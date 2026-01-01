Anson Point at Palmetto Bluff
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 71
Length 7017 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Turkey Foot
|71
|7017 yards
|1
|71
|6492 yards
|1/2
|71
|6284 yards
|2
|71
|6060 yards
|2/3
|71
|5821 yards
|3
|71
|5547 yards
|3/4
|71
|4837 yards
|4
|71
|4611 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2026
Fairways Zeon Zoysia Grass
Greens Tif-Eagle Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Bill Coore (2026) Ben Crenshaw (2026)
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire
Course Layout