance to dry out and recover from last winter’s deluge, as you are now able to drive a cart into most areas. On-course bathrooms are immaculate, and practice areas are well-maintained as well. Looking forward to heading up again soon!" - u000003425804
Sandy Pines Golf Club
Green fee: $35-$55
What they're saying: "Beautiful layout, premium carts, excellent service, challenging course. Very reasonable price. Couldn’t ask for more. Will be back frequently with friends!" - Logan6937054
Rock Barn Golf and Spa - Jackson CourseConover, North CarolinaSemi-Private/Resort4.6374882353442
Green fee: $45-$80
What they're saying: "Rock Barn sets the standard for public golf courses. The place is absolutely gorgeous: From the drive up to the clubhouse, to the facilities, to the complimentary range balls and the condition/layout of the course. Even the restaurant attached to the club house is top notch. The staff is fantastic and won’t let you lift a finger if you don’t want to. There’s not a better public course to play within 50-75 miles of Rock Barn. Do yourself a favor and make this a regular visit for your golf outings. You won’t be disappointed." - okstatepokes96
FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
Green fee: $98-$158
What they're saying: "Like Heaven On Earth! Great Staff! Best Practice Facility. Course is Always in mint condition. The fairways on 16 and 18 are Plush! My Fav course to Play!" - Igoinglow
Pinehills Golf Club - Jones CoursePlymouth, MassachusettsSemi-Private4.8036352941228
Green fee: $75-$125
What they're saying: "This was the absolutely nicest course I've ever played. You can drive up to the curb and staff will unload your bags, set you up on carts, and park them at the unlimited range. Excellent practice area of two putting greens and a chipping green with bunkers situated near the first hole of the Jones course. The course was in immaculate shape and the facility was top-notch with cleanliness. Highly recommend splurging here if you're considering playing." - mself21
Cantigny GolfWheaton, IllinoisPublic4.7401823529370
Green fee: $110-$130
What they're saying: "Best course I have played at in Chicago area by a mile. From an amenities standpoint, this place has it all. Complementary range balls if you have a tee time, so I definitely recommend going earlier to get some warm up in. Coolers attached to the golf carts and complementary water bottles & water refill stations through out the course. In terms of the actual golf, this course is definitely challenging, which in my opinion makes it much more fun! Course was about as well maintained as possible. Fairways and greens were beautiful. Will absolutely be coming back. Had a fantastic time." - u314164127527
TPC Las Vegas
Green fee: $179-$299
What they're saying: "Lots of water/ice available with towels. Great golf carts with speakers and gps." - u314161508912
Trump National Doral Miami - Red Tiger CourseMiami, FloridaResort4.6454117647407
Green fee: $223-$354
What they're saying: "Maybe the most fun round I’ve ever played. Course and amenities are top notch." - martycornish
Sugarbush Golf Club
Green fee: $45-$55
What they're saying: "It has been a few years since I have played at Sugarbush and I was pleasantly surprised with all of the updates to the course and clubhouse. I would give them 10 stars if possible." - Michael5531396
Arrowhead Golf Club - South/EastWheaton, IllinoisPublic4.6954529412455
Green fee: $64-$97
What they're saying: "Friendly staff and rangers. Great layout. Great conditions. Good bar and food options. Cart girls often around. Amazing GPS monitors with big screens and fly over videos of each hole. " - Topshot29
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Green fee: $175-$350
What they're saying: "Well maintained course and friendly staff. Great views of the lake and mountains." - rfortucci
TPC Louisiana
Green fee: $59-$252
What they're saying: "Course was in great condition. Staff was very friendly. I played on a great day Ash Wednesday. Worth the money to play a TPC PGA (TOUR) course." - mshane8798
The Rawls Course at Texas Tech
Green fee: $14-$98
What they're saying: "Challenging but fair track. A couple of greens bumpy, but otherwise really good shape. A Doak design that I thought was a good value for the money." - Lance7428257
Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Golf CourseMaryville, MissouriPublic4.8744117647106
Green fee: $17-$23
What they're saying: "I'm into a lot of golf courses all over the country. And this one truly is by far the best. The layout is amazing, and the greens are kept in pristine condition. Whenever I try and get people together, I always try and get them to go here first." - johndeer1027
Reunion Resort - Nicklaus Course
Green fee: $120-$180
What they're saying: "Great looking resort for golf, accommodations and restaurants. Looking to hold our annual golf buddies trip here." - u000002665917
Cotton Creek at the Craft Farms ResortGulf Shores, AlabamaSemi-Private4.5875764706144
Green fee: $75-$85
What they're saying: "I have played here 3 times. It has always been in good condition but it was excellent this time. Greens were a good speed." - Charlie1017
St. Croix National Golf ClubSomerset, WisconsinPublic4.6482235294262
Green fee: $59-$69
What they're saying: "Best value I’ve ever gotten from GolfNow. Booked this two days in advance and I would have paid double. Incredible course and amenities. I will definitely be coming back when I’m in the St.Paul/ Minneapolis area again." - ChaseDeJong
The Club at Forest RidgeBroken Arrow, OklahomaSemi-Private4.6568470588163
Green fee: $55-$90
What they're saying: "Friendly staff. Great amenities. Fun and challenging layout." - HambonePoke
Tiburon Golf Club - The Gold Course
Green fee: $99-$500
What they're saying: "Great conditions. Very well kept. Pace of play was good. Would highly recommend if price isn’t a deterrent." - HCDan