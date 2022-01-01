Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / England / Tyne and Wear

Houghton le Spring Golf Club - Academy Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 6
Type Private
Style Par-3
Par 18
Length 450 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 18 450 yards

Course Details

Year Built 2016
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Graeme Storm Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Houghton le Spring GC: #11
Houghton le Spring Golf Club
Houghton-le-Spring, City of Sunderland
Private
4.2823529412
22
Write Review
Sharpley Golf
Sharpley Golf
Seaham, Durham
Semi-Private
5.0
1
Write Review
Hetton le Hill Community GC: #5
Hetton le Hill Community Golf Club
Houghton-le-Spring, City of Sunderland
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cocken Lodge Golf
Cocken Lodge Golf
Houghton-le-Spring, City of Sunderland
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
The 8th hole on the Princes Bishop
Ramside Hall Hotel & Golf Club - Prince Bishops Course
Carrville, Durham
Resort
4.0
1
Write Review
Wearside GC
Wearside Golf Club
Sunderland, City of Sunderland
Semi-Private
4.0
1
Write Review
10th hole on the Cathedral Course
Ramside Hall Hotel & Golf Club - Cathedral Course
Carrville, Durham
Resort
2.3725588235
6
Write Review
Seaham GC
View Tee Times
Seaham Golf Club
Seaham, Durham
Semi-Private
4.1313941176
101
Write Review
Lumley Castle
View Tee Times
Chester-le-Street Golf Club
Chester-le-Street, Durham
Semi-Private
2.8074823529
27
Write Review
Birtley (Portobello) GC
View Tee Times
Birtley (Portobello) Golf Club
Birtley, Gateshead
Private
4.4880647059
57
Write Review
George Washington GC
View Tee Times
George Washington Golf Club
Washington, City of Sunderland
Resort
3.8740352941
39
Write Review
Boldon GC
View Tee Times
Boldon Golf Club
East Boldon, South Tyneside
Private
4.0
38
Write Review
Golf Packages
Royal Birkdale - Clubhouse
Southport Stay & Play Package
FROM $747 (USD)
SOUTHPORT | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Vincent Hotel in Southport and 5 rounds of golf at Hillside, Royal Liverpool, Formby, Royal Lytham & St. Annes, and Royal Birkdale.
Old Course at St. Andrews - Swilcan Bridge
St. Andrews Stay & Play Package
FROM $607 (USD)
ST. ANDREWS | Enjoy 6 nights' accommodations at Ardgowan Hotel and 6 rounds of golf at Jubilee Course, Dumbarnie Links, Carnoustie, New Course, Old Course (Via Ballot), and Kingsbarns.
Royal Troon Golf Club - Old Course - hole 11
Southwest Scotland Stay & Play Package
FROM $757 (USD)
SOUTHWEST SCOTLAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Marine Hotel at Royal Troon and 5 rounds of golf at Western Gailes, Dundonald, Prestwick, Royal Troon, and Ailsa Course (Turnberrry).
Royal Porthcawl - Sea
Wales Stay & Play Package
FROM $497 (USD)
WALES | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Y-Branwen in Harlech and Coldra Court in Celtic Manor and 5 rounds of golf at Aberdovey, Royal St. Davids, Pennard, Royal Porthcawl, and Celtic Manor 2010.
Royal Portrush GC
Northern Ireland Stay & Play Package
FROM $607 (USD)
NORTHERN IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Bayview Hotel in Bushmills and Burrendale Hotel in Newcastle and 5 rounds of golf at Portmarnock, Portstewart, Royal County Down, Ardglass, and Royal Portrush.
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me