Heaton Park Golf Centre - Pitch & Putt Course
About
Holes 9
Type Municipal
Style Pitch&Putt
Par 27
Length 748 yards
Slope 89
Rating 26.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Ladies (W)
|27
|748 yards
|26.8
|89
|Mens
|27
|748 yards
|26.15
|87
Scorecard for Pitch & Putt
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 52.3/87
|90
|82
|52
|68
|95
|87
|78
|86
|91
|729
|1496
|Ladies W: 53.6/89
|90
|82
|52
|68
|95
|87
|78
|86
|91
|729
|1496
|Handicap
|6
|12
|18
|16
|2
|10
|14
|8
|4
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Locker Rooms
Reviews
