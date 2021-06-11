Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / Scotland / West Lothian

Balbardie Park of Peace Golf Course

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 27
Length 1235 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 27 1235 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Balbardie Park of Peace Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 27.3/87 145 108 118 172 107 181 145 152 208 1336 1336
Ladies W: 28.5/89 145 108 118 172 107 181 145 152 208 1336 1336
Handicap 2 3 1 9 7 6 4 5 8
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

