Wolds Way Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Pitch&Putt
Par 66
Length 4650 yards
Slope 104
Rating 54.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Men (18-hole)
|66
|4650 yards
|54.6
|104
|Ladies (18-hole)
|66
|4650 yards
|56.0
|106
Scorecard for The Wolds Way Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 54.6/104
|364
|191
|260
|235
|275
|212
|230
|188
|370
|2325
|4650
|Ladies W: 56.0/106
|364
|191
|260
|235
|275
|212
|230
|188
|370
|2325
|4650
|Handicap
|5
|7
|13
|11
|9
|1
|17
|15
|3
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|33
|66
Course Details
Year Built 2012
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Wear what is suitable for the weather, trainers are fine.
Course Layout