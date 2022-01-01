Home / Courses / USA / Florida / Saint Johns

Stillwater Golf and Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Stillwater Golf and Country Club
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built 2021
Golf Season Year round
Architect Bobby Weed (2021)

Practice/Instruction

Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
The GC at South Hampton
View Tee Times
Golf Club At South Hampton
Saint Augustine, Florida
Semi-Private
4.1040529412
1536
Write Review
Cimarrone GC: No. 18
View Tee Times
Cimarrone Golf Club
Jacksonville, Florida
Semi-Private
3.4814823529
1837
Write Review
St. Johns Golf & Country Club
View Tee Times
St. Johns Golf & Country Club
St. Augustine, Florida
Public
4.5515235294
1047
Write Review
Julington Creek GC: #11
Julington Creek Golf Club
Jacksonville, Florida
Semi-Private
3.9073142857
337
Write Review
Slammer and Squire Golf Course at World Golf Village
View Tee Times
Slammer and Squire Golf Course at World Golf Village
St. Augustine, Florida
Resort
4.7705823529
368
Write Review
King and Bear Golf Course at World Golf Village
View Tee Times
King and Bear Golf Course at World Golf Village
St Augustine, Florida
Resort
4.2837058824
384
Write Review
Palm Valley GC: #2
View Tee Times
Palm Valley Golf Club
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Public
3.2260294118
50
Write Review
Deercreek CC: Clubhouse
Deercreek Country Club
Jacksonville, Florida
Private
4.3514
37
Write Review
GC At Fleming Island
Golf Club At Fleming Island
Orange Park, Florida
Public
4.1563
609
Write Review
Magnolia Point GCC: #15
View Tee Times
Magnolia Point Golf & Country Club
Green Cove Springs, Florida
Semi-Private
3.8558235294
1195
Write Review
The Palencia Club
The Palencia Club
Saint Augustine, Florida
Private
4.3571428571
4
Write Review
Eagle Harbor GC
View Tee Times
Eagle Harbor Golf Club
Orange Park, Florida
Semi-Private
4.5095705882
274
Write Review
Golf Packages
Slammer & Squire at World Golf Village - Hole 2
Hall of Fame Package
FROM $227 (USD)
ST. AUGUSTINE, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at World Golf Village Renaissance St. Augustine Resort and 2 rounds of golf at Slammer & Squire, and King & Bear at World Golf Village.
World Golf Village
First Coast of Golf Package
FROM $397 (USD)
ST. AUGUSTINE, FL | Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The World Golf Village Renaissance Resort, 2 rounds of golf at World Golf Village’s King & Bear and Slammer & Squire courses, and a 90-minute tune-up at the PGA TOUR Golf Academy.
Eagle Landing Golf & Country Club
Clay County Area Stay & Play Golf Package
FROM $127 (USD)
CLAY COUNTY, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Courtyard Orange Park and 2 rounds of golf at Eagle Landing Golf Club.
TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS STADIUM Course Hole
Sawgrass Marriott Stay & Play Package
FROM $487 (USD)
JACKSONVILLE, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at TPC Sawgrass - PLAYERS Stadium & Dye's Valley Courses.
St. John’s Golf & Country Club
St. John’s River Stay & Play Package
FROM $187 (USD)
JACKSONVILLE, FL | Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at Residence Inn by Marriott South Jacksonville/Bartram Park and 3 rounds of golf at Cimarrone Golf Club, The Golf Club of South Hampton, and St. John’s Golf & Country Club.
Course Layout
