Tyne and Wear Golf Guide
Tyne and Wear Golf Courses
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Backworth, North TynesidePrivate3.8805147059106
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Birtley, GatesheadPrivate4.365079365163
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East Boldon, South TynesidePrivate4.2006090315148
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Wallsend, North TynesideSemi-Private3.1588785047214
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Gosforth, Newcastle upon TynePrivate4.195501730173
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Newcastle upon Tyne, Newcastle upon TyneResort5.01
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Newcastle upon Tyne, Newcastle upon TyneResort4.33333333339
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Houghton-le-Spring, City of SunderlandPublic
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Chopwell, GatesheadSemi-Private4.3561359617209
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Washington, City of SunderlandResort4.0196178902176
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Newcastle, Newcastle upon TynePrivate4.2696490361139
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Houghton-le-Spring, City of SunderlandSemi-Private
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Heworth, GatesheadSemi-Private4.2704861308164
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Newcastle upon Tyne, Newcastle upon TyneSemi-Private4.54
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Houghton-le-Spring, City of SunderlandPrivate4.377215592174
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Houghton-le-Spring, City of SunderlandPrivate
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Newcastle upon Tyne, Newcastle upon TynePrivate4.0935217224303
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Newcastle upon Tyne, Newcastle upon TynePrivate4.681818181827
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Gateshead, GatesheadPrivate4.2567432223231
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Ryton, GatesheadPrivate4.11816609192
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South Shields, South TynesidePrivate4.4552996024120
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Tynemouth, North TynesidePrivate4.465186074457
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Ryton, GatesheadPrivate4.8163032345128
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Sunderland, City of SunderlandSemi-Private4.01
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Westerhope, Newcastle upon TyneMunicipal4.1596501346101
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Newcastle upon Tyne, Newcastle upon TynePrivate4.4738578135181
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South Shields, South TynesidePrivate4.3442375364263
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Whitley Bay, North TynesidePrivate4.7516339869117
Golf Courses Near Tyne and Wear
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Stanley, DurhamSemi-Private4.2164634146190
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Chester-le-Street, DurhamSemi-Private4.0975935829112
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Hobson, BurnopfieldPrivate4.5581922163235
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Chester-le-Street, DurhamSemi-Private4.42273576148
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Dudley, NorthumberlandPrivate4.425558102133
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Craghead, StanleySemi-Private4.2781175849246
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Ponteland, NorthumberlandPrivate4.846153846214
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Prudhoe, NorthumberlandPrivate
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Prudhoe, NorthumberlandPrivate4.641481481595
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Blyth, NorthumberlandSemi-Private4.275632853886
See Also
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38 courses | 2346 reviews
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40 courses | 3322 reviews