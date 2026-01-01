Snainton Golf Centre

FROM $577 (USD)

SCOTLAND| Starting on the South West coast, making a stop to experience the iconic home of golf at St Andrews and finishing down in North Berwick, this package is jam packed with three past and present Open Championship courses as well as a few hidden treasures along the way. Staying in 4 and 5* hotels along the way, this tour will offer you unforgettable golf, delicious food and sensational views as well as potentially the chance to play the phenomenal Old Course at St Andrews.