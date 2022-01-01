Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / England / Greater Manchester

Heaton Park Golf Centre - Pitch & Putt Course

About

Holes 9
Type Municipal
Style Pitch&Putt
Par 27
Length 748 yards
Slope 89
Rating 26.8
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Ladies (W) 27 748 yards 26.8 89
Mens 27 748 yards 26.15 87
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Pitch & Putt
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 52.3/87 90 82 52 68 95 87 78 86 91 729 1496
Ladies W: 53.6/89 90 82 52 68 95 87 78 86 91 729 1496
Handicap 6 12 18 16 2 10 14 8 4
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

