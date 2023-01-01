Eaton Park Pitch & Putt Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Pitch&Putt
Par 54
Length 1471 yards
Slope 88
Rating 53.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|54
|1471 yards
|53.4
|88
|Ladies
|54
|1471 yards
|54.0
|92
Scorecard for Eaton Park Pitch and Putt Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Mens M: 53.4/88
|115
|69
|74
|100
|85
|81
|63
|92
|74
|753
|61
|114
|58
|60
|95
|69
|85
|90
|86
|718
|1471
|Ladies W: 54.0/92
|115
|69
|74
|100
|85
|81
|63
|92
|74
|753
|61
|114
|58
|60
|95
|69
|85
|90
|86
|718
|1471
|Handicap
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Available SportsFootGolf, Minigolf
Reviews
Course Layout