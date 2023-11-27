Tee it high, then fly: 10 worthwhile golf courses close to major airports

One of my favorite rounds of golf over the years happened on a layover.

I'd flown cross-country from Florida to Los Angeles en route to Mexico's Baja California. I had just enough time for a few hours' sleep in an airport hotel and a round of golf at Wilshire Country Club in the heart of the city. Wilshire, where the LPGA plays the JM Eagle L.A. Championship, is somewhat overshadowed by the titanic Riviera Country Club and Los Angeles Country Club, but the quirky, fast-running Norman Macbeth design is one you'd be thrilled to get to play every day. What's more, your aiming point off the tee at the par-4 9th hole is the Hollywood sign in the distance. My round at Wilshire anchored my first-ever visit to L.A. - that and a couple of doughnuts at the famous Randy's before my flight out.

In addition to soaking up some hours during a layover, a round of golf is a perfect way to either stretch your legs after a flight or expend some energy in order to sleep on the plane. Here are 10 accessible golf courses that will suit either of those purposes beautifully:

Bally's Golf Links at Ferry Point - Bronx, N.Y.

The skyline of New York is in full view from Bally's Golf Links at Ferry Point. Courtesy photo

Clubhouse to terminal (LGA): 14 minutes

Opened in 2015, this Jack Nicklaus/John Sanford collaboration is the jewel of New York City's public golf system. The pair manufactured a dunescape on a remediated Superfund site in view of both the Whitestone Bridge and multiple flight paths into and out of LaGuardia Airport. And given the headaches travelers typically report after flying through LGA, not to mention hours in a cramped airplane seat, a round of golf out in the open sounds awfully attractive.

Heron Lakes Golf Club - Portland, Ore.

Clubhouse to terminal (PDX): 20 minutes

This 36-hole facility just west of PDX rakes in solid reviews on its Greenback and Great Blue courses, both designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr. and Jr. "Really enjoy the Great Blue," reported reviewer 'sgeddis' in an August review of the Great Blue course. "Good layout, lots of water, challenging, but not so difficult it is not enjoyable." Sounds like an ideal pre- or post-flight round.

Riverwalk Golf Club - San Diego, Calif.

Clubhouse to terminal (SAN) - 17 minutes

San Diego's airport is minutes from the ocean or the golf course. You just need to decide which beach you want to see first. For golfers, the choice is probably the Riverwalk Golf Club. Riverwalk, which hosted the PGA Tour back in the day under the name, Stardust Country Club, is slated for redevelopment as soon as 2025, so take advantage of the green space while it exists. Balboa Park, less than five miles from the airport runways, is a nearby municipal option.

The Preserve at Oak Meadows - Addison, Ill.

The Preserve at Oak Meadows is one of the Chicago area's best public courses. Courtesy photo

Clubhouse to terminal (ORD) - 20 minutes

Awarded "Renovation of the Year" among public courses in 2018 by Golf Inc., this Greg Martin redesign traverses Salt Creek, which winds through the middle of the property, five times. "Course is in great shape," wrote golfer 'bigpoppa527' in an August review. "Caught a opening and we flew [through] 18 in 3 hours! Highly recommend!"

Shingle Creek Golf Club - Orlando, Fla.

Clubhouse to terminal (MCO): 16 minutes

I can speak to the convenience of Shingle Creek's location from experience; coming into Orlando off of a red-eye flight some years ago, I stopped by the clubhouse, took a quick shower and continued on to meetings at company headquarters. I can also vouch for the golf course, whose redesign by architect Thad Layton in 2016 added considerable character, especially to the greens and bunkering. It's high up on my list of Orlando's best golf courses for good reason.

Corica Park - Alameda, Calif.

The par-3 11th on the South course at Corica Park. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Clubhouse to terminal (OAK): 9 minutes

Although Oakland International Airport isn't as major a hub as San Francisco, it's still a nice, smaller gateway to the treasures of the Bay Area. It's also very convenient to the revitalized Corica Park. The South Course has been revamped by Rees Jones as an Australian Sandbelt-inspired playing experience, while the retooled North Course should debut in 2024.

Miami Springs Golf & Country Club - Miami Springs, Fla.

Clubhouse to terminal (MIA): 11 minutes

The shuttering of Miami's beloved International Links Melreese leaves this historically significant, locals'-secret course as the most convenient place for a round near MIA. Miami Springs hosted a professional event from 1925 to 1955; winners included Jackie Burke, Jr., Byron Nelson and Sam Snead. While the course may not blow you away architecturally (although the volcano par-3 16th hole alone is worth the modest green fee), the vibe is like that of a long-tenured, lively neighborhood bar.

Bali Hai Golf Club - Las Vegas

Like a lot of courses in Las Vegas, the mountains make for an impressive backdrop at Bali Hai Golf Club. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Clubhouse to terminal (LAS): 12 minutes

Bali Hai sits in the flight path of the Harry Reid International Airport. That proximity entices plenty of golfers to stop by and play. The course mimics a desert oasis with palm trees, lakes and sandy waste areas. Aiming at landmarks on The Strip adds to the fun.

Gateway Golf Club - Romulus, Mich.

Clubhouse to terminal (DTW): 7 minutes

Golfers actually have multiple options for decent public courses close to Detroit Metro International Airport in Romulus, but the 6,721-yard Gateway Golf Club is probably best. It's tucked into a housing development and designed by two of Michigan's best-known architects, Jerry Matthews and Ray Hearn. A natural setting of marshy hazards gives the course its teeth. "Didn’t expect much but I stumbled a cross a hidden gem in the Detroit area as I was in town for just the day. Very solidly good golf course (with) everything the way it should be," wrote GolfPass golfer 'Stuart2172769'.

Cypresswood Golf Club, Houston

Clubhouse to terminal (IAH): 11 minutes

The Cypresswood Golf Club sits conveniently across the street from George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Golfers can choose between the Tradition and Cypress courses. Both have been serving Houston's public golfers since 1988.