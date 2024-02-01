Top 25 Golf Courses in Florida - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Florida?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least three reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Florida golf courses reviewed in 2023: 505
Reviews of Florida golf courses in 2023: 66,709
The 25 best public golf courses in Florida
Tiburon Golf Club (Gold Course)
Green fee: $400
What they're saying: "Enjoyed my round at the Gold Course. It was fun, but pretty hard. Lots of break on the greens. It was in nice shape, and played pretty fast. I always get excited to play a course the pros do (LPGA)." - gmf4825
Heritage Landing Golf & Country Club
Green fee: $149
What they're saying: "Tough hot summer but the course still played well. Not real busy so played a fast round." - GolfPass reviewer
Reunion Resort (Nicklaus Course)
Green fee: $180
What they're saying: "Overall, very nice course. Great conditions and a difficult layout. Well-placed hazards and small greens made for a difficult but fun round." - jperkins90
Forest Glen Golf & Country Club
Green fee: $75 (select GolfNow tee times)
What they're saying: "The course was in fantastic shape. If you get the chance to snag a tee time here, do it." - GolfPass reviewer
Deer Island Country Club
Green fee: $75
What they're saying: "We were late because of traffic, but the course accommodated us no questions asked. Course layout and conditions are really good, the greens are slow but true. A fair challenge even with water on every hole. We are going back for sure." - Beesx2
Saltleaf Golf Preserve
Green fee: $289
What they're saying: "We played Raptor Bay in the past and the redesign did not disappoint. The course is in stunning shape and the drink and lunch we had in the bar after was awesome. Staff was extremely welcoming and did a great job explaining the course layout ahead of our round." - nicktater
Trump National Doral Miami (Red Tiger)
Green fee: $295
What they're saying: "We had a great lunch. The cart person was great. We are thinking about our next trip back." - GolfPass reviewer
Golf Hammock Country Club
Green fee: $45
What they're saying: "Always a good course.. now a great course new fast greens make it a good challenge." - GolfPass reviewer
Candler Hills Golf Club
Green fee: $110
What they're saying: "The staff and maintenance crew have done a wonderful job with this course. It is in excellent condition on every level. The greens roll true and fast. The fairways and roughs are in excellent condition as well as the tee boxes. I would recommend this course to anyone who wants to play quality course in really good condition." - MHS2728
Sandridge Golf Club (Lakes Course)
Green fee: $56
What they're saying: "We played the Lakes course and it was in pristine condition. Pace of play was one of the best I've experienced there. Rarely had to wait more than 30 seconds to take a shot." - dmglading
Trump National Doral Miami (Blue Monster)
Green fee: $630
What they're saying: "Course was great. We played in 4 hours. Perfect" - HCDan
University Park Country Club
Green fee: $145
What they're saying: "Forgiving fairways, always in great condition and greens rolll true My favorite place to play in Sarasota." - GolfPass reviewer
Sun N'Lake Golf & Country Club
Green fee: $65
What they're saying: "Played this course for the second time. Always fun to play. A bit far from my home but worth the drive." - Bernard9643058
Streamsong Black
Green fee: $454
What they're saying: "This course was absolutely amazing. Conditions were mint. The greens were as large as you will ever see. Lots of different levels etc. a lot of people think the course is too over the top but I don’t agree with that at all. It’s definitely not traditional but that’s what makes it fun." - Johnny4875
Southern Dunes Golf & Country Club
Green fee: $149
What they're saying: "Wow, being from the Philly area I felt right at home. This is totally not your typical Florida course. There are many elevation changes, the likes of which I haven’t seen in Florida before. This was easily the best of the courses I played around Orlando and was also a good bit cheaper as well. This probably moved into my top 10 anywhere and it’s definitely my favorite that I’ve played around Orlando." - StrokesGained
World Golf Village (King & Bear)
Green fee: $249
What they're saying: "The King & Bear is one of the top couses in the area. Great conditions & staff." - jmickfly
TPC Sawgrass (Dye's Valley)
Green fee: $350
What they're saying: "The staff is very friendly. The level of service is outstanding. The course is in excellent shape. I found the course moderately difficult. I’m a senior moderately high handicap golfer. Our forecaddy, Nick, was very helpful." - nbuffone
Panther Run Golf Club
Green fee: $189
What they're saying: "This is our favorite place to play. The course is always in beautiful condition and the staff is always very friendly and helpful!" - Sandyschill
Esplanade at Azario Lakewood Ranch
Green fee: $139
What they're saying: "Best public access course in the area. Fantastic experience, excellent conditions different Florida golf experience than the usual Florida style golf course. Fairways are super forgiving, but the test is around the greens." - 1dly1
Cypress Head Golf Club
Green fee: $78
What they're saying: "Very nice course. A gem for the area..course in great shape. Definitely will be back." - Golfpass reviewer
Ibis Landing Golf & Country Club
Green fee: $149
What they're saying: "This course was in excellent condition, a great layout and very fun to play. Highly recommended!" - reloewen
Heron's Glen Golf & Country Club
Green fee: $125
What they're saying: "Very nice course. Range balls included. If you're not accurate off the tee bring balls. There is room but easy to get in trouble. Greens aren't fast but they roll nicely. Pace of play wasn't terrible but we did wait on most holes." - rgyurasovich
Lely Resort Golf & Country Club (Mustang)
Green fee: $295
What they're saying: "Every time I play this course it surprises me how well maintained it is. The starters do a great job keeping the pace of play going, I’ve always been on time. Plenty of free range balls to practice before your round." - GolfPass reviewer
Big Cypress Golf Club (South)
Green fee: $44
What they're saying: "What a great Executive Style course! Unlike most Executive courses, the maintenance staff here maintain the course conditions equal to the Championship Course; well done." - DeanAza2019
Water Oak Golf Club
Green fee: $50
What they're saying: "First time playing Water Oak since their extensive renovation, and we were not disappointed. Beautiful new layout with outstanding conditions all around. Hard to recognize the course from previous years. Larger, super smooth putting greens and well-groomed traps and approach areas. Not long, but a true shot makers course to enjoy. Terrific staff and well spaced out tee times that eliminated waiting or the feeling of being pushed by the group behind us. Water Oak has now evolved into a true gem. Looking forward to playing it again and again." - ArchieBunker