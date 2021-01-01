Tyne and Wear Golf Guide
Tyne and Wear Golf Courses
Backworth, North TynesidePrivate
Birtley, GatesheadPrivate4.309470588252
East Boldon, South TynesidePrivate4.130705882415
Wallsend, North TynesideSemi-Private3.525435294153
Gosforth, Newcastle upon TynePrivate4.749617647124
Newcastle upon Tyne, Newcastle upon TyneResort5.01
Newcastle upon Tyne, Newcastle upon TyneResort4.33339
Houghton-le-Spring, City of SunderlandPublic
Chopwell, GatesheadSemi-Private3.957411764735
Washington, City of SunderlandResort4.055570588226
Newcastle, Newcastle upon TynePrivate4.217882352948
Houghton-le-Spring, City of SunderlandSemi-Private
Heworth, GatesheadSemi-Private4.676470588247
Houghton-le-Spring, City of SunderlandPrivate4.06666666677
Newcastle upon Tyne, Newcastle upon TynePrivate4.096011764779
Newcastle upon Tyne, Newcastle upon TynePrivate4.14285714292
Newcastle upon Tyne, Newcastle upon TynePublic4.54
Gateshead, GatesheadPrivate4.285258823557
Ryton, GatesheadPrivate4.080117647155
South Shields, South TynesidePrivate4.747133333337
Tynemouth, North TynesidePrivate4.624435294117
Ryton, GatesheadPrivate4.774970588242
Sunderland, City of SunderlandSemi-Private4.01
Westerhope, Newcastle upon TyneMunicipal4.164705882431
Newcastle upon Tyne, Newcastle upon TynePrivate4.855382352942
South Shields, South TynesidePrivate4.431752941256
Whitley Bay, North TynesidePrivate4.405058823523
Golf Courses Near Tyne and Wear
Stanley, DurhamSemi-Private4.468860
Chester-le-Street, DurhamSemi-Private4.092447058829
Hobson, BurnopfieldPrivate4.555317647173
Chester-le-Street, DurhamSemi-Private1.477266666723
Dudley, NorthumberlandPrivate3.480388235327
Craghead, StanleySemi-Private4.229023529454
Ponteland, NorthumberlandPrivate4.323529411811
Prudhoe, NorthumberlandPrivate
Prudhoe, NorthumberlandPrivate4.130942857110
Blyth, NorthumberlandPrivate3.987964705918
