Tee it high, then fly: 10 worthwhile golf courses close to major airports

Whether on arrival day, getaway day or a layover, you'll be glad you squeezed in a round at these courses.
Tim Gavrich
A plane approaches Kauai airport as golfers play the 18th hole on the Ocean Course at Hokoala.

One of my favorite rounds of golf over the years happened on a layover.

I'd flown cross-country from Florida to Los Angeles en route to Mexico's Baja California. I had just enough time for a few hours' sleep in an airport hotel and a round of golf at Wilshire Country Club in the heart of the city. Wilshire, where the LPGA plays the JM Eagle L.A. Championship, is somewhat overshadowed by the titanic Riviera Country Club and Los Angeles Country Club, but the quirky, fast-running Norman Macbeth design is one you'd be thrilled to get to play every day. What's more, your aiming point off the tee at the par-4 9th hole is the Hollywood sign in the distance. My round at Wilshire anchored my first-ever visit to L.A. - that and a couple of doughnuts at the famous Randy's before my flight out.

In addition to soaking up some hours during a layover, a round of golf is a perfect way to either stretch your legs after a flight or expend some energy in order to sleep on the plane. Here are 10 accessible golf courses that will suit either of those purposes beautifully:

Bally's Golf Links at Ferry Point - Bronx, N.Y.

The skyline of New York is in full view from Bally's Golf Links at Ferry Point.

Clubhouse to terminal (LGA): 14 minutes

Opened in 2015, this Jack Nicklaus/John Sanford collaboration is the jewel of New York City's public golf system. The pair manufactured a dunescape on a remediated Superfund site in view of both the Whitestone Bridge and multiple flight paths into and out of LaGuardia Airport. And given the headaches travelers typically report after flying through LGA, not to mention hours in a cramped airplane seat, a round of golf out in the open sounds awfully attractive.

Heron Lakes Golf Club - Portland, Ore.

Clubhouse to terminal (PDX): 20 minutes

This 36-hole facility just west of PDX rakes in solid reviews on its Greenback and Great Blue courses, both designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr. and Jr. "Really enjoy the Great Blue," reported reviewer 'sgeddis' in an August review of the Great Blue course. "Good layout, lots of water, challenging, but not so difficult it is not enjoyable." Sounds like an ideal pre- or post-flight round.

Riverwalk Golf Club - San Diego, Calif.

Clubhouse to terminal (SAN) - 17 minutes

San Diego's airport is minutes from the ocean or the golf course. You just need to decide which beach you want to see first. For golfers, the choice is probably the Riverwalk Golf Club. Riverwalk, which hosted the PGA Tour back in the day under the name, Stardust Country Club, is slated for redevelopment as soon as 2025, so take advantage of the green space while it exists. Balboa Park, less than five miles from the airport runways, is a nearby municipal option.

The Preserve at Oak Meadows - Addison, Ill.

The Preserve at Oak Meadows is one of the Chicago area's best public courses.

Clubhouse to terminal (ORD) - 20 minutes

Awarded "Renovation of the Year" among public courses in 2018 by Golf Inc., this Greg Martin redesign traverses Salt Creek, which winds through the middle of the property, five times. "Course is in great shape," wrote golfer 'bigpoppa527' in an August review. "Caught a opening and we flew [through] 18 in 3 hours! Highly recommend!"

Shingle Creek Golf Club - Orlando, Fla.

Clubhouse to terminal (MCO): 16 minutes

I can speak to the convenience of Shingle Creek's location from experience; coming into Orlando off of a red-eye flight some years ago, I stopped by the clubhouse, took a quick shower and continued on to meetings at company headquarters. I can also vouch for the golf course, whose redesign by architect Thad Layton in 2016 added considerable character, especially to the greens and bunkering. It's high up on my list of Orlando's best golf courses for good reason.

Corica Park - Alameda, Calif.

The par-3 11th on the South course at Corica Park.

Clubhouse to terminal (OAK): 9 minutes
Although Oakland International Airport isn't as major a hub as San Francisco, it's still a nice, smaller gateway to the treasures of the Bay Area. It's also very convenient to the revitalized Corica Park. The South Course has been revamped by Rees Jones as an Australian Sandbelt-inspired playing experience, while the retooled North Course should debut in 2024.

Miami Springs Golf & Country Club - Miami Springs, Fla.

Clubhouse to terminal (MIA): 11 minutes

The shuttering of Miami's beloved International Links Melreese leaves this historically significant, locals'-secret course as the most convenient place for a round near MIA. Miami Springs hosted a professional event from 1925 to 1955; winners included Jackie Burke, Jr., Byron Nelson and Sam Snead. While the course may not blow you away architecturally (although the volcano par-3 16th hole alone is worth the modest green fee), the vibe is like that of a long-tenured, lively neighborhood bar.

Bali Hai Golf Club - Las Vegas

Like a lot of courses in Las Vegas, the mountains make for an impressive backdrop at Bali Hai Golf Club.

Clubhouse to terminal (LAS): 12 minutes
Bali Hai sits in the flight path of the Harry Reid International Airport. That proximity entices plenty of golfers to stop by and play. The course mimics a desert oasis with palm trees, lakes and sandy waste areas. Aiming at landmarks on The Strip adds to the fun.

Gateway Golf Club - Romulus, Mich.

Clubhouse to terminal (DTW): 7 minutes
Golfers actually have multiple options for decent public courses close to Detroit Metro International Airport in Romulus, but the 6,721-yard Gateway Golf Club is probably best. It's tucked into a housing development and designed by two of Michigan's best-known architects, Jerry Matthews and Ray Hearn. A natural setting of marshy hazards gives the course its teeth. "Didn’t expect much but I stumbled a cross a hidden gem in the Detroit area as I was in town for just the day. Very solidly good golf course (with) everything the way it should be," wrote GolfPass golfer 'Stuart2172769'.

Cypresswood Golf Club, Houston

Clubhouse to terminal (IAH): 11 minutes

The Cypresswood Golf Club sits conveniently across the street from George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Golfers can choose between the Tradition and Cypress courses. Both have been serving Houston's public golfers since 1988.

Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point
Bally’s Golf Links at Ferry Point
Bronx, New York
Public
3.7688470588
73
Write Review
Heron Lakes GC - Great Blue: #4
View Tee Times
Heron Lakes Golf Club - Great Blue Course
Portland, Oregon
Public/Municipal
4.0880117647
372
Write Review
Heron Lakes GC
View Tee Times
Heron Lakes Golf Club - Greenback Course
Portland, Oregon
Public/Municipal
4.0410764706
243
Write Review
Riverwalk GC - Presidio Nine: #5
View Tee Times
Riverwalk Golf Club
San Diego, California
Resort
3.3989882353
1403
Write Review
The Preserve at Oak Meadows: #16
View Tee Times
The Preserve at Oak Meadows
Addison, Illinois
Public
4.2916058824
195
Write Review
View Tee Times
Shingle Creek Golf Club
Orlando, Florida
Public/Resort
4.3715588235
2072
Write Review
Corica Park - South: #6
View Tee Times
Corica Park - South Course
Alameda, California
Public
4.2173823529
383
Write Review
Corica Park - The Earl Fry North: #15
View Tee Times
Corica Park - The Earl Fry North Course
Alameda, California
Public
4.4305058824
217
Write Review
Miami Springs GCC
View Tee Times
Miami Springs Golf & Country Club
Miami Springs, Florida
Municipal
3.6117647059
1123
Write Review
Bali Hai GC: #11
View Tee Times
Bali Hai Golf Club
Las Vegas, Nevada
Resort
4.4503058824
1001
Write Review
Links at Gateway GC: #18
View Tee Times
Gateway Golf Club
Romulus, Michigan
Public
4.4154235294
182
Write Review
Cypress at Cypresswood GC
Cypress at Cypresswood Golf Club
Spring, Texas
Public
1.9462941176
27
Write Review
Tradition at Cypresswood GC
Tradition at Cypresswood Golf Club
Spring, Texas
Public
1.9462941176
27
Write Review

TripsRoundups
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
Nedbank Golf Challenge
Articles
3 Min Read
What's the worst that could happen on a golf course? Consider these 5 dangerous situations
November 26, 2023
From lightning to thunder-punches, disaster can strike on the golf course.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
DP World Tour Championship - Day One
Articles
3 Min Read
First look: 2024 new golf club early looks and rumors
November 20, 2023
As black-and-white photos of new golf equipment appear on the USGA and R&A equipment lists, we're getting excited about trying out some new clubs for the 2024 season.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Kapalua Plantation Course
Articles
4 Min Read
10 stay-and-play golf packages you should consider for a golf vacation in 2024
November 15, 2023
From Pebble Beach to Greece, the possibilities for a bucket-list trip span continents.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
The Netflix Cup
Articles
4 Min Read
TV review: Was Netflix's first-ever live sports broadcast a Cool Golf Thing?
November 15, 2023
The streaming giant picked golf as the medium for its foray into live sports. How did it go?
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
youth-on-course-auction-2023-hero.jpeg
Articles
3 Min Read
10 incredible items you need to bid on in Youth on Course's annual auction
November 12, 2023
Rounds at tough-to-access private clubs, luxury travel experiences and more are on offer, all for a good cause.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
loma-club-whs-short-courses.JPG
Articles
3 Min Read
How the latest USGA and R&A World Handicap System revisions could make golf more inclusive
November 8, 2023
Starting in 2024, par-3 courses will be eligible to receive Rating and Slope figures in order to contribute to golfers' handicaps.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
Lakota Links Golf Club - golfer
28 Images
October 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
October 29, 2023
Have your fall rounds been a trick, or a treat?
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
Royal Dornoch Golf Club - Struie Course - no. 18
Articles
1 Min Read
Witches and golf: A Halloween tale about the game's most tragic spot
October 30, 2023
Most golfers visit Royal Dornoch to play the championship links, but they should also wander down to the 18th tee of the Struie Course to pay their respects to the grave of Janet Horne.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Sandals Dunn's River - Skypool Suites
Articles
4 Min Read
Why golfers will love the new Sandals Dunn's River in Jamaica
November 20, 2023
The former Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort & Spa has been completely transformed into the Caribbean's newest golf resort.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Stadium at TPC Sawgrass - No. 9
Articles
3 Min Read
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel; November, 2023
November 1, 2023
A new Myrtle Beach-area course, a revitalized Pinehurst-area club and more notes highlight this month's dispatch.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
Read More
Now Reading
Tee it high, then fly: 10 worthwhile golf courses close to major airports
Search Near Me