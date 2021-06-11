Popular Lake Tahoe-area course Tahoe Donner Golf Club renovation nears completion

TRUCKEE, Calif. - More than $2 million is improving Tahoe Donner Golf Club just in time for the Tahoe Donner Association's 50th anniversary this year.

Architect Cary Bickler is spear-heading the project, which is ongoing. When GolfPass visited the course in early June, the new greens looked perfect but had yet to be mowed to proper heights, and two holes, the par-4 third and par-5 11th, were playing as temporary par 3s. But the work, when completed, should eventually unlock the potential of Tahoe Donner.

The 7,002-yard course, which opened in 1975, has always played too narrow for most amateurs. Towering trees lining tight fairways are being thoughtfully removed to allow more room for sprayed shots. Several cart paths have been moved, while expanded forward tees and improved drainage in certain areas should enhance the overall playing experience. The most noticeable changes are coming to the 11th, an uphill par 5 that features a trio of imposing new fairway bunkers on the left. I'm glad I only played it as a temporary par 3 because it looks like a daunting challenge, even at 494 yards.

There's great variety throughout the round. Four greens on the front nine are sunken below the fairway, meaning they could be blind if you're out of position, but they're also very forgiving by accepting shots running down the hill that avoid any greenside bunkers. Other surprises ... a tree in the middle of the fairway at no. 6 and a blind fairway on the last hole. Golfers must peer through a periscope on no. 18 before hitting to make sure the fairway is clear.

The Lodge clubhouse is a great spot for dinner and drinks with a nice patio overlooking the course and a small pub area to enjoy the game. The food is top notch. Considering how loaded Truckee is with public golf - Coyote Moon, Old Greenwood (host of the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship), Gray's Crossing - an improving Tahoe Donner will eventually be able to hold its own. Peak season green fees at Tahoe Donner are $130.