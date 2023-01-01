Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / England / North Yorkshire

Wolds Way Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Pitch&Putt
Par 66
Length 4650 yards
Slope 104
Rating 54.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Men (18-hole) 66 4650 yards 54.6 104
Ladies (18-hole) 66 4650 yards 56.0 106
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for The Wolds Way Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 54.6/104 364 191 260 235 275 212 230 188 370 2325 4650
Ladies W: 56.0/106 364 191 260 235 275 212 230 188 370 2325 4650
Handicap 5 7 13 11 9 1 17 15 3
Par 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 33 66

Course Details

Year Built 2012
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Wear what is suitable for the weather, trainers are fine.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Ganton GC
Ganton Golf Club
Ganton, Ryedale
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Scarborough South Cliff GC
View Tee Times
Scarborough South Cliff Golf Club
Scarborough, Scarborough
Private
4.6478470588
122
Write Review
Filey GC
View Tee Times
Filey Golf Club - Main Course
Filey, Scarborough
Semi-Private
4.5392235294
68
Write Review
Primrose Valley Holiday Park
Filey, Scarborough
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Filey GC
View Tee Times
Filey Golf Club - Academy Course
Filey, Scarborough
Semi-Private
3.9166666667
10
Write Review
Scarborough North Cliff GC: #14
View Tee Times
Scarborough North Cliff Golf Club
Scarborough, Scarborough
Semi-Private
4.6120294118
44
Write Review
Reighton Sands Holiday Park GC
Reighton Sands Holiday Park Golf Course
Filey, Scarborough
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Malton & Norton GC - Derwent: #2
View Tee Times
Malton & Norton Golf Club - Derwent Course
Malton, Ryedale
Private
4.5053529412
19
Write Review
Malton & Norton GC - Park: #3
Malton & Norton Golf Club - Park Course
Malton, Ryedale
Private
4.7609058824
58
Write Review
Malton & Norton GC - Welham: #1
View Tee Times
Malton & Norton Golf Club - Welham Course
Malton, Ryedale
Private
4.7609058824
58
Write Review
Driffield GC: #15
Driffield Golf Club
Driffield, East Riding of Yorkshire
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bridlington GC: #15
View Tee Times
Bridlington Golf Club
Bridlington, East Riding of Yorkshire
Semi-Private
4.0793294118
46
Write Review
Golf Packages
Fairmont St. Andrews – Kittocks & Torrance Courses
Fairmont St. Andrews Stay & Play Package
FROM $207 (USD)
ST. ANDREWS | Enjoy 5 nights’ accommodations at the Fairmont St. Andrews, Scotland and 4 rounds of golf at Fairmont St. Andrews – Kittocks & Torrance Courses.
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me