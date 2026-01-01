Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
North Yorkshire

Snainton Golf Centre

0
1440x350.jpg

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 27
Length 1199 yards
Slope 87
Rating 26.05
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 27 1199 yards 26.05 87
Ladies (W) 27 1199 yards 26.7 89
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Snainton Golf Centre
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 52.1/87 141 135 106 180 153 153 98 112 121 1199 2398
Ladies W: 53.4/89 141 135 106 180 153 153 98 112 121 1199 2398
Handicap 5 9 13 1 3 7 17 15 11
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built 1996

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes

Food & Beverage

Cafe
Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

