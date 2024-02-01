Top 25 Golf Courses in Florida - Golfers' Choice 2024

More than 66,000 reviews helped determine Florida's most popular public golf courses according to our community of reviewers.
Florida's Golfers' Choice list always includes an eclectic mix of golfing delights, like Streamsong Black.

What are the top public golf courses in Florida?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least three reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Florida or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Florida golf courses reviewed in 2023: 505
Reviews of Florida golf courses in 2023: 66,709

The 25 best public golf courses in Florida

  1. Tiburon Golf Club (Gold Course)
    Tiburon GC - Gold: #9
    Tiburón Golf Club - The Gold Course
    Naples, Florida
    Resort
    4.8873411765
    74
    Green fee: $400
    What they're saying: "Enjoyed my round at the Gold Course. It was fun, but pretty hard. Lots of break on the greens. It was in nice shape, and played pretty fast. I always get excited to play a course the pros do (LPGA)." - gmf4825

  2. Heritage Landing Golf & Country Club
    Heritage Landing GCC
    Heritage Landing Golf & Country Club
    Punta Gorda, Florida
    Residential Development
    4.7792705882
    1231
    Green fee: $149
    What they're saying: "Tough hot summer but the course still played well. Not real busy so played a fast round." - GolfPass reviewer

  3. Reunion Resort (Nicklaus Course)
    Reunion Resort
    Reunion Resort - Nicklaus Course
    Reunion, Florida
    Private/Resort
    4.5275588235
    108
    Green fee: $180
    What they're saying: "Overall, very nice course. Great conditions and a difficult layout. Well-placed hazards and small greens made for a difficult but fun round." - jperkins90

  4. Forest Glen Golf & Country Club
    Forest Glen GCC: #18
    Forest Glen Golf & Country Club
    Naples, Florida
    Private
    4.7614823529
    871
    Green fee: $75 (select GolfNow tee times)
    What they're saying: "The course was in fantastic shape. If you get the chance to snag a tee time here, do it." - GolfPass reviewer

  5. Deer Island Country Club
    Deer Island CC: #7
    Deer Island Country Club
    Tavares, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.6481941176
    2118
    Green fee: $75
    What they're saying: "We were late because of traffic, but the course accommodated us no questions asked. Course layout and conditions are really good, the greens are slow but true. A fair challenge even with water on every hole. We are going back for sure." - Beesx2

  6. Saltleaf Golf Preserve
    Saltleaf Golf Preserve: Aerial
    Saltleaf Golf Preserve - The Preserve
    Bonita Springs, Florida
    Public
    4.4054
    37
    Green fee: $289
    What they're saying: "We played Raptor Bay in the past and the redesign did not disappoint. The course is in stunning shape and the drink and lunch we had in the bar after was awesome. Staff was extremely welcoming and did a great job explaining the course layout ahead of our round." - nicktater

  7. Trump National Doral Miami (Red Tiger)
    Trump National Doral Miami - Red Tiger: #5
    Trump National Doral Miami - Red Tiger Course
    Miami, Florida
    Resort
    4.6490588235
    408
    Green fee: $295
    What they're saying: "We had a great lunch. The cart person was great. We are thinking about our next trip back." - GolfPass reviewer

  8. Golf Hammock Country Club
    Golf Hammock CC
    Golf Hammock Country Club
    Sebring, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.1795333333
    54
    Green fee: $45
    What they're saying: "Always a good course.. now a great course new fast greens make it a good challenge." - GolfPass reviewer

  9. Candler Hills Golf Club
    Candler Hills GC
    Candler Hills Golf Club
    Ocala, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.7165
    1190
    Green fee: $110
    What they're saying: "The staff and maintenance crew have done a wonderful job with this course. It is in excellent condition on every level. The greens roll true and fast. The fairways and roughs are in excellent condition as well as the tee boxes. I would recommend this course to anyone who wants to play quality course in really good condition." - MHS2728

  10. Sandridge Golf Club (Lakes Course)
    Sandridge GC
    Lakes at Sandridge Golf Club
    Vero Beach, Florida
    Public
    4.6942764706
    386
    Green fee: $56
    What they're saying: "We played the Lakes course and it was in pristine condition. Pace of play was one of the best I've experienced there. Rarely had to wait more than 30 seconds to take a shot." - dmglading

  11. Trump National Doral Miami (Blue Monster)
    Trump National Doral Miami - Blue Monster: #10
    Trump National Doral Miami - Blue Monster Course
    Miami, Florida
    Resort
    4.5771705882
    110
    Green fee: $630
    What they're saying: "Course was great. We played in 4 hours. Perfect" - HCDan

  12. University Park Country Club
    University Park CC
    1 & 10 at University Park Country Club
    University Park, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.6800411765
    1665
    Green fee: $145
    What they're saying: "Forgiving fairways, always in great condition and greens rolll true My favorite place to play in Sarasota." - GolfPass reviewer

  13. Sun N'Lake Golf & Country Club
    Deer Run at Sun 'n Lake GCC
    Deer Run at Sun 'n Lake Golf & Country Club
    Sebring, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.5111764706
    374
    Sun 'n Lake GCC: Island green
    Turtle Run at Sun 'n Lake Golf & Country Club
    Sebring, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.5111764706
    374
    Green fee: $65
    What they're saying: "Played this course for the second time. Always fun to play. A bit far from my home but worth the drive." - Bernard9643058

  14. Streamsong Black
    Streamsong Resort - Black Course
    Fort Meade, Florida
    Resort
    4.8091647059
    49
    Green fee: $454
    What they're saying: "This course was absolutely amazing. Conditions were mint. The greens were as large as you will ever see. Lots of different levels etc. a lot of people think the course is too over the top but I don’t agree with that at all. It’s definitely not traditional but that’s what makes it fun." - Johnny4875

  15. Southern Dunes Golf & Country Club
    Southern Dunes GCC: #11
    Southern Dunes Golf & Country Club
    Haines City, Florida
    Public
    4.5737176471
    63
    Green fee: $149
    What they're saying: "Wow, being from the Philly area I felt right at home. This is totally not your typical Florida course. There are many elevation changes, the likes of which I haven’t seen in Florida before. This was easily the best of the courses I played around Orlando and was also a good bit cheaper as well. This probably moved into my top 10 anywhere and it’s definitely my favorite that I’ve played around Orlando." - StrokesGained

  16. World Golf Village (King & Bear)
    King and Bear Golf Course at World Golf Village
    King and Bear Golf Course at World Golf Village
    St Augustine, Florida
    Resort
    4.5292764706
    390
    Green fee: $249
    What they're saying: "The King & Bear is one of the top couses in the area. Great conditions & staff." - jmickfly

  17. TPC Sawgrass (Dye's Valley)
    5th green on the Dye's Valley at TPC Sawgrass
    TPC Sawgrass - Dye's Valley Course
    Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    Resort
    4.6956117647
    199
    Green fee: $350
    What they're saying: "The staff is very friendly. The level of service is outstanding. The course is in excellent shape. I found the course moderately difficult. I’m a senior moderately high handicap golfer. Our forecaddy, Nick, was very helpful." - nbuffone

  18. Panther Run Golf Club
    View from Panther Run GC
    Panther Run Golf Club
    Ave Maria, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.5948705882
    1198
    Green fee: $189
    What they're saying: "This is our favorite place to play. The course is always in beautiful condition and the staff is always very friendly and helpful!" - Sandyschill

  19. Esplanade at Azario Lakewood Ranch
    Esplanade at Azario Lakewood Ranch
    Esplanade at Azario Lakewood Ranch
    Lakewood Ranch, Florida
    Private/Community
    4.6321529412
    780
    Green fee: $139
    What they're saying: "Best public access course in the area. Fantastic experience, excellent conditions different Florida golf experience than the usual Florida style golf course. Fairways are super forgiving, but the test is around the greens." - 1dly1

  20. Cypress Head Golf Club
    Cypress Head GC: #9
    Cypress Head Golf Club
    Port Orange, Florida
    Public/Municipal
    4.5455529412
    862
    Green fee: $78
    What they're saying: "Very nice course. A gem for the area..course in great shape. Definitely will be back." - Golfpass reviewer

  21. Ibis Landing Golf & Country Club
    Ibis Landing GCC: #1
    Ibis Landing Golf & Country Club
    Lehigh Acres, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.5288
    208
    Green fee: $149
    What they're saying: "This course was in excellent condition, a great layout and very fun to play. Highly recommended!" - reloewen

  22. Heron's Glen Golf & Country Club
    Herons Glen Championship GCC: #4
    Herons Glen Championship Golf & Country Club
    North Fort Myers, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.5914235294
    459
    Green fee: $125
    What they're saying: "Very nice course. Range balls included. If you're not accurate off the tee bring balls. There is room but easy to get in trouble. Greens aren't fast but they roll nicely. Pace of play wasn't terrible but we did wait on most holes." - rgyurasovich

  23. Lely Resort Golf & Country Club (Mustang)
    Lely Resort GCC - Mustang
    Lely Resort Golf & Country Club - Mustang Course
    Naples, Florida
    Public/Resort
    4.3828058824
    905
    Green fee: $295
    What they're saying: "Every time I play this course it surprises me how well maintained it is. The starters do a great job keeping the pace of play going, I’ve always been on time. Plenty of free range balls to practice before your round." - GolfPass reviewer

  24. Big Cypress Golf Club (South)
    Big Cypress GCC: Aerial
    South Course at Big Cypress Golf & Country Club
    Lakeland, Florida
    Public
    4.6619352941
    629
    Green fee: $44
    What they're saying: "What a great Executive Style course! Unlike most Executive courses, the maintenance staff here maintain the course conditions equal to the Championship Course; well done." - DeanAza2019

  25. Water Oak Golf Club
    Water Oak GC: #12
    Water Oak Golf Club
    Lady Lake, Florida
    Public
    4.2745166667
    343
    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "First time playing Water Oak since their extensive renovation, and we were not disappointed. Beautiful new layout with outstanding conditions all around. Hard to recognize the course from previous years. Larger, super smooth putting greens and well-groomed traps and approach areas. Not long, but a true shot makers course to enjoy. Terrific staff and well spaced out tee times that eliminated waiting or the feeling of being pushed by the group behind us. Water Oak has now evolved into a true gem. Looking forward to playing it again and again." - ArchieBunker

Golfers' Choice 2024
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
