Balbardie Park of Peace Golf Course
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 27
Length 1235 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|27
|1235 yards
Scorecard for Balbardie Park of Peace Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 27.3/87
|145
|108
|118
|172
|107
|181
|145
|152
|208
|1336
|1336
|Ladies W: 28.5/89
|145
|108
|118
|172
|107
|181
|145
|152
|208
|1336
|1336
|Handicap
|2
|3
|1
|9
|7
|6
|4
|5
|8
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Nearby Courses
Bathgate, West Lothian
Semi-Private
4.3670588235
55
Linlithgow, West Lothian
4.1639941176
46
Livingston, West Lothian
4.1966941176
42
Uphall, West Lothian
4.3529705882
30
Broxburn, West Lothian
Semi-Private
4.5948
37
Bridgend, Linlithgow
Semi-Private
2.8
15
Livingston, West Lothian
4.2090882353
87
Fauldhouse, West Lothian
3.9705882353
44
