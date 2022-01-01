Houghton le Spring Golf Club - Academy Course
About
Holes 6
Type Private
Style Par-3
Par 18
Length 450 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|18
|450 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2016
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Graeme Storm Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
